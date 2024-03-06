The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross welcomes new hero and limited-time events during 4th-anniversary festivities

[Broken Balance] Chaos Arthur is coming to the RPG

Netmarble is inviting everyone to join in on all the festivities this season as The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross (7DS) celebrates its 4th anniversary. To thank you for your loyal support throughout the years, the free-to-play RPG will be giving away plenty of in-game goodies along with a new hero and limited-time events.

In the latest update to The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross, you can look forward to immersing yourself in the Holy War Festival from now until March 28th. Apart from welcoming the new hero [Broken Balance] Chaos Arthur to the fray, you can expect to nab the character as a guaranteed reward at 900 miles within the 4th Anniversary Holy War Festival Draw: Omen of Chaos banner.

Along with this, [Fire of Life] “Ultimate” Escanor, [Cursed Shackles] Purgatory Meliodas, and Transcendent Ban will also be available. Additionally, the 4th Anniversary Wish Box Event lets you score the 4th Anniversary Wish Key for the Blue Wind Cheering Uniform costume.

Of course, no anniversary event would be complete without a special login bonus, so be sure to sign in diligently to acquire a maximum of 200 Diamonds. And if you're hungry for more freebies, why not take a look at our list of 7DS Grand Cross codes to get your fill?

If you're keen on giving the update a go yourself, you can do so by downloading The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross on the App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.

You can also join the community of followers on Facebook to stay updated on all the latest developments, head on over to the official website for more info on the game, or take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the update's vibes and visuals.