The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross is celebrating its 4.5th-anniversary with the Royal Festival event

Netmarble has just announced that The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross is gearing up to celebrate its 4.5-year anniversary. A massive celebratory update has been planned, featuring a new playable hero, in-game events, and loads of rewards to gather.

The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross kicks off its 4.5th-anniversary update with the Royal Festival full of loads of content. First off is the addition of a new playable character, [Brilliant Protection] Queen Elizabeth. She can be obtained through the Festival Survey Draw alongside multiple other characters.

A recent survey revealed some fan favourite UR 90 level characters, Virtual Body Doubles Lostvayne Meliodas, [Advent of Flash] Covenant of Light Ludociel, Sunshine Holy Knight Escanor, and [New Legend] Princess Elizabeth. These SSR heroes are assured at 300 mileage while Queen Elizabeth is guaranteed at 900 mileages.

In addition, players can also get their hands on the Jumping Royal Box. It is packed with in-game currency that can be used to collect UR level heroes like [Holy Warrior] Traitor Meliodas, [Liones] Princess Elizabeth, [Tomorrow's Champion] Captain Meliodas, [Sky Temple Protector] Celestial Ellatte, and 10 Royal Festival Survey Tickets.

Other goodies include the 120 Rank and 4.5th Anniversary Royal Festival Artifact, 200 Diamonds and 140 Jumping Royal Box Tickets through check-in events. Finally, Malek, Baruja, and Gloom return for another thrilling Event Boss Battle.

Celebrate The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross' 4.5th-anniversary by downloading the game using your preferred link below. It is a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.