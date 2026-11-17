Time to take over the Earth, because in Dicevaders you're playing its destroyers, not its saviours

Lay out your troops and get ready to lay waste to humanity's defences

Overwhelm your foes using synergistic cards, units and carefully nudged dice rolls

Time to defend the Earth! Wait, no. In today's game, you're doing anything except saving the planet! Because this time around, in this follow-up to Starvaders, you play not as the saviours, but the Dicevaders, as this roguelike dice roller is set to arrive November 26th on iOS and Android!

In Dicevaders, your objective is simple: overwhelm humanity's defences as you hop from planet to planet with the ultimate aim of Earth itself. To do so, you place troops onto the board, play cards and, of course, roll dice. You'll need to synergise your choices to build up combos, while deciding when to deploy your units, nudge the outcome of dice or lock the min place. Think Balatro or Dice of Kalma, mixed with destroying the Earth.

Roll them space bones

I actually had the chance to try Dicevaders for myself while I was at Gamescom 2026 earlier this year. And while it's not quite my cup of tea, from a gameplay perspective it holds up quite well. The simple aim of increasing your attack score to overcome each planet's defences within a set number of turns makes for a straightforward, engaging goal with plenty of twists.

Graphics-wise, it's also quite pleasant with pleasingly crunchy retro pixels, and an art style that'll be instantly familiar to fans of Starvaders, which is set in the same universe as Dicevaders.

Overall, it's definitely one to watch when it lands on iOS and Android, with an expected launch of November 26th. Especially if you were a fan of Starvaders, or the aforementioned Dice of Kalma.

But if you're looking for other great roguelikes, then you're really spoilt for choice on mobile. Just take a look at our list of the five mobile games like Balatro to see what we think are worth playing!