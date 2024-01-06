The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross welcomes the new year with [Era's End] Demon King Meliodas and more

Netmarble has officially announced an exciting new update for The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross, inviting players to join in on all the New Year's festivities this 2024. In particular, the New Year Festival 2024 update welcomes a fresh character to the fray: [Era's End] Demon King Meliodas.

In the latest update to The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross, you can look forward to wielding the might of the first Starting Grade UR hero on top of a special New Year Festival 2024 Draw. Here, [Era's End] Demon King Meliodas will be up for grabs, along with "The Ruler" Tyrant Demon King, [Cursed Shackles] Purgatory Meliodas. You are guaranteed an SSR hero at 300 and 600 mileages. [Era's End] Demon King Meliodas himself is a surefire thing at 900 mileages.

Fancy a look at our 7DS Grand Cross tier list for more info on the best characters to aim for?

Of course, no update would be complete without a login bonus, and with the 2024 New Year Ultra Rewards Campaign, you can simply check in and score 300 Diamonds as well as 300 Super Awaken Tokens. The game also has a special giveaway with the code “7DSULTRA” for 50 SSR Evolution Pendants.

There are plenty of other updates in store for you, so if you're eager to join in on all the fun and give the game a go yourself, you can do so by downloading The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.

You can also join the community of followers on the official Facebook page to stay updated on all the latest developments, visit the official website for more info, or take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes.