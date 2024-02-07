The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross to collab with hit manhwa series Tower of God

The hit game, based on the anime of the same name, will collab with webtoon Tower of God

The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross, based on the anime of the same name, is set to collaborate with the hit webtoon series Tower of God. The collaboration will feature new exclusive crossover characters as well as in-game events with special rewards.

Set in the world of the hit anime series, Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross lets you experience the story of the wrongfully accused group of knights known as the 'Seven Deadly Sins' as they fight to clear their names. Part of a new crop of 3D action games pushing the boundaries of what's possible on mobile, Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross has plenty of action, adventure and more for you to experience.

But what exactly is the series that Seven Deadly Sins is collabing with? Well, Tower of God is a Korean manhwa (essentially Korean manga) first published on the comics site webtoons by author S.I.U. It would also receive its own anime adaptation in 2020 with a second season set to air later this year. The series sees the main character Bam exploring the mysterious Tower that he has spent his whole life trapped in to rescue his best friend, Rachael, encountering entire countries, peoples and powerful beings within the enormous tower during the process.

All that being said it certainly makes a great for for Seven Deadly Sins, also originally a manga and anime before getting the mobile makeover treatment with Grand Cross, courtesy of developer Netmarble. You can check out the trailer for the collab below!

By playing Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross during the event you'll be able to acquire the collab-exclusive characters [Slayer Candidate] Jue Viole Grace, [Princess of Zahard] Ha Yuri Zahard, and [Secret Floor] Data Zahard. There are also exclusive check-in rewards of 70 Diamonds and 30 Collaboration Pick Up tickets, an exclusive Roulette event and 30 extended stages in the Special Tower of Trials starting as of the time of writing.

