Version: 2.71.1

With over 200 collectable Sync Pairs of Pokémon and their masters, it sure can get confusing for new players and veterans alike to come to a definitive conclusion about which ones are the best and which ones they should avoid. Pokémon Masters EX, the officially licensed game by DeNA, has brought tons of new Sync Pairs for players to collect and use with their fifth anniversary. This Pokémon Masters EX tier list is here to serve as a curated list of Sync Pairs that can help you in your journey of becoming the best Pokémon trainer.

You will find all the answers in this tier list as to whether a certain Sync Pair is better or worse than another. Keep in mind that tier lists are inherently subjective in nature. Use your own judgment while investing your resources in these Sync Pairs, but feel free to take inspiration from them.

POINTS TO CONSIDER WHILE VIEWING THE POKEMON MASTERS EX TIER LIST

Flexibility – We have taken into account the flexibility of all Sync Pairs, regardless of your collection or how hard they are to obtain.

– We have taken into account the flexibility of all Sync Pairs, regardless of your collection or how hard they are to obtain. Categories – The tier list will be divided into 3 separate types of Sync Pairs. They are – Damage Dealer Sync Pairs, Supporter Sync Pairs, and Hybrid Sync Pairs. These are just categorically defining the true potential of Sync Pairs and should not be compared 1:1 with each other. We have made separate tier lists for each category.

– The tier list will be divided into 3 separate types of Sync Pairs. They are – Damage Dealer Sync Pairs, Supporter Sync Pairs, and Hybrid Sync Pairs. These are just categorically defining the true potential of Sync Pairs and should not be compared 1:1 with each other. We have made separate tier lists for each category. Versatility – The Sync Pairs we have rated at the top can function in all types of content that Pokémon Masters EX has, instead of being top-notch in only one or two game modes.

– The Sync Pairs we have rated at the top can function in all types of content that Pokémon Masters EX has, instead of being top-notch in only one or two game modes. Self-Sufficiency – The Sync Pairs should be self-sufficient, i.e, they should not require other Sync Pairs to be able to shine truly at their full potential. You can relax and use them in different content without being forced to pair them with other specific Sync Pairs.

– The Sync Pairs should be self-sufficient, i.e, they should not require other Sync Pairs to be able to shine truly at their full potential. You can relax and use them in different content without being forced to pair them with other specific Sync Pairs. Potential – The higher the potential of a Sync Pair, the higher its base stats will be. For example, an EX-rated potential Sync Pair will always beat a 5-Star potential Sync Pair based on base stats alone.

Stay tuned for the updated versions of this tier list - we will make sure to add new Sync Pairs as they are released while also adjusting the individual categories based on future balance adjustments.

Let’s get you right to our Pokémon Masters EX tier list!