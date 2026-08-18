Pokémon Masters EX tier list - The best sync pairs to use
| Pokémon Masters EX
With over 200 collectable Sync Pairs of Pokémon and their masters, it sure can get confusing for new players and veterans alike to come to a definitive conclusion about which ones are the best and which ones they should avoid. Pokémon Masters EX, the officially licensed game by DeNA, has brought tons of new Sync Pairs for players to collect and use with their fifth anniversary. This Pokémon Masters EX tier list is here to serve as a curated list of Sync Pairs that can help you in your journey of becoming the best Pokémon trainer.
You will find all the answers in this tier list as to whether a certain Sync Pair is better or worse than another. Keep in mind that tier lists are inherently subjective in nature. Use your own judgment while investing your resources in these Sync Pairs, but feel free to take inspiration from them.
POINTS TO CONSIDER WHILE VIEWING THE POKEMON MASTERS EX TIER LIST
- Flexibility – We have taken into account the flexibility of all Sync Pairs, regardless of your collection or how hard they are to obtain.
- Categories – The tier list will be divided into 3 separate types of Sync Pairs. They are – Damage Dealer Sync Pairs, Supporter Sync Pairs, and Hybrid Sync Pairs. These are just categorically defining the true potential of Sync Pairs and should not be compared 1:1 with each other. We have made separate tier lists for each category.
- Versatility – The Sync Pairs we have rated at the top can function in all types of content that Pokémon Masters EX has, instead of being top-notch in only one or two game modes.
- Self-Sufficiency – The Sync Pairs should be self-sufficient, i.e, they should not require other Sync Pairs to be able to shine truly at their full potential. You can relax and use them in different content without being forced to pair them with other specific Sync Pairs.
- Potential – The higher the potential of a Sync Pair, the higher its base stats will be. For example, an EX-rated potential Sync Pair will always beat a 5-Star potential Sync Pair based on base stats alone.
Stay tuned for the updated versions of this tier list - we will make sure to add new Sync Pairs as they are released while also adjusting the individual categories based on future balance adjustments.
Let’s get you right to our Pokémon Masters EX tier list!
1
Damage Dealer sync pairs tier list
The main focus of judging Sync Pairs in this tier list will be mostly on their damage-dealing capabilities. Most of the Sync Pairs here have striking abilities that help them deal more damage. Of course, some exceptions exist, like the Steven & Deoxys (Attack Forme) Sync Pair that can also boost the critical hit rate of all allies. However, that's just an added bonus to their already high damage multipliers and potential value.
Some of the most notable damage dealers are going to be Red & Pikachu, Lucas & Dialga, and Steven & Deoxys (Attack Forme). Red & Pikachu's special move B Thunderbolt is a massive hyper-scaling damaging move that increases its own damage the more it is used. Such moves are not only good in PvE content where fights can drag out, but also in certain PvP situations against tanky stall team comps. Lucas & Dialga is possibly the best Dragon-type Sync Pair available due to their special move Dragon Zone that can boost the stats of all Dragon-types. Steven & Deoxys (Attack Forme) is the ultimate counter to Sync Pairs that reduce the stats of enemies. Their passive ability, Downside Up, states that whenever an enemy reduces the stats of Steven and Deoxys (Attack Forme), the move instead increases their stats by the same amount.
|TIER 1
|Kieran & Hydrapple
|EX Master Fair Red (Anniversary 2025) & Charizard
|Arc Suit Blue & Mega Pidgeot
|Kris (Academy) & Igglybuff
|Red (1996) & Pikachu
|Arezu & Basculegion
|Ash & Pikachu
|Sygna Suit Serena & Zygarde (Complete Form)
|Steven and Deoxys (Attack Form)
|Lucas & Dialga
|Sygna Suit Hilda & Victini
|Sygna Suit Lusamine & Necrozma (Ultra Form)
|Juliana & Koraidon
|Brendan (Champion) & Shiny Primal Groudon
|May (Champion) & Shiny Primal Kyogre
|Lacey & Granbull
|Sygna Suit Bede & Iron Valiant
|Selene (Champion) & Necrozma
|TIER 2
|Lear & Hoopa
|Sygna Suit Red & Mega Charizard X
|Sygna Suit Erika & Leafeon
|Sygna Suit Giovanni & Nidoking
|Sygna Suit Ethan & Lugia
|Drasna & Dragalge
|Sonia & Tsareena
|Leon & Charizard
|Florian & Miraidon
|Sygna Suit Red & Charizard
|Sygna Suit Blue & Blastoise
|Sygna Suit Cynthia & Kommo-o
|Lana (New Year’s 2026) & Shiny Dondozo
|Arc Suit Diantha & Arc Suit Geeta
|Korrina & Marshadow
|Diantha & Keldeo
|Sygna Suit Red & Charizard
|Diantha & Gardevoir
|Elesa (Palentine's 2023) & Togetic
|Hop (Champion) & Zapdos
|TIER 3
|Emmet & Escavalier
|Leon & Eternatus
|Clavell & Quaquaval
|Cyrus & Palkia
|N & Zoroark
|Blue & Mega Aerodactyl
|Archie & Kyogre
|Lillie & Lunala
|Lillie (Anniversary 2021) & Lunala
|Sygna Suit Korrina & Marshadow
|May (Anniversary 2022) & Latias
|Emma & Crobat
|Hassel & Baxcalibur
|TIER 4
|Emmet & Archeops
|Raihan & Duraludon
|Brendan & Sceptile
|Alder & Volcarona
|Silver & Ho-Oh
|Hugh & Bouffalant
|May & Mega Swampert
|Giovanni & Mega Mewtwo Y
|Cynthia & Mega Garchomp
|Marnie (Champion) & Moltres
|Giovanni & Mewtwo
|Victor & Rillaboom
|TIER 5
|Steven & Mega Rayquaza
|Volkner & Electivire
|Leon & Calyrex
|Zinnia & Mega Rayquaza
|Marnie & Morpeko
|Lance & Dragonite
|Nessa & Drednaw
|Bea & Sirfetch'd
|Volkner (New Years' 2022) & Electivire
|Steven (Anniversary 2021) & Rayquaza
|Sygna Suit Lysandre & Volcanion
|Steven (Special Costume) & Stoutland
|TIER 6
|Lance & Gyarados
|Hala & Crabominable
|Marnie & Grimmsnarl
|Guzma & Buzzwole
|Player & Gyarados (Strike) M
|N & Zekrom
|Hilbert & Mightyena
|Diantha & Mega Gardevoir
|Hilda & Mega Diancie
|Lucas & Flareon
|Lance (New Years' 2021) & Gyarados
|Sygna Suit Wally & Gardevoir
|TIER 7
|Gloria & Zacian
|Blue & Mega Pidgeot
|Hilda & Emboar
|Sygna Suit Cynthia & Kommo-o
|Sygna Suit Grimsley & Mega Sharpedo
|Elesa & Zebstrika
|Allister & Gengar
|Selene & Decidueye
|Gloria & Inteleon
|Kris & Jolteon
|Sygna Suit Diantha & Diancie
|Sygna Suit May & Blaziken
|TIER 8
|Barry & Empoleon
|Blue & Arcanine
|Gladion & Silvally
|Steven & Sandslash (Alola Form)
|Olivia & Lycanroc (Midnight Form)
|Wally & Mega Gallade
|Kris & Feraligatr
|Player & Solgaleo
|Zinnia & Salamence
|Will & Xatu
|Wally & Gallade
|Samson Oak & Exeggutor
|TIER 9
|Burgh & Leavanny
|Hau & Raichu (Alola Form)
|Clair & Kingdra
|Gardenia & Roserade
|Siebold & Octillery
|Sophocles & Golem
|Fantina & Mismagius
|Morty & Drifblim
|Naomi & Sandslash
|Lusamine & Pheromosa
|TIER 10
|Professor Sycamore & Bulbasaur
|Nate & Braviary
|Caitlin & Reuniclus
|Karen & Umbreon
|Guzma & Golisopod
|Iris & Haxorus
|Flint & Infernape
|Siebold & Clawitzer
|Korrina & Mega Lucario
|Bruno & Machamp
|TIER 11
|Lyra & Jigglypuff
|Ethan & Typhlosion
|Candice & Froslass
|Mina & Granbull
|Molayne & Dugtrio
|Hapu & Mudsdale
|Pryce & Dewgong
|Looker & Croagunk
|May & Wailmer
|Marnie & Toxicroak
|TIER 12
|Bugsy & Mega Beedrill
|Valerie & Sylveon
|Tate & Solrock
|Norman & Slaking
|Shauntal & Chandelure
|Roxie & Scolipede
|Marshal & Conkeldurr
|Sygna Suit Brock & Tyranitar
|Jessie & Arbok
|Roark & Rampardos
2
Hybrid sync pairs tier list
The main focus of judging Sync Pairs in this tier list will be on their joint capabilities of both dealing damage to enemies while providing support to allies/debuffing enemies. These Sync Pairs are usually categorised under "Tech". The Hybrid variants are some of the most important as they can control the entire battlefield by manipulating stats and providing tons of buffs/debuffs. Some of them even excel at dealing damage, although not quite at the level of damage dealer Sync Pairs.
Sygna Suit Thunderbolt Red & Pikachu is a classic example of one of the best hybrid Sync Pairs, as it can play out both offensively and defensively according to the situation. Their moves, Electric Field and +B Volt Tackle work so much in sync! Electric Field changes the terrain to Electric type, which also happens to be the activation condition of the trainer move +B Volt Tackle. Maxie & Groudon, on the other hand, are one amazing enabler of a Sync Pair. Their passive skill, Hoenn Pride, increases the attack power of all physical-type attack moves of allies by 20%! That's a flat increase in Attack just by them being on the team.
|TIER 1
|Sygna Suit Red (Thunderbolt) & Pikachu
|Gloria & Urshifu - Rapid Strike
|Steven and Deoxys (Attack Form)
|Sygna Suit Lyra & Celebi
|Maxie & Groudon
|Cyrus & Darkrai
|Sygna Suit Ball Guy & Electrode
|Arc Suit Brock & Onix
|TIER 2
|Rika (Palentine’s 2026) & Quagsire
|Adaman (Palentine’s 2026) & Sylveon
|Sync Suit Ball Guy & Hisuian Electrode
|May & Mega Blaziken
|Sygna Suit Cynthia & Giratina
|Bianca & Musharna
|Sygna Suit Hilbert & Genesect
|Marnie & Mega Mawile
|May & Mega Latias
|Raihan & Flygon
|N & Reshiram
|Rosa (Special Costume) & Shaymin
|Skyla & Tornadus
|N (Anniversary 2021) & Reshiram
|Colress & Klinklang
|Raihan (Anniversary 2022) & Flygon
|Winona & Pelipper
|Ball Guy & Amoonguss
|Sygna Suit Hau & Tapu Koko
|Zinnia (Special Costume) & Thievul
|Lance & Dragonair
|TIER 3
|Elesa & Emolga
|Grimsley & Bisharp
|Ingo & Accelgor
|Lucian & Girafarig
|Bede & Hatterene
|The Masked Royal & Incineroar
|Steven & Deoxys (Normal Forme)
|Serena & Delphox
|Courtney & Mega Camerupt
|Sygna Suit N & Kyurem
|Steven & Deoxys (Speed Forme)
|Viola & Surskit
|Chase & Eevee
|TIER 4
|Sygna Suit Leaf & Mega Venusaur
|Ghetsis & Kyurem
|Sidney & Mega Absol
|Nessa & Eiscue
|Serena & Whimsicott
|Karen & Mega Houndoom
|Volkner & Luxray
|Lysandre & Yveltal
|Iris & Hydreigon
|Bertha & Hippowdon
|Serena (Champion) & Greninja
|Sygna Suit Leaf & Venusaur
|TIER 5
|Steven & Mega Metagross
|Rosa & Dewott
|Darach & Staraptor
|Player & Gyarados (Tech)
|Dawn & Torterra
|Silver & Feraligatr
|Misty & Starmie
|N & Sigilyph
|Mallow & Tsareena
|May & Mega Lopunny
|Dawn (New Years' 2023) & Oricorio
|Blaine & Ponyta
|TIER 6
|Skyla & Togekiss
|Nanu & Persian
|Koga & Crobat
|Candice & Abomasnow
|Professor Oak & Mew
|Plumeria & Salazzle
|Lisia & Mega Altaria
|Wikstrom & Aegislash (Shield Forme)
|Whitney & Miltank
|Whitney (Holiday 2022) & Sawsbuck
|Sygna Suit Leaf & Venusaur
|Lisia (New Years' 2023) & Rapidash
|TIER 7
|Acerola & Mimikyu
|Brawly & Hariyama
|Sygna Suit Misty & Vaporeon
|Clemont & Heliolisk
|Brock & Onix
|Crasher Wake & Floatzel
|Kahili & Toucannon
|Sophocles & Togedemaru
|Noland & Mega Pinsir
|Iris (Fall 2022) & Naganadel
|TIER 8
|Morty & Mega Banette
|Wallace & Milotic
|Lorelei & Lapras
|Agatha & Mega Gengar
|Calem & Meowstic
|Clay & Seismitoad
|Flannery & Torkoal
|Grant & Aurorus
3
Support sync pairs tier list
The main focus of judging Sync Pairs in this tier list will be mostly on the support and utility they bring to the table. Just like exceptions were made for damage dealers, some weight will also be given to Sync Pairs that can deal damage, along with supporting the team.
When we talk about healers, Ingo & Excadrill cannot be overlooked. Their heals are unmatched to date. Their second ability, Potion, can restore any ally's HP by 40%. Their fourth move: All Aboard! buffs the Attack power and critical hit rate by one stat rank! Sygna Suit Kris & Suicune is another great option if you're looking to add more healers to your team. Their second move, Mini Potion All, can restore 20% HP to your team. Their fourth move, Spring of Knowledge!, is an AoE-buffing move that boosts the Sp. Atk of allied sync pairs by two stat ranks and boosts the critical hit rate of all allied pairs by one stat rank each.
|TIER 1
|Arc Suit Misty & Starmie
|Juliana (Anni 2026) & Terapagos
|Florian (Anni 2026) & Ogerpon
|Akari (Summer 2026) & Manaphy
|Lillie & Polteageist
|Sygna Suit Blue & Blastoise
|Mallow (Palentine's 2023) & Appletun
|Allister & Gourgeist
|Bede (Champion) & Articuno
|Sygna Suit Mina & Tapu Fini
|Ortega & Dachsbun
|Clive & Amoonguss
|Sonia & Yamper
|EX Master Fair Gloria (Anniversary 2025) & Cinderace
|Volo (Alt.) & Giratina
|-
|TIER 2
|Carmine & Sinistcha
|Miriam & Tera Toxapex
|Academy Jasmine & Forretress
|Academy Kabu & Camerupt
|Falkner & Swellow
|Sabrina & Mega Alakazam
|Hop & Zamazenta
|Giovanni & Persian
|Lyra & Meganium
|Elio & Primarina
|Kiawe & Marowak
|Professor Sycamore & Xerneas
|Roark & Cranidos
|Maylene & Meditite
|Bruno & Onix
|Lorelei & Cloyster
|Wallace (New Year’s 2024) & Blacephalon
|Clair (New Year’s 2024) & Drampa
|Irida & Zoroark
|Arven & Mabosstiff
|Shauntal (Fall 2024) & Froslass
|Milo & Eldegoss
|TIER 3
|Sygna Suit Elesa & Rotom
|Player & Cobalion
|Bugsy & Scyther
|Bea & Vanilluxe
|Leaf & Eevee
|Player & Mesprit
|Caitlin & Mega Sableye
|Dawn & Alcremie
|Melony & Lapras
|Lyra (Special Costume) & Phanpy
|Agatha & Arbok
|Iono & Bellibolt
|TIER 4
|Lt. Surge & Raichu
|Phoebe & Dusknoir
|Skyla & Swanna
|Blue & Exeggutor
|Piers & Obstagoon
|Nita & Landorus
|Sabrina & Chingling
|Steven & Deoxys (Defense Forme)
|Hilda & Grapploct
|Sabrina (New Years' 2022) & Chingling
|Anabel & Snorlax
|Lt. Surge & Voltorb
|TIER 5
|Cheryl & Blissey
|Lana & Araquanid
|Lillie & Ribombee
|Misty & Psyduck
|Player & Regirock
|Cynthia & Gastrodon
|Lillie & Clefairy
|Evelyn & Entei
|Sawyer & Honchkrow
|Morty & Mismagius
|Lillie (New Years' 2021) & Ribombee
|Cynthia & Garchomp
|TIER 6
|Rosa & Delibird
|Rachel & Umbreon
|Player & Torchic
|Jasmine & Mega Steelix
|Marley & Arcanine
|Drake & Salamence
|Roxanne & Probopass
|Kukui & Lycanroc
|Rosa & Serperior
|Jasmine (Holiday 2022) & Ampharos
|Shauna & Chesnaught
|Shauna (Special Costume) & Klefki
|TIER 7
|Liza & Lunatone
|Erika & Comfey
|Player & Pikachu
|Acerola & Palossand
|Erika & Vileplume
|Ramos & Victreebel
|Viola & Masquerain
|Calem (Champion) & Greninja
|Roxanne & Nosepass
|TIER 8
|Thorton & Bronzong
|Erika & Tangela
|Lucy & Seviper
|Blaine & Rapidash
|Glacia & Mega Glalie
|Grimsley & Liepard
|Wulfric & Avalugg
|Maylene & Medicham
|Lyra & Vaporeon
|TIER 9
|Sygna Suit Morty & Ho-Oh
|Red & Snorlax
|Dawn & Cresselia
|Sygna Suit Kris & Suicune
|Sygna Suit Brendan & Mega Latios
|Ingo & Excadrill
|Sygna Suit Cynthia (Aura) & Mega Lucario
|TIER 10
|Brycen & Cryogonal
|James & Weezing
|Janine & Ariados
|Lt. Surge & Electrode
|Marlon & Carracosta
|Cheren & Stoutland
We've got a bunch of similar lists that will help new players pick the right characters from the start, like the Saint Seiya Legend of Justice tier list, Mythic Heroes tier list and more. Don't be shy and look around!
Updated ABA tier list [August 2026]