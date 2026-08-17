Path to Nowhere tier list - All characters ranked
| Path to Nowhere
Path to Nowhere has a considerable variety of characters you can unlock. But if you are a beginner, finding out what hero to use can be problematic. Luckily, experts across the web have created a tier list for Path to Nowhere to solve this problem.
We have similar articles like this Neural Cloud tier list and Summoners War: Chronicles tier list, where we have also ranked all of the characters by their power and abilities from the best to worst. If you're playing different mobile games, try to search around - our website is brimming with tier lists and various guides for the most popular games.
WHAT IS THE PATH TO NOWHERE TIER LIST?
This Path to Nowhere tier list is similar to the ones we have for other video games. There are four tiers: S, A, B, and C. Continue reading, and you will learn more about every tier.
1
Tier S
- Murphy
- 000
- Seline
- Isomer
- Eleven
- Echo
- Kisugi Hitomi (Kiyo Hitomi)
- Kisugi Rui (Kiyo Tear)
- Ceto
- Luminita
- Yugu
- Irrheia
- Reforged Zoya
- Vanilla
- Rahu
- Lichen (MBCC-S-396)
- Angell
- Eve - Frostling Whisper
- Jelena
- Bianca
- Enfer
- Christina
- Demon
- Nox
- Raven
- Labyrinth
- Hestia
- Shin
- Bai Yi
- Cabernet
- Langley
- Eirene
- Hamel
- Oak Casket
- Deren
- Adela
- OwO
Notes on Demon
Role: Endura
Most players consider Demon to be the most overpowered hero in the game. His special attack stacks a shield for him and his allies. The more health points Demon has, the more powerful protection he will create.
He also has potent attack stats, allowing him to kill enemies fast.
Notes on Nox
Role: Fury
Nox is the most accessible hero in Tier S. She can be unlocked by completing the 14-day event. Nox has incredibly high DPS and a passive ability that decreases your enemies’ defence. Moreover, Nox increases attack points upon killing enemies, which is one of the best abilities in Path to Nowhere. So, make sure to obtain this hero as soon as you can.
Notes on Labyrinth
Role: Umbra
Labyrinth is the only hero in Tier S that has a B rarity. So, you can unlock her even if you don't play the game daily. Labyrinth is a damage dealer who takes the primary role in a team. She can break enemies’ shields and even destroy Demon’s shield.
Notes on Baiyi
Role: Umbra
Even though Baiyi has less DPS than Nox, she still can deal a lot of damage in a short period. Moreover, her skill significantly increases critical rate boost. She is also one of the fastest heroes in Path to Nowhere.
Notes on Langley
Role: Reticle
Langley is a top-level hero because of her particular skill. It provides you with an AoE attack that can hit a 3x3 area. So, Langley is a perfect option if you want to fight against bosses or groups of enemies.
Notes on Eirene
Role: Arcane
Eirene is a magical attacker that probably has one of the best passive abilities in the game. While using an auto-attack, she creates a black hole that hits a 3x3 area. The only disadvantage is that Eirene is weak in melee fights.
Notes on Hamel
Role: Catalyst
Hamel is the only healer in Path to Nowhere that is worth being in Tier S. She has an AoE healing effect that helps keep your team's HP topped up in battle.
2
Tier A
- Shrooma
- Shalom
- Margaret
- Pylgia
- Moore
- Perspectra
- Poffy
- Shawn
- Kisugi Ai (Kiyo Ai / “Love”)
- Coquelic
- Countless Chelsea
- Demolia
- Thistle
- Golan
- Serpent
- Wuhuanzi
- Cassia
- RouLecca
- Zoya
- Eve
- Pricila
- Hecate
- Aerial
- Korryn
- McQueen
- Donald
- Victoria
- Yingying
- Luvia Ray
- Crache
- EMP
- Dudu
- Jane
- Summer
- Ariel
- Letta
- Lynn
Notes on Countless Chelsea
Role: Endura
Countless Chelsea is one of the most complex heroes in Path to Nowhere. But in good hands, she brings excellent results. Countless Chelsea can summon a panther that can be used as a shield. Also, she has damage reduction, allowing her to take a lot of punishment and still survive.
Notes on Demolia
Role: Endura
The main feature of Demolia is her health points. She can quickly increase them and, after that, heal herself, which significantly increases her survivability. The only reason why she's not in Tier S is that there is a limit on her HP boost and healing.
Notes on Serpent
Role: Umbra
Even though Serpent looks cute, she is one of the deadliest heroes in Path to Nowhere. While using a standard attack, she applies a slowdown effect to enemies and increases her speed. Moreover, when there are no enemies near Serpent, she will raise her attack.
Notes on RouLecca
Role: Reticle
RouLecca has poor DPS and can only deal damage using critical attacks, but she can increase her crit rate and damage while attacking.
Notes on Zoya
Role: Fury
Zoya is the Tier A hero most likely to appear in Tier S in the future. She has a 3x3 AoE attack that can deal significant damage. Zoya also has a lot of health points and has no problem killing enemies in short range. But the best thing about Zoya is her passive skill. It increases her attacking speed, making her suitable even in the later stages of the game.
Notes on Pricilla
Role: Reticle
Pricilla can summon a clone who helps her during battle. Additionally, she has high DPS, allowing you to kill enemies quickly. Unfortunately, her lack of health points doesn't make her worthy of becoming Tier S.
Notes on Hecate
Role: Arcane
Hecate's ability has long range and hits every target in this range, which is extremely powerful. But Hecate doesn't have good survivability, so you should be careful while using her.
Notes on Aerial
Role: Catalyst
Aerial is the only healer in Tier A. The only difference between her and Hamel is that she is universal. Aerial has increased damage, which enables her to fight against enemies. And for increased damage, she gives up her healing capabilities. So, Aerial can't heal as effectively as Hamel.
Notes on Victoria
Role: Arcane
Victoria is a hero with really significant damage. However, she forgoes health points for such a high attack capability. She will lower her health points to gain more attacks and kill enemies more effectively.
Notes on Luvia Ray
Role: Arcane
Luvia Ray is the most classic damage dealer in Path to Nowhere. She has high stats and a passive skill oriented toward increasing attack. Overall, she is a mighty hero who will always bring benefit to your team.
Notes on Crache
Role: Umbra
Crache has one of the best special attacks in the game. The AoE can deal a high amount of damage quickly. Moreover, this attack has an unblocking effect, so that opponents can't dodge it. The only disadvantage of Crache is that she has purely physical stats. Therefore, she must be complemented by powerful characters who can deal a lot of damage.
Notes on EMP
Role: Reticle
The best thing about EMP is that this hero is free. You can obtain her by completing the first chapter of the story. As for battle, she is perfectly suitable for the role of a background hero. Her special attack can wipe out low HP heroes and provide additional buffs for your team.
3
Tier B
Tier B includes the following characters:
- Rise
- Garofano
- Levy
- KK
- Lamia
- Dreya
- Peggy
- Kava - Kava
- Pacassi
- Cinnabar
- Wendy
- Tetra
- Flora
- Joan
- Olifer
- Ninety-nine
- Ingis
- Mess
- Macchiato
- Anne
- Sumire
- Wolverine
- Stargazer
- Oliver
- Kawa-Kawa
- Horo
- Ignis
You can find out more about the most powerful heroes from Tier B below.
Notes on Cinnabar
Role: Endura
Cinnabar is a unique combination of powerful abilities in one character. She can create a 3x3 range shield protecting allies. Even though this shield doesn't have many health points, using it can still be handy during battles. Overall, Cinnabar is pretty powerful. She has a strong multiplier, allowing her to win battles easily.
Notes on Ninety-Nine
Role: Fury
Ninety-Nine is one of the best tanks in Path to Nowhere. You can exchange her health points in order to deal damage to enemies. On top of that, her extraordinary ability will reduce her health to get a significant attack bonus.
Notes on Sumire
Role: Umbra
Sumire hits four times in a row in the same direction with her Special Ability. This special is extremely powerful on small maps, making Sumire more effective there. Also, she increases her damage when someone is opposite to her. Moreover, there are no limitations on increasing damage.
Notes on Wolverine
Role: Reticle
Even though Wolverine can't play the central role in the team, his slowing-down effect allows him to be effective even with higher-tier characters. Wolverine has special traps that stun enemies. These traps have a high range, making this hero super helpful.
4
Tier C
Tier C includes characters that aren't recommended to use, even if you are a beginner.
- Che
- Kelvin
- Hella
- Hero
- Dolly
- Iron
- Fox
- Chameleon
- Pepper
- Gekkabijin
- Lisa
Pepper
Role: Fury
The main feature of Pepper is her powerful attack speed. She can even increase it using a particular skill. But the main problem with Pepper is that she has no other stats to boast about.
Gekkabijin
Role: Umbra
There is nothing special about Gekkabijin. She has no powerful stats like the Tier S characters. Her unique ability provides her with additional attack and shield, but it isn't good enough to be competitive nowadays.
Even though the game has different characters with distinct abilities, it's best to only use the ones at the top of our Path to Nowhere tier list if you can - Tier S and Tier A - since they consistently perform the best.
Thank you for reading this guide - hope you find it helpful! And while you are here, make sure to read our Path to Nowhere beginner's guide as well.