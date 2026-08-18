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Pokémon Masters EX tier list - The best sync pairs to use

By Mihail Katsoris
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| Pokémon Masters EX
Pokémon Masters EX tier list - The best sync pairs to use

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Updated on August 18th, 2026 - Version:  2.71.1 

With over 200 collectable Sync Pairs of Pokémon and their masters, it sure can get confusing for new players and veterans alike to come to a definitive conclusion about which ones are the best and which ones they should avoid. Pokémon Masters EX, the officially licensed game by DeNA, has brought tons of new Sync Pairs for players to collect and use with their fifth anniversary. This Pokémon Masters EX tier list is here to serve as a curated list of Sync Pairs that can help you in your journey of becoming the best Pokémon trainer.

You will find all the answers in this tier list as to whether a certain Sync Pair is better or worse than another. Keep in mind that tier lists are inherently subjective in nature. Use your own judgment while investing your resources in these Sync Pairs, but feel free to take inspiration from them.

POINTS TO CONSIDER WHILE VIEWING THE POKEMON MASTERS EX TIER LIST

  • Flexibility – We have taken into account the flexibility of all Sync Pairs, regardless of your collection or how hard they are to obtain.
  • Categories – The tier list will be divided into 3 separate types of Sync Pairs. They are – Damage Dealer Sync Pairs, Supporter Sync Pairs, and Hybrid Sync Pairs. These are just categorically defining the true potential of Sync Pairs and should not be compared 1:1 with each other. We have made separate tier lists for each category.
  • Versatility – The Sync Pairs we have rated at the top can function in all types of content that Pokémon Masters EX has, instead of being top-notch in only one or two game modes.
  • Self-Sufficiency – The Sync Pairs should be self-sufficient, i.e, they should not require other Sync Pairs to be able to shine truly at their full potential. You can relax and use them in different content without being forced to pair them with other specific Sync Pairs.
  • Potential – The higher the potential of a Sync Pair, the higher its base stats will be. For example, an EX-rated potential Sync Pair will always beat a 5-Star potential Sync Pair based on base stats alone.

Stay tuned for the updated versions of this tier list - we will make sure to add new Sync Pairs as they are released while also adjusting the individual categories based on future balance adjustments.

Let’s get you right to our Pokémon Masters EX tier list!

Click Here To View The List »

1
Damage Dealer sync pairs tier list

The main focus of judging Sync Pairs in this tier list will be mostly on their damage-dealing capabilities. Most of the Sync Pairs here have striking abilities that help them deal more damage. Of course, some exceptions exist, like the Steven & Deoxys (Attack Forme) Sync Pair that can also boost the critical hit rate of all allies. However, that's just an added bonus to their already high damage multipliers and potential value.

Some of the most notable damage dealers are going to be Red & Pikachu, Lucas & Dialga, and Steven & Deoxys (Attack Forme). Red & Pikachu's special move B Thunderbolt is a massive hyper-scaling damaging move that increases its own damage the more it is used. Such moves are not only good in PvE content where fights can drag out, but also in certain PvP situations against tanky stall team comps. Lucas & Dialga is possibly the best Dragon-type Sync Pair available due to their special move Dragon Zone that can boost the stats of all Dragon-types. Steven & Deoxys (Attack Forme) is the ultimate counter to Sync Pairs that reduce the stats of enemies. Their passive ability, Downside Up, states that whenever an enemy reduces the stats of Steven and Deoxys (Attack Forme), the move instead increases their stats by the same amount.

TIER 1
Kieran & Hydrapple EX Master Fair Red (Anniversary 2025) & Charizard Arc Suit Blue & Mega Pidgeot Kris (Academy) & Igglybuff Red (1996) & Pikachu Arezu & Basculegion
Ash & Pikachu Sygna Suit Serena & Zygarde (Complete Form) Steven and Deoxys (Attack Form) Lucas & Dialga Sygna Suit Hilda & Victini Sygna Suit Lusamine & Necrozma (Ultra Form)
Juliana & Koraidon Brendan (Champion) & Shiny Primal Groudon May (Champion) & Shiny Primal Kyogre Lacey & Granbull Sygna Suit Bede & Iron Valiant Selene (Champion) & Necrozma
TIER 2
Lear & Hoopa Sygna Suit Red & Mega Charizard X Sygna Suit Erika & Leafeon Sygna Suit Giovanni & Nidoking Sygna Suit Ethan & Lugia Drasna & Dragalge
Sonia & Tsareena Leon & Charizard Florian & Miraidon Sygna Suit Red & Charizard Sygna Suit Blue & Blastoise Sygna Suit Cynthia & Kommo-o
Lana (New Year’s 2026) & Shiny Dondozo Arc Suit Diantha & Arc Suit Geeta
Korrina & Marshadow Diantha & Keldeo Sygna Suit Red & Charizard Diantha & Gardevoir Elesa (Palentine's 2023) & Togetic Hop (Champion) & Zapdos
TIER 3
Emmet & Escavalier Leon & Eternatus Clavell & Quaquaval Cyrus & Palkia N & Zoroark Blue & Mega Aerodactyl
Archie & Kyogre Lillie & Lunala Lillie (Anniversary 2021) & Lunala Sygna Suit Korrina & Marshadow May (Anniversary 2022) & Latias Emma & Crobat
Hassel & Baxcalibur
TIER 4
Emmet & Archeops Raihan & Duraludon Brendan & Sceptile Alder & Volcarona Silver & Ho-Oh Hugh & Bouffalant
May & Mega Swampert Giovanni & Mega Mewtwo Y Cynthia & Mega Garchomp Marnie (Champion) & Moltres Giovanni & Mewtwo Victor & Rillaboom
TIER 5
Steven & Mega Rayquaza Volkner & Electivire Leon & Calyrex Zinnia & Mega Rayquaza Marnie & Morpeko Lance & Dragonite
Nessa & Drednaw Bea & Sirfetch'd Volkner (New Years' 2022) & Electivire Steven (Anniversary 2021) & Rayquaza Sygna Suit Lysandre & Volcanion Steven (Special Costume) & Stoutland
TIER 6
Lance & Gyarados Hala & Crabominable Marnie & Grimmsnarl Guzma & Buzzwole Player & Gyarados (Strike) M N & Zekrom
Hilbert & Mightyena Diantha & Mega Gardevoir Hilda & Mega Diancie Lucas & Flareon Lance (New Years' 2021) & Gyarados Sygna Suit Wally & Gardevoir
TIER 7
Gloria & Zacian Blue & Mega Pidgeot Hilda & Emboar Sygna Suit Cynthia & Kommo-o Sygna Suit Grimsley & Mega Sharpedo Elesa & Zebstrika
Allister & Gengar Selene & Decidueye Gloria & Inteleon Kris & Jolteon Sygna Suit Diantha & Diancie Sygna Suit May & Blaziken
TIER 8
Barry & Empoleon Blue & Arcanine Gladion & Silvally Steven & Sandslash (Alola Form) Olivia & Lycanroc (Midnight Form) Wally & Mega Gallade
Kris & Feraligatr Player & Solgaleo Zinnia & Salamence Will & Xatu Wally & Gallade Samson Oak & Exeggutor
TIER 9
Burgh & Leavanny Hau & Raichu (Alola Form) Clair & Kingdra Gardenia & Roserade Siebold & Octillery Sophocles & Golem
Fantina & Mismagius Morty & Drifblim Naomi & Sandslash Lusamine & Pheromosa
TIER 10
Professor Sycamore & Bulbasaur Nate & Braviary Caitlin & Reuniclus Karen & Umbreon Guzma & Golisopod Iris & Haxorus
Flint & Infernape Siebold & Clawitzer Korrina & Mega Lucario Bruno & Machamp
TIER 11
Lyra & Jigglypuff Ethan & Typhlosion Candice & Froslass Mina & Granbull Molayne & Dugtrio Hapu & Mudsdale
Pryce & Dewgong Looker & Croagunk May & Wailmer Marnie & Toxicroak
TIER 12
Bugsy & Mega Beedrill Valerie & Sylveon Tate & Solrock Norman & Slaking Shauntal & Chandelure Roxie & Scolipede
Marshal & Conkeldurr Sygna Suit Brock & Tyranitar Jessie & Arbok Roark & Rampardos

2
Hybrid sync pairs tier list

The main focus of judging Sync Pairs in this tier list will be on their joint capabilities of both dealing damage to enemies while providing support to allies/debuffing enemies. These Sync Pairs are usually categorised under "Tech". The Hybrid variants are some of the most important as they can control the entire battlefield by manipulating stats and providing tons of buffs/debuffs. Some of them even excel at dealing damage, although not quite at the level of damage dealer Sync Pairs.

Sygna Suit Thunderbolt Red & Pikachu is a classic example of one of the best hybrid Sync Pairs, as it can play out both offensively and defensively according to the situation. Their moves, Electric Field and +B Volt Tackle work so much in sync! Electric Field changes the terrain to Electric type, which also happens to be the activation condition of the trainer move +B Volt Tackle. Maxie & Groudon, on the other hand, are one amazing enabler of a Sync Pair. Their passive skill, Hoenn Pride, increases the attack power of all physical-type attack moves of allies by 20%! That's a flat increase in Attack just by them being on the team.

TIER 1
Sygna Suit Red (Thunderbolt) & Pikachu Gloria & Urshifu - Rapid Strike Steven and Deoxys (Attack Form) Sygna Suit Lyra & Celebi Maxie & Groudon Cyrus & Darkrai
Sygna Suit Ball Guy & Electrode Arc Suit Brock & Onix
TIER 2
Rika (Palentine’s 2026) & Quagsire Adaman (Palentine’s 2026) & Sylveon Sync Suit Ball Guy & Hisuian Electrode
May & Mega Blaziken Sygna Suit Cynthia & Giratina Bianca & Musharna Sygna Suit Hilbert & Genesect Marnie & Mega Mawile May & Mega Latias
Raihan & Flygon N & Reshiram Rosa (Special Costume) & Shaymin Skyla & Tornadus N (Anniversary 2021) & Reshiram Colress & Klinklang
Raihan (Anniversary 2022) & Flygon Winona & Pelipper Ball Guy & Amoonguss Sygna Suit Hau & Tapu Koko Zinnia (Special Costume) & Thievul Lance & Dragonair
TIER 3
Elesa & Emolga Grimsley & Bisharp Ingo & Accelgor Lucian & Girafarig Bede & Hatterene The Masked Royal & Incineroar
Steven & Deoxys (Normal Forme) Serena & Delphox Courtney & Mega Camerupt Sygna Suit N & Kyurem Steven & Deoxys (Speed Forme) Viola & Surskit
Chase & Eevee
TIER 4
Sygna Suit Leaf & Mega Venusaur Ghetsis & Kyurem Sidney & Mega Absol Nessa & Eiscue Serena & Whimsicott Karen & Mega Houndoom
Volkner & Luxray Lysandre & Yveltal Iris & Hydreigon Bertha & Hippowdon Serena (Champion) & Greninja Sygna Suit Leaf & Venusaur
TIER 5
Steven & Mega Metagross Rosa & Dewott Darach & Staraptor Player & Gyarados (Tech) Dawn & Torterra Silver & Feraligatr
Misty & Starmie N & Sigilyph Mallow & Tsareena May & Mega Lopunny Dawn (New Years' 2023) & Oricorio Blaine & Ponyta
TIER 6
Skyla & Togekiss Nanu & Persian Koga & Crobat Candice & Abomasnow Professor Oak & Mew Plumeria & Salazzle
Lisia & Mega Altaria Wikstrom & Aegislash (Shield Forme) Whitney & Miltank Whitney (Holiday 2022) & Sawsbuck Sygna Suit Leaf & Venusaur Lisia (New Years' 2023) & Rapidash
TIER 7
Acerola & Mimikyu Brawly & Hariyama Sygna Suit Misty & Vaporeon Clemont & Heliolisk Brock & Onix Crasher Wake & Floatzel
Kahili & Toucannon Sophocles & Togedemaru Noland & Mega Pinsir Iris (Fall 2022) & Naganadel
TIER 8
Morty & Mega Banette Wallace & Milotic Lorelei & Lapras Agatha & Mega Gengar Calem & Meowstic Clay & Seismitoad
Flannery & Torkoal Grant & Aurorus

3
Support sync pairs tier list

The main focus of judging Sync Pairs in this tier list will be mostly on the support and utility they bring to the table. Just like exceptions were made for damage dealers, some weight will also be given to Sync Pairs that can deal damage, along with supporting the team.

When we talk about healers, Ingo & Excadrill cannot be overlooked. Their heals are unmatched to date. Their second ability, Potion, can restore any ally's HP by 40%. Their fourth move: All Aboard! buffs the Attack power and critical hit rate by one stat rank! Sygna Suit Kris & Suicune is another great option if you're looking to add more healers to your team. Their second move, Mini Potion All, can restore 20% HP to your team. Their fourth move, Spring of Knowledge!, is an AoE-buffing move that boosts the Sp. Atk of allied sync pairs by two stat ranks and boosts the critical hit rate of all allied pairs by one stat rank each.

TIER 1
Arc Suit Misty & Starmie Juliana (Anni 2026) & Terapagos Florian (Anni 2026) & Ogerpon Akari (Summer 2026) & Manaphy
Lillie & Polteageist Sygna Suit Blue & Blastoise Mallow (Palentine's 2023) & Appletun Allister & Gourgeist Bede (Champion) & Articuno Sygna Suit Mina & Tapu Fini
Ortega & Dachsbun Clive & Amoonguss Sonia & Yamper EX Master Fair Gloria (Anniversary 2025) & Cinderace Volo (Alt.) & Giratina -
TIER 2
Carmine & Sinistcha Miriam & Tera Toxapex Academy Jasmine & Forretress Academy Kabu & Camerupt
Falkner & Swellow Sabrina & Mega Alakazam Hop & Zamazenta Giovanni & Persian Lyra & Meganium Elio & Primarina
Kiawe & Marowak Professor Sycamore & Xerneas Roark & Cranidos Maylene & Meditite Bruno & Onix Lorelei & Cloyster
Wallace (New Year’s 2024) & Blacephalon Clair (New Year’s 2024) & Drampa Irida & Zoroark Arven & Mabosstiff Shauntal (Fall 2024) & Froslass Milo & Eldegoss
TIER 3
Sygna Suit Elesa & Rotom Player & Cobalion Bugsy & Scyther Bea & Vanilluxe Leaf & Eevee Player & Mesprit
Caitlin & Mega Sableye Dawn & Alcremie Melony & Lapras Lyra (Special Costume) & Phanpy Agatha & Arbok Iono & Bellibolt
TIER 4
Lt. Surge & Raichu Phoebe & Dusknoir Skyla & Swanna Blue & Exeggutor Piers & Obstagoon Nita & Landorus
Sabrina & Chingling Steven & Deoxys (Defense Forme) Hilda & Grapploct Sabrina (New Years' 2022) & Chingling Anabel & Snorlax Lt. Surge & Voltorb
TIER 5
Cheryl & Blissey Lana & Araquanid Lillie & Ribombee Misty & Psyduck Player & Regirock Cynthia & Gastrodon
Lillie & Clefairy Evelyn & Entei Sawyer & Honchkrow Morty & Mismagius Lillie (New Years' 2021) & Ribombee Cynthia & Garchomp
TIER 6
Rosa & Delibird Rachel & Umbreon Player & Torchic Jasmine & Mega Steelix Marley & Arcanine Drake & Salamence
Roxanne & Probopass Kukui & Lycanroc Rosa & Serperior Jasmine (Holiday 2022) & Ampharos Shauna & Chesnaught Shauna (Special Costume) & Klefki
TIER 7
Liza & Lunatone Erika & Comfey Player & Pikachu Acerola & Palossand Erika & Vileplume Ramos & Victreebel
Viola & Masquerain Calem (Champion) & Greninja Roxanne & Nosepass
TIER 8
Thorton & Bronzong Erika & Tangela Lucy & Seviper Blaine & Rapidash Glacia & Mega Glalie Grimsley & Liepard
Wulfric & Avalugg Maylene & Medicham Lyra & Vaporeon
TIER 9
Sygna Suit Morty & Ho-Oh Red & Snorlax Dawn & Cresselia Sygna Suit Kris & Suicune Sygna Suit Brendan & Mega Latios Ingo & Excadrill
Sygna Suit Cynthia (Aura) & Mega Lucario
TIER 10
Brycen & Cryogonal James & Weezing Janine & Ariados Lt. Surge & Electrode Marlon & Carracosta Cheren & Stoutland

We've got a bunch of similar lists that will help new players pick the right characters from the start, like the Saint Seiya Legend of Justice tier list, Mythic Heroes tier list and more. Don't be shy and look around!

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Mihail Katsoris
Mihail Katsoris
I've enjoyed playing games ever since I was a kid (which was a long long time ago at this point). It all started off with an Atari 65XE, then came an Amiga 500+, a Sega Genesis, a 386, and the rest was history. I consider myself lucky to have been able to experience the gaming evolution over the years - this is my passion, and what I will continue to do for as long as I can.