Gorgeous MMORPG Tarisland is set to launch in early 2024

Explore a vast world and participate in thrilling dungeons.

Tarisland is an epic-looking upcoming MMORPG for mobile and PC. Many games have been excitedly anticipating the game’s release for months. While it was initially rumoured that the game would launch in 2023, Tarisland has yet to launch. So, when can you expect to get your hands on Tarisland? Luckily, it looks like the game will finally launch in the next few months.

While there is still no official release date, there is a release window. Tarisland is confirmed to be launching in the first quarter of 2024. This means that you should be able to access the game by the end of March.

What is Tarisland?

Tarisland is a vibrant MMORPG reminiscent of World of Warcraft, boasting gorgeous, colourful graphics. You'll choose from a variety of classes, including Priest, Barbarian Fighter, Ranger, Mage, Shadow Swordsman, Phantom Necro, Warrior, and Paladin. The game also features race and class dual talent trees allowing you to further customize your character’s fighting style.

On the Tarisland planet, you'll encounter mysterious forces and battle formidable enemies. Take on World Bosses, reap valuable rewards, and explore dungeons or complete quests. You will also meet intriguing characters, many of whom have in-depth backstories.

You’ll partake in typical RPG tasks like gathering resources, completing quests, battling enemies and crafting. Tarisland lets you choose from five professions: Forging, Jewelry Making, Tailoring, Alchemy and Artisan. Artisans can craft Mounts, Toys and Emblem chests, while alchemists specialize in creating potions, mixtures and runes. You can only learn one profession at a time.

New Content Each Season

Tarisland will offer new PvP and PvE content with each new season. The game features cross-play, allowing you to play with your friends whether they are on mobile or PC. Additionally, the game will support cross-progression. The developer promises the game will not include pay-to-win features and that stat-boosting items won’t be available in the in-game shop.

With various biomes, like Misty Forest or the Ancash Canyon, and civilizations to explore, Tarisland promises to offer a rich RPG experience. The game also features five-player dungeons like the Mermaid Swamp, Camp Carlyan, and Chaotic Library. Dungeons can be found throughout Tarisland’s expansive map.

Closed Beta Feedback Changes

Tarisland has previously hosted two closed betas, the last of which launched on November 15th. The second Closed Beta was available on Android and PC for users in North America, Canada, Brazil, Argentina, and select European and Southeast Asian countries. After the beta closed on November 30, the dev team at Level Infinite conducted a review of the game based on player feedback.

The developers released a statement on December 15th detailing the changes they needed to make to the game before its launch. Among other changes, the Tarisland team is removing the gender lock for all classes, making the game more inclusive and welcoming to players. Level Infinite is also working to perfect PvE content difficulty and challenge attempts for 5-player dungeons. Further, the dev team is optimizing class builds, tweaking professions and adjusting raid schedules.

Upon its launch, Tarisland will be available on the App Store, Google Play and PC. You can check out the official Tarisland website to keep up with all the latest updates. If you're on the lookout for new MMORPGs, you may also want to check out the upcoming title Night Crows.