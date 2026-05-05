Where Winds Meet weapon tier list to make you a seasoned Wuxia warrior (May 2026)
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Where Winds Meet is a content-rich adventure, which can be overwhelming at times. Let's get you on the right path with our Where Winds Meet weapon tier list!
Updated on May 5th, 2026 - Version: 1.0.13
If you’re just starting out with the massive pool of content that the hit Wuxia-themed free-to-play open-world RPG Where Winds Meet has to offer, then you may find yourself overwhelmed and confused on where to start.
A great jumping-off point would be your weapons and the damage they can do, and this Where Winds Meet weapon tier list will offer up a general guide to help you along your way!
Before we dig into the tiers and weapons themselves, an important note must be made: you get to choose two weapons to use at the same time. These two weapons can be chosen by you in any combination, but there are specific combinations that are heavily encouraged in the form of giving you rewards and specific path goals if you accomplish certain tasks with these weapons.
Where Winds Meet weapon tier listWe’ll go over each one individually, but I will be mentioning other weapons to combo with these that go well together.
By the way, if you're looking to grab more resources (a few extras are always welcome, after all), our Where Winds Meet codes have you covered too.
If you haven’t tried out Where Winds Meet for yourself, now's a great time with all the soon-to-come updates planned, so give it a go at either of the links below! And if you're on the hunt for more top-notch rankings, our Eternal Sword Pact tier list and Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor weapons tier list are well worth a look.
1
S Tier
1. Strategic Sword
The Strategic Sword is often considered the single strongest weapon to utilise within both PvP and PvE alike. This weapon is fairly mobile, offering a few attacks that keep you diving towards and away from your enemy, but the main draw of it is in the damage-over-time effects it has. The Strategic Sword causes a buildup of bleed, and once you unlock some of the martial upgrades for it, this buildup can then explode into a large amount of burst damage very quickly. When paired with the Heavenquake Spear, which we’ll go over next, you’ll create the Bellstrike-Umbra Path, which will absolutely demolish bosses and enemy players alike with a huge amount of DoT and burst damage all at once.
2. Heavenquake Spear
As previously mentioned, the Heavenquake Spear is typically paired with the Strategic Sword, and for good reason. This spear covers the Strategic Sword’s primary weakness, which is that it’s typically only really good at single-target damage. Lucky for us, the Heavenquake Spear is an AoE monster capable of dishing out more bleed buildup stacks and big damage to large crowds of enemies in one swoop. While its single-target damage is nothing to scoff at either, it really shines when used alongside a weapon that needs to hit bigger amounts of enemies all at once. I’d highly recommend pairing it with the Strategic Sword, however, as both build those bleed stacks and complement one another perfectly.
3. Panacea Fan
Perhaps you read all that and found yourself thinking, “But what if I’m not a big damage player and want to take on a more support-focused role?” Well, lucky for you, the Panacea Fan has your back. This weapon focuses almost entirely on healing, shooting out small energy “bullets” that heal or damage enemies depending on the target. On top of that, it can also put down fields of healing energy that can up the health of any teammates standing within it, or even yourself. Typically paired with the Soulshade Umbrella (we’ll get there), this weapon can either complement a damage-focused weapon with sustain or combo with that umbrella to create a totally support-oriented build that will out-heal most content. Do be aware, however, that PvP content puts a heal limit on every support weapon, which does cut the effectiveness of both the fan and the umbrella essentially in half.
4. Nameless Sword
The final entry in our S Tier, the Nameless Sword, is an incredible all-rounder of a weapon. While it lacks that DoT damage that its other sword counterpart has, it makes up for it with the ability to use very powerful ranged attacks and weave in and out of combat with incredible speed. Its moveset is fairly simple, consisting of chargeable ranged attacks and dive-in-then-dive-out main combos, but it is so effective at keeping you away from strong enemies while destroying them at a distance with ease. Typically paired with the Nameless Spear to create an effective AoE and single-target capable, hyper mobile killing machine, this sword could be used alongside just about any other weapon with effective results as well.
5. Everspring Umbrella
Everspring Umbrella is ranged DPS weapon built around bleed and AoE bursts, strong versus bosses and packs but fragile and hard to master. You can unlock it via Martial Arts development or the “Skill Theft: Everspring Umbrella” quest in Kaifeng. You almost always want to pair it with Unfettered Rope Dart.
2
A Tier
1. Infernal Twinblades
Similar to the Panacea Fan, the Infernal Twinblades are interesting cause they move up a tier if we’re specifically talking PvP. These dual-blades are very mobile and overwhelm opponents with an onslaught of seemingly endless strikes. While this does offer up an excellent option in PvP as those rapid strikes are nigh impossible to parry effectively, they do lack a few key components in PvE content. Given the nature of the weapons, you do become quite squishy and without many defensive options, causing you to become a bit of a glass cannon, and the “Flamelash” buff that you have to sustain by endlessly attacking, which causes you to hit harder when fully sustained, can be tough to keep going when enemies and bosses are dodging or moving far away from you. Still, a great option for constant damage output and flashy combat lovers.
2. Thundercry Blade
This big ol’ hunk of steel is made for fans of tanking hits and being at the forefront of combat for your team. Utilising this massive great sword means you are constantly charging up heavy attacks that are often uninterruptible and creating shields that scale based on your max HP. Effective both in PvP and PvE, this tank-centred blade shines when you have the armour and defensive stats to back it up, but is brought down to A-tier due to the necessity of dodging during certain fights, which cancels out your chargeable attacks and can make said fights a bit of a slog.
3. Nameless Spear
The Nameless Spear can be strong when utilised correctly, with strong burst potential and the ability to debuff opponents with paralysis and endurance removal. It does require the user to be nearly directly in the face of their opponent, which can cause issues when faced with large groups or bow-using enemies. Still, when paired with weapons that can make up for that range, it is certainly another effective DPS machine, and the paralysis can catch a lot of PvP opponents off guard, allowing you to hit with your full combo without much fuss.
4. Heavenquaker Spear
High-energy spear playstyle that spins through groups, applying heavy Bleed; it uses a momentum/Flow system (Water Drop → Spring Surge → River Flow) where longer combos increase hit power and area; in the current meta it pairs with the Strategic Sword to form a top DPS duo—the sword applies bleed and the spear cashes in for massive damage. Thundercry Blade is also a very good pairing.
5. Unfettered Rope Dart
This is a ranged AoE DPS with bonus boss damage and a time‑slow effect, high damage/control but low survivability and high difficulty. Unlock via Martial Arts development or the “Skill Theft: Unfettered Rope Dart” quest in Ghostlight Market, Kaifeng. Best paired with Umbrella.
3
B Tier
1. Vernal Umbrella
Now, this may be a bit of personal bias, having used the Vernal Umbrella a good bit myself, but I find this weapon lacking in a lot of regards. It simply doesn’t feel all that intuitive to use outside of the automatic turret-like function, as the main draw of the thing is the ability to raise up into the air and become a bullet-spewing flying machine.
Where that ideal falls apart for me is in the fact that you’re made extremely vulnerable in the air, whether that be to high-reaching attacks or enemies using ranged weapons. The flying state also costs stamina to use, which means upon landing, you could be on the back foot and unable to dodge any incoming attacks. In PvP, it doesn’t perform much better for me outside of the long-range paralysis, but you could be using the Nameless Spear for a more effective utilisation of that status effect. Still, a pretty fun weapon to use at least.
2. Mortal Rope Dart
I’m hard-pressed to put this one this low on our Where Winds Meet weapon tier list due to just how fun and interesting it is, courtesy of the beloved martial skill Rodent Rampage, which is exclusive to the Mortal Rope Dart. Boasting an okay range and some solid quick attack patterns, this weapon can be solid enough for most content, but the real draw of it for me is that martial skill, which summons a rat companion to do combat alongside you for 10 seconds and will stay out regardless of whether you swap to another weapon.
Put simply, the DPS just doesn’t stack up to the S-tier DPS machines, but it can act as a fairly effective secondary weapon, especially when paired with the dual blades in PvP due to the onslaught of attacks they can dish out together.
3. Stormbreaker Spear
The Stormbreaker Spear could likely be called the weakest weapon, and you’re unlikely to see it run outside of being paired with the Thundercry Blade. This is because the weapon lacks offensive ability almost entirely, instead being focused on damage reduction for the user. The combos and DPS are pretty weak and predictable, and while it can be valuable to apply vulnerability on enemies, it’s far less effective than the application of most of the status effects, such as poison or bleed. Still, that damage reduction on top of the shields and tank status of the Thundercry make it a great companion for that weapon specifically. Otherwise, I’d personally steer clear of this one.
4. Inkwell Fan
The other fan-based weapon, the Inkwell Fan, ranks right alongside the Stormbreaker as the weakest. It’s got some great ranged-focused combos and can often be a very quick and agile weapon, but most of the effects the weapon wants to apply can simply be resisted by PvE enemies, causing it to lose a lot of effectiveness. It also has some very slow frame data, which makes it an easily parryable weapon in PvP, so it really doesn’t shine too bright anywhere. If you are going to use it, I’d pair it with another ranged weapon and aim for a combat style where you dial in on keeping away from your opponent and harassing them from a distance constantly.
And that sums up where I’d personally put everything currently available in our Where Winds Meet weapon tier list. While I didn’t dig into the Martial Skill and every build available for each weapon, it is important to note that everything on this list can perform decently enough to get you through most content outside of specific challenging stuff. Where Winds Meet is fairly generous for all types of players, so don’t be afraid to experiment and try everything out before you surrender to the meta!