The cathedral is now open! Keep that sacred doctrine intact with our Boucheael Cookie Toppings and Beascuits guide.

Boucheael Cookie is a damage dealer disguised as a Support cookie.

He needs a total of 60% ATK on his Toppings to cap the passive skill.

On the Beascuit, aim for some DMG Resist and additional Cooldown - maybe even ATK if you high roll.

Boucheael Cookie is another angel-inspired Cookie (yep, not a food one yet again!) that has graced us with his presence in the Kingdom. He is strong, just like Doughael, and honestly, along with his release, he became a meta Arena cookie.

I won't get into too much detail on how the meta is ever-changing, but let's just say, you can never have enough resources and cookies to keep up with it. Back to our angel cookies though, Bouchael Cookie seems to be yet another Support - but one that does insane amounts of damage on paper.

So, if you want to learn how to build him, let's dive into the best Toppings and Beascuits for Boucheael Cookie and learn exactly what stats you need to get!

About Boucheael Cookie in Cookie Run: Kingdom

Skill:

Shadowless Sanctuary Boucheael Cookie sounds his clarion, creating a Shadowless Sanctuary on the allied side. Allies within the sanctuary receive continuous protection. Once per battle, when Boucheael Cookie is defeated, the Clarion of Omen sounds, briefly freezing him in place and making him Invulnerable. He then regains HP and immediately uses Shadowless Sanctuary. If there are no Healing Cookies on the team, the Clarion of Omen also sounds once per battle when another ally Cookie is about to be defeated, provided Boucheael Cookie is still alive. However, if a Cookie already has another Invulnerable or Immortality effect on them, they will not be selected as target. The Clarion of Judgment periodically passes judgment on one enemy, dealing damage and inflicting Fatigue. The Clarion of Judgment prioritizes Healing Cookies. If there are no Healing Cookies, it targets the Cookie with the highest Max HP. Boucheael Cookie is exempt from judgment. Healing Cookies receive greater damage and stronger debuffs, and the more the target heals allies, the more frequently the Clarion of Judgment activates. Gatekeeper of the Cathedral Max HP +35.0%

DMG Resist +35.0%

DMG Dampening +42.5%

Debuff Resist +35.0%

Cooldown -0.5% per every 1.0% ATK gained from Toppings, capped at -30.0%

At the start of battle, Boucheael Cookie becomes immune to all debuffs for 15.0 sec, once per battle Shadowless Sanctuary HP Shield: 146.0% of Boucheael Cookie's ATK for 8.0 sec

Sanctuary Healing: 38.4% of Boucheael Cookie's ATK every 0.5 sec for 6.0 sec

Additional Sanctuary Healing: 33.8% of Boucheael Cookie's ATK every 0.1 sec for 0.5 sec

Shadowless Sanctuary: ATK +20.0%, DMG Dealt to Cookies +22.5%, DMG Dampening 32.5% for 15.0 sec Clarion of Omen Trigger: Just before being defeated

Invulnerable: 2.5 sec, frozen in place while Invulnerable

HP Recovery: 70.0% of Max HP

After Clarion of Omen ends, the skill is used again immediately Apostle Passive - Clarion of Judgment Activation Interval: Activates every 5.0 sec. Each time the target heals an ally 5 times, the interval is reduced by 1.0 sec

Judgment DMG: For 1.5 sec, every 0.3 sec, deals DMG equal to 357.0% of ATK + DMG proportional to Max HP (8.0%), ignoring 40.0% of the target's DMG Resist

Judgment: Silences for 2.0 sec, and for 10.0 sec, reduces DMG dealt by 25.0% and increases DMG taken by 15.0%

Healing Cookie Targets: Bonus DMG equal to 510.0% of ATK + DMG proportional to Max HP (19.0%), ignores 40.0% of the target's DMG Resist. Reduces Healing Received by 15.0%, reduces buff effects by 45.0%, and increases DMG taken by 30.0% for 15.0 sec Blessing of Light: Amplify Buff +7.0%, DMG Resist +10.0% for 10.0 sec when using skill: stacks up to x3

The best Toppings for Boucheael Cookie

Boucheael Cookie is acookie, positioned in theHe is acookie, obtainable only from the release gacha at the start (after which he will be added to the regular gacha pool). You can also get 10 Soulstones from

For our beloved Boucheael Cookie, you will aim for all Raspberries with ATK substats to activate the maximum bonus from the skill (you want to get 60% ATK on Toppings). You then want to aim for some HP and Cooldown or DMG Resist.

5x Searing Raspberry with ATK (mandatory), HP (mandatory), Cooldown or DMG Resist

Best Topping Tart

Boucheael Cookie best Beascuit setup

You should try equipping Boucheael Cookie with a really good Searing Raspberry Topping Tart to boost the ATK as much as possible.

Boucheael Cookie is mainly used in the Arena, to counter healing teams. You can give him a Legendary Hearty Beascuit with some Cooldown, additional ATK if you want (or if you hit a high roll) and some DMG Resist.

Cooldown

DMG Resist

ATK

(optional) Light DMG

Depending on your Topping stats, you want to roll the Beascuit after you've found the ideal rolls on the Toppings. His skill stats don't appear pre-battle, so by taking those into account, you want to get a total of about 60%+ ATK and 10-15% Cooldown. Any extra stats should go into DMG Resist.

Because his passive gives you a total of 30% Cooldown by maxing the Toppings ATK, having that extra 10-15% Cooldown will help you keep his Sanctuary up pretty much all the time.

The goal is for him to survive as long as possible.

Oh, and don't forget to redeem our Cookie Run: Kingdom codes!