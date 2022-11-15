Tier Lists

Updated on November 15, 2022 - re-checked the tier list, added Sygna Suit N & Kyurem, Hugh & Bouffalant

With over 200 collectable sync pairs of Pokemon and their masters, it sure can get confusing for new players and veterans alike to come to a definitive conclusion about which ones are the best and which ones they should avoid. Pokemon Masters EX, the officially licensed game by DeNa, has brought tons of new sync pairs for players to collect and use with their 3rd anniversary. This Pokemon Masters EX tier list is here to serve as a curated list of sync pairs that can help you in your journey of becoming the best Pokemon trainer.

Players will find all the answers in this tier list as to whether a certain sync pair is better or worse than another. Keep in mind that tier lists are subjective in nature inherently. Use your own judgment while investing your resources in these sync pairs, but feel free to take inspiration from them.

POINTS TO CONSIDER WHILE VIEWING THE POKEMON MASTERS EX TIER LIST

  • Flexibility – We have taken into account the flexibility of all sync pairs, regardless of the player’s ownership of them or their ease of attainment.
  • Categories – The tier list will be divided into 3 separate types of sync pairs that we all know. They are – Damage Dealer sync pairs, Supporter sync pairs, and Hybrid sync pairs. These are just categorically defining the true potential of sync pairs and should not be compared 1:1 with each other. We will be separating the tier lists for each category.
  • Versatility – The sync pairs that we have rated at the top can function in all types of content that Pokemon Masters EX has instead of being top-notch in only 1 or 2 game modes.
  • Self-Sufficiency – The sync pairs should be self-sufficient, i.e, they should not require other sync pairs to be able to shine truly at their full potential. Players can relax and use them in different content without being forced to pair them with other sync pairs.
  • Potential – The higher the potential of a sync pair, the higher their base stats will be. For example, an EX-rated potential sync pair will always beat a 5-Star potential sync pair based on base stats alone.

Stay tuned for the updated versions of this tier list - we will make sure to add new sync pairs as they are released while also adjusting the individual categories based on future balance adjustments.

Let’s get you right to the Pokemon Masters EX tier list!

1
Damage Dealer sync pairs tier list

The main focus of judging sync pairs in this tier list will be mostly on their damage-dealing capabilities. Most of the sync pairs here have striking abilities that help them deal more damage. Of course, some exceptions exist like the Steven & Deoxys (Attack Forme) sync pair that can also boost the critical hit rate of all allies. However, that's just an added advantage to their already high damage multipliers and potential value.

Some of the most notable damage dealers are going to be Red & Pikachu, Lucas & Dialga, and Steven & Deoxys (Attack Forme). Red & Pikachu's special move B Thunderbolt is a massive hyper-scaling damaging move that increases its own damage dealt the more it is used. Such moves are not only good in PvE content where fights can drag out, but also in certain PvP situations against tanky stall team comps. Lucas & Dialga's is possibly the best Dragon-type sync pair available in the game due to their special move Dragon Zone that can boost the stats of all Dragon-type sync pairs. Steven & Deoxys (Attack Forme) is the ultimate counter to sync pairs that reduce the stats of enemies. Their passive ability Downside Up states that whenever an enemy reduces the stats of Steven and Deoxys (Attack Forme), the move instead increases their stats by the same amount.

TIER 1
Ash & Pikachu Sygna Suit Serena & Zygarde (Complete Form) Steven and Deoxys (Attack Form) Lucas & Dialga Sygna Suit Hilda & Victini Sygna Suit Lusamine & Necrozma (Ultra Form)
TIER 2
Lear & Hoopa Sygna Suit Red & Mega Charizard X Sygna Suit Erika & Leafeon Sygna Suit Giovanni & Nidoking Sygna Suit Ethan & Lugia Sonia & Tsareena
Korrina & Marshadow Diantha & Keldeo
TIER 3
Emmet & Escavalier Leon & Eternatus Leon & Charizard Cyrus & Palkia N & Zoroark Blue & Mega Aerodactyl
Archie & Kyogre Lillie & Lunala
TIER 4
Emmet & Archeops Raihan & Duraludon Brendan & Sceptile Alder & Volcarona Silver & Ho-Oh Hugh & Bouffalant Cynthia & Mega Garchomp
May & Mega Swampert Giovanni & Mega Mewtwo Y
TIER 5
Steven & Mega Rayquaza Volkner & Electivire Leon & Calyrex Zinnia & Mega Rayquaza Marnie & Morpeko Lance & Dragonite
Nessa & Drednaw Bea & Sirfetch'd
TIER 6
Lance & Gyarados Hala & Crabominable Marnie & Grimmsnarl Guzma & Buzzwole Player & Gyarados (Strike) M N & Zekrom
Hilbert & Mightyena Diantha & Mega Gardevoir Hilda & Mega Diancie
TIER 7
Gloria & Zacian Blue & Mega Pidgeot Hilda & Emboar Sygna Suit Cynthia & Kommo-o Sygna Suit Grimsley & Mega Sharpedo Elesa & Zebstrika
Allister & Gengar Selene & Decidueye Gloria & Inteleon
TIER 8
Barry & Empoleon Blue & Arcanine Gladion & Silvally Steven & Sandslash (Alola Form) Olivia & Lycanroc (Midnight Form) Wally & Mega Gallade
Kris & Feraligatr Player & Solgaleo Zinnia & Salamence Will & Xatu
TIER 9
Burgh & Leavanny Hau & Raichu (Alola Form) Clair & Kingdra Gardenia & Roserade Siebold & Octillery Sophocles & Golem
Fantina & Mismagius Morty & Drifblim Naomi & Sandslash Lusamine & Pheromosa
TIER 10
Professor Sycamore & Bulbasaur Nate & Braviary Caitlin & Reuniclus Karen & Umbreon Guzma & Golisopod Iris & Haxorus
Flint & Infernape Siebold & Clawitzer Korrina & Mega Lucario Bruno & Machamp
TIER 11
Lyra & Jigglypuff Ethan & Typhlosion Candice & Froslass Mina & Granbull Molayne & Dugtrio Hapu & Mudsdale
Pryce & Dewgong Looker & Croagunk May & Wailmer Marnie & Toxicroak
TIER 12
Bugsy & Mega Beedrill Valerie & Sylveon Tate & Solrock Norman & Slaking Shauntal & Chandelure Roxie & Scolipede
Marshal & Conkeldurr Sygna Suit Brock & Tyranitar Jessie & Arbok Roark & Rampardos

Hybrid sync pairs tier list

The main focus of judging sync pairs in this tier list will be mostly on their joint capabilities of both dealing damage to enemies while providing support to allies/debuffing enemies. These sync pairs are usually categorised under "Tech". The Hybrid sync pairs are one of the most important ones in the game as they have the ability to control the entire battlefield by manipulating stats, providing tons of buffs/debuffs, etc. Some of them even excel at dealing damage, although not quite at the level of damage dealer sync pairs.

Sygna Suit Thunderbolt Red & Pikachu is a classic example of one of the best hybrid sync pairs as it can play out both offensively and defensively according to the situation. Their moves Electric Field and +B Volt Tackle work so much in sync! Electric Field changes the terrain to Electric type, which also happens to be the activation condition of the trainer move +B Volt Tackle. Maxie & Groudon, on the other hand, is one amazing enabler of a sync pair. Their passive skill Hoenn Pride increases the attack power of all physical type attack moves of allies by 20%! That's a flat increase in the Attack just by them being on the team.

TIER 1
Sygna Suit Red (Thunderbolt) & Pikachu Gloria & Urshifu - Rapid Strike Steven and Deoxys (Attack Form) Sygna Suit Lyra & Celebi Maxie & Groudon Cyrus & Darkrai
TIER 2
May & Mega Blaziken Sygna Suit Cynthia & Giratina Bianca & Musharna Sygna Suit Hilbert & Genesect Marnie & Mega Mawile May & Mega Latias Skyla & Tornadus
Raihan & Flygon N & Reshiram Rosa (Special Costume) & Shaymin
TIER 3
Elesa & Emolga Grimsley & Bisharp Ingo & Accelgor Lucian & Girafarig Bede & Hatterene The Masked Royal & Incineroar
Steven & Deoxys (Normal Forme) Serena & Delphox Courtney & Mega Camerupt Sygna Suit N & Kyurem Steven & Deoxys (Speed Forme)
TIER 4
Sygna Suit Leaf & Mega Venusaur Ghetsis & Kyurem Sidney & Mega Absol Nessa & Eiscue Serena & Whimsicott Karen & Mega Houndoom
Volkner & Luxray Lysandre & Yveltal Iris & Hydreigon Bertha & Hippowdon
TIER 5
Steven & Mega Metagross Rosa & Dewott Darach & Staraptor Player & Gyarados (Tech) Dawn & Torterra Silver & Feraligatr
Misty & Starmie N & Sigilyph Mallow & Tsareena May & Mega Lopunny
TIER 6
Skyla & Togekiss Nanu & Persian Koga & Crobat Candice & Abomasnow Professor Oak & Mew Plumeria & Salazzle
Lisia & Mega Altaria Wikstrom & Aegislash (Shield Forme) Whitney & Miltank Winona & Pelipper
TIER 7
Acerola & Mimikyu Brawly & Hariyama Sygna Suit Misty & Vaporeon Clemont & Heliolisk Brock & Onix Crasher Wake & Floatzel
Kahili & Toucannon Sophocles & Togedemaru Noland & Mega Pinsir
TIER 8
Morty & Mega Banette Wallace & Milotic Lorelei & Lapras Agatha & Mega Gengar Calem & Meowstic Clay & Seismitoad
Flannery & Torkoal Grant & Aurorus

Support sync pairs tier list

The main focus of judging sync pairs in this tier list will be mostly on the support and utility these sync pairs can provide for the team. Just like exceptions were made for damage dealers, some weight will also be given to those sync pairs that can deal damage along with supporting the team.

When we talk about healers, Ingo & Excadrill cannot be overlooked. Their heals are unmatched to date. The 2nd ability Potion can restore any ally's HP by 40% of the amount. Their 4th move All Aboard! buffs the Attack power and critical hit rate by 1 stat rank! Sygna Suit Kris & Suicune is another great option for players looking to add more healers to their team. Their 2nd move Mini Potion All can restore 20% HP of all allied sync pairs. Their 4th move Spring of Knowledge! is an AOE-buffing move that boosts the Sp. Atk of allied sync pairs by 2 stat ranks and boosts the critical hit rate of all allied pairs by 1 stat rank each.

TIER 1
Sonia & Yamper Aaron & Vespiquen Jasmine & Celesteela Hilbert & Samurott Burgh & Togepi Sygna Suit Blue & Mega Blastoise
Lillie & Polteageist
TIER 2
Falkner & Swellow Sabrina & Mega Alakazam Hop & Zamazenta Giovanni & Persian Lyra & Meganium Elio & Primarina
Kiawe & Marowak Professor Sycamore & Xerneas
TIER 3
Sygna Suit Elesa & Rotom Player & Cobalion Bugsy & Scyther Bea & Vanilluxe Leaf & Eevee Player & Mesprit
Caitlin & Mega Sableye Dawn & Alcremie
TIER 4
Lt. Surge & Raichu Phoebe & Dusknoir Skyla & Swanna Blue & Exeggutor Piers & Obstagoon Nita & Landorus
Sabrina & Chingling Steven & Deoxys (Defense Forme) Hilda & Grapploct
TIER 5
Cheryl & Blissey Lana & Araquanid Lillie & Ribombee Misty & Psyduck Player & Regirock Cynthia & Gastrodon
Lillie & Clefairy Evelyn & Entei Sawyer & Honchkrow Morty & Mismagius
TIER 6
Rosa & Delibird Rachel & Umbreon Player & Torchic Jasmine & Mega Steelix Marley & Arcanine Drake & Salamence
Roxanne & Probopass Kukui & Lycanroc Rosa & Serperior
TIER 7
Liza & Lunatone Erika & Comfey Player & Pikachu Acerola & Palossand Erika & Vileplume Ramos & Victreebel
Viola & Masquerain
TIER 8
Thorton & Bronzong Erika & Tangela Lucy & Seviper Blaine & Rapidash Glacia & Mega Glalie Grimsley & Liepard
Wulfric & Avalugg Maylene & Medicham
TIER 9
Sygna Suit Morty & Ho-Oh Red & Snorlax Dawn & Cresselia Sygna Suit Kris & Suicune Sygna Suit Brendan & Mega Latios Ingo & Excadrill
Sygna Suit Cynthia (Aura) & Mega Lucario
TIER 10
Brycen & Cryogonal James & Weezing Janine & Ariados Lt. Surge & Electrode Marlon & Carracosta Cheren & Stoutland

