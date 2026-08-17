Path to Nowhere tier list - All characters ranked

Shrooma

Shalom

Margaret

Pylgia

Moore

Perspectra

Poffy

Shawn

Kisugi Ai (Kiyo Ai / “Love”)

Coquelic

Countless Chelsea

Demolia

Thistle

Golan

Serpent

Wuhuanzi

Cassia

RouLecca

Zoya

Eve

Pricila

Hecate

Aerial

Korryn

McQueen

Donald

Victoria

Yingying

Luvia Ray

Crache

EMP

Dudu

Jane

Summer

Ariel

Letta

Lynn

Notes on Countless Chelsea

Role: Endura

Countless Chelsea is one of the most complex heroes in Path to Nowhere. But in good hands, she brings excellent results. Countless Chelsea can summon a panther that can be used as a shield. Also, she has damage reduction, allowing her to take a lot of punishment and still survive.

Notes on Demolia

Role: Endura

The main feature of Demolia is her health points. She can quickly increase them and, after that, heal herself, which significantly increases her survivability. The only reason why she's not in Tier S is that there is a limit on her HP boost and healing.

Notes on Serpent

Role: Umbra

Even though Serpent looks cute, she is one of the deadliest heroes in Path to Nowhere. While using a standard attack, she applies a slowdown effect to enemies and increases her speed. Moreover, when there are no enemies near Serpent, she will raise her attack.

Notes on RouLecca

Role: Reticle

RouLecca has poor DPS and can only deal damage using critical attacks, but she can increase her crit rate and damage while attacking.

Notes on Zoya

Role: Fury

Zoya is the Tier A hero most likely to appear in Tier S in the future. She has a 3x3 AoE attack that can deal significant damage. Zoya also has a lot of health points and has no problem killing enemies in short range. But the best thing about Zoya is her passive skill. It increases her attacking speed, making her suitable even in the later stages of the game.

Notes on Pricilla

Role: Reticle

Pricilla can summon a clone who helps her during battle. Additionally, she has high DPS, allowing you to kill enemies quickly. Unfortunately, her lack of health points doesn't make her worthy of becoming Tier S.

Notes on Hecate

Role: Arcane

Hecate's ability has long range and hits every target in this range, which is extremely powerful. But Hecate doesn't have good survivability, so you should be careful while using her.

Notes on Aerial

Role: Catalyst

Aerial is the only healer in Tier A. The only difference between her and Hamel is that she is universal. Aerial has increased damage, which enables her to fight against enemies. And for increased damage, she gives up her healing capabilities. So, Aerial can't heal as effectively as Hamel.

Notes on Victoria

Role: Arcane

Victoria is a hero with really significant damage. However, she forgoes health points for such a high attack capability. She will lower her health points to gain more attacks and kill enemies more effectively.

Notes on Luvia Ray

Role: Arcane

Luvia Ray is the most classic damage dealer in Path to Nowhere. She has high stats and a passive skill oriented toward increasing attack. Overall, she is a mighty hero who will always bring benefit to your team.

Notes on Crache

Role: Umbra

Crache has one of the best special attacks in the game. The AoE can deal a high amount of damage quickly. Moreover, this attack has an unblocking effect, so that opponents can't dodge it. The only disadvantage of Crache is that she has purely physical stats. Therefore, she must be complemented by powerful characters who can deal a lot of damage.

Notes on EMP

Role: Reticle

The best thing about EMP is that this hero is free. You can obtain her by completing the first chapter of the story. As for battle, she is perfectly suitable for the role of a background hero. Her special attack can wipe out low HP heroes and provide additional buffs for your team.