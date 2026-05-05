Where Winds Meet weapon tier list to make you a seasoned Wuxia warrior (May 2026)

1. Vernal Umbrella

Now, this may be a bit of personal bias, having used the Vernal Umbrella a good bit myself, but I find this weapon lacking in a lot of regards. It simply doesn’t feel all that intuitive to use outside of the automatic turret-like function, as the main draw of the thing is the ability to raise up into the air and become a bullet-spewing flying machine.

Where that ideal falls apart for me is in the fact that you’re made extremely vulnerable in the air, whether that be to high-reaching attacks or enemies using ranged weapons. The flying state also costs stamina to use, which means upon landing, you could be on the back foot and unable to dodge any incoming attacks. In PvP, it doesn’t perform much better for me outside of the long-range paralysis, but you could be using the Nameless Spear for a more effective utilisation of that status effect. Still, a pretty fun weapon to use at least.

2. Mortal Rope Dart

I’m hard-pressed to put this one this low on our Where Winds Meet weapon tier list due to just how fun and interesting it is, courtesy of the beloved martial skill Rodent Rampage, which is exclusive to the Mortal Rope Dart. Boasting an okay range and some solid quick attack patterns, this weapon can be solid enough for most content, but the real draw of it for me is that martial skill, which summons a rat companion to do combat alongside you for 10 seconds and will stay out regardless of whether you swap to another weapon.

Put simply, the DPS just doesn’t stack up to the S-tier DPS machines, but it can act as a fairly effective secondary weapon, especially when paired with the dual blades in PvP due to the onslaught of attacks they can dish out together.

3. Stormbreaker Spear

The Stormbreaker Spear could likely be called the weakest weapon, and you’re unlikely to see it run outside of being paired with the Thundercry Blade. This is because the weapon lacks offensive ability almost entirely, instead being focused on damage reduction for the user. The combos and DPS are pretty weak and predictable, and while it can be valuable to apply vulnerability on enemies, it’s far less effective than the application of most of the status effects, such as poison or bleed. Still, that damage reduction on top of the shields and tank status of the Thundercry make it a great companion for that weapon specifically. Otherwise, I’d personally steer clear of this one.

4. Inkwell Fan

The other fan-based weapon, the Inkwell Fan, ranks right alongside the Stormbreaker as the weakest. It’s got some great ranged-focused combos and can often be a very quick and agile weapon, but most of the effects the weapon wants to apply can simply be resisted by PvE enemies, causing it to lose a lot of effectiveness. It also has some very slow frame data, which makes it an easily parryable weapon in PvP, so it really doesn’t shine too bright anywhere. If you are going to use it, I’d pair it with another ranged weapon and aim for a combat style where you dial in on keeping away from your opponent and harassing them from a distance constantly.

And that sums up where I’d personally put everything currently available in our Where Winds Meet weapon tier list. While I didn’t dig into the Martial Skill and every build available for each weapon, it is important to note that everything on this list can perform decently enough to get you through most content outside of specific challenging stuff. Where Winds Meet is fairly generous for all types of players, so don’t be afraid to experiment and try everything out before you surrender to the meta!