re-checked the tier list, added Sygna Suit N & Kyurem, Hugh & Bouffalant

With over 200 collectable sync pairs of Pokemon and their masters, it sure can get confusing for new players and veterans alike to come to a definitive conclusion about which ones are the best and which ones they should avoid. Pokemon Masters EX, the officially licensed game by DeNa, has brought tons of new sync pairs for players to collect and use with their 3rd anniversary. This Pokemon Masters EX tier list is here to serve as a curated list of sync pairs that can help you in your journey of becoming the best Pokemon trainer.

Players will find all the answers in this tier list as to whether a certain sync pair is better or worse than another. Keep in mind that tier lists are subjective in nature inherently. Use your own judgment while investing your resources in these sync pairs, but feel free to take inspiration from them.

POINTS TO CONSIDER WHILE VIEWING THE POKEMON MASTERS EX TIER LIST

Flexibility – We have taken into account the flexibility of all sync pairs, regardless of the player’s ownership of them or their ease of attainment.

– We have taken into account the flexibility of all sync pairs, regardless of the player’s ownership of them or their ease of attainment. Categories – The tier list will be divided into 3 separate types of sync pairs that we all know. They are – Damage Dealer sync pairs, Supporter sync pairs, and Hybrid sync pairs. These are just categorically defining the true potential of sync pairs and should not be compared 1:1 with each other. We will be separating the tier lists for each category.

– The tier list will be divided into 3 separate types of sync pairs that we all know. They are – Damage Dealer sync pairs, Supporter sync pairs, and Hybrid sync pairs. These are just categorically defining the true potential of sync pairs and should not be compared 1:1 with each other. We will be separating the tier lists for each category. Versatility – The sync pairs that we have rated at the top can function in all types of content that Pokemon Masters EX has instead of being top-notch in only 1 or 2 game modes.

– The sync pairs that we have rated at the top can function in all types of content that Pokemon Masters EX has instead of being top-notch in only 1 or 2 game modes. Self-Sufficiency – The sync pairs should be self-sufficient, i.e, they should not require other sync pairs to be able to shine truly at their full potential. Players can relax and use them in different content without being forced to pair them with other sync pairs.

– The sync pairs should be self-sufficient, i.e, they should not require other sync pairs to be able to shine truly at their full potential. Players can relax and use them in different content without being forced to pair them with other sync pairs. Potential – The higher the potential of a sync pair, the higher their base stats will be. For example, an EX-rated potential sync pair will always beat a 5-Star potential sync pair based on base stats alone.

Stay tuned for the updated versions of this tier list - we will make sure to add new sync pairs as they are released while also adjusting the individual categories based on future balance adjustments.

Let’s get you right to the Pokemon Masters EX tier list!

Original article by Harsh Paliwal, updated by Pocket Gamer staff.