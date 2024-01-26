Top 15 best MMOs for Android
The best Android MMOs to ease your mind off the real-world problems in 2024
Updated by Ivan Spasojevic on 26.01.2024 - Swapped two games
As you might have guessed, there is a multitude of genres of massively multiplayer online games, and today we are going to take a look at some of the best MMOs for Android you can play right now.
From MMORPGs to battle royales and MOBAs, we've listed everything - so no matter if you like something that allows you to build, create, fight or just socialise, chances are you'll find it here.
Even if there have been a massive number of games released this year (and in the past, of course), not all of them turned out especially good. Therefore, we've tried to keep things in order and only list the games that players, ourselves included, found to be the greatest. That leaves us with a list of 15 hand-picked Android MMOs.
"But what about the best MMOs of all time", you may ask? Well, some of these will be, of course, featured! You didn't expect us to skip Old School RuneScape, did you?
From AdventureQuest to MU Origin and Albion Online, we've covered a bunch of titles that you can choose from, some of which will surely catch your attention.
So without further ado, let's take a look at some of the best MMOs for Android you can play right now - both old and new!
1
Tower of Fantasy
Visually, I don't think that any MMO from this list can come close to Tower of Fantasy. Its incredibly detailed characters with nice outlines give them even more personality and life. However, not all focus is on characters, this whole world of fantasy is fantastic, with a colourful environment that looks like it just popped out of a child's imagination. If you'd love to roam around, we have pinpointed Scenic point locations in the Tower of Fantasy.
Of course, we didn't put it on the list of finest MMO games for being an eye candy. There's a lot of depth, and you'll solve quests, gather materials and more. For more challenging stuff, you'll need more people, but it's rather easy to find players, as ToF is very active at the moment.Download Tower of Fantasy
2
MIR4
A game that is as beautiful as MIR4 deserves to be in a category of its own, but still - with such amazing graphics and a complex battle system, as well as narrative, it's hard not to call it one of the greatest Android MMOs ever created. You have the complete package when it comes to features, and the intense battles sprinkled in to make it an overall great multiplayer experience.
If you haven't tried it yet, then you should check it out, especially if Korean-inspired multiplayer games are something that you're interested in checking out.Download MIR4
3
Dragon Raja
Oh, Dragon Raja - a game that is so hard not to instantly fall in love with.
This absolutely stunning MMORPG sees you creating a character to your liking, from individual features to some more complex ones, and taking that character into a futuristic world where everything is possible. You will be joined by other players doing the same thing and developing their characters in their own ways.
Of course, the complexity of Dragon Raja doesn't come from its gameplay alone, but from the characters growing and inheriting traits based on the choices you make for them. It's brilliant and unique in every regard. And to help you out, we've got some Dragon Raja codes - don't forget to redeem them before it's too late!Download Dragon Raja
4
Overdox
Moving away from the MMORPG genre into something a lot more hands-on in terms of battle, we have OVERDOX - this game is essentially a battle royale meets MOBA, and it looks and feels great. You always have something new to learn and improve in terms of strategy and gameplay, and that's part of the challenge it poses, facing so many enemies.
If you like melee battles and cyber-enhanced machines and characters, you might want to check it out - it's something that will most likely keep you playing for hours at a time.Download Overdox
5
Diablo Immortal
Your favourite villain is back. Diablo Immortal is a successor of critically acclaimed popular aRPG Diablo, but since you have to play online, and some challenges are impossible to clear alone, this one is MMORPG. Gameplay is still similar, you don't have to worry about that.
You'll hack and slash your way through hordes of monsters including demons, all you need is a good build and a bit of skill. Well, equipment is the most important bit, honestly. If you don't have suitable items, your overall power will be lacklustre, so that's what you want to focus on. True players won't mind it, since the core and essence of Diablo is looting and searching for the proper gear.
Music and atmosphere are as dark as you can remember it, and it has a lot of ...well, quality of life (or rather) gameplay improvements, but we don't want to spoil it all for you. If you don't like it but would love to try similar titles, we have a list of games like Diablo Immortal.Download Diablo Immortal
6
Era Of Celestials
With flashy visuals, shiny armor, and majestic attachments (wings, helmets, and the like), characters of the Era of Celestials can easily be considered godlike. However, it's just a really fancy-looking MMORPG that plays exactly as it should - cleanly, challenging and packed full of battles and content that leaves you wanting for more.
It's easy to get engulfed in the game and end up playing it for hours. With so many quests and instances to dive into, it's still very good, if not one of the best MMOs for Android in 2024.Download Era of Celestials
7
Toram Online
The favourite game of many, Toram Online is probably the best of the bunch. While it has been around for a while, it's still updated constantly and receives incredible praise for its balance and gameplay potential. There are challenges upon challenges, endless bosses and a really massive player base to back it up.
If you've been around the gaming scene for a while, chances are you've already heard of it too. Toram Online is pretty retro in the visuals department, but that doesn't mean it's a bad game. Quite the contrary - the retro graphics give it a very approachable vibe, and if you don't mind them, you'll love playing this game.Download Toram Online
8
Warspear Online
Another game that has seen its first launch more than a decade ago is Warspear Online - the game that doesn't care about your opinion and just does its own thing. With pixelated graphics and massive retro visuals (even more so than Toram Online), Warspear Online has you joining other players for raids and dungeons and all in a neatly packed pocket device - your Android phone.
It's actually extremely intriguing if you like playing retro MMOs on Android since it gives you a lot of content to keep you engaged. If you play it with a friend or two and form a guild it's even better, but joining an already active one is okay too.Download Warspear Online
9
Black Desert Mobile
We couldn't have a complete MMO mobile list without even remotely mentioning Black Desert Mobile. This title has been around for a while, and it's kept its player base for the entirety of it (or at least, most of it). If you haven't yet heard of Black Desert Mobile, then you can expect pretty much the typical MMORPG blurb - fully customisable characters, classes, and all that good stuff.
If you were wondering whether or not it's unique in any regard, I'm sorry to disappoint but not really. I mean, Black Desert Mobile is an absolutely brilliant MMORPG, but it's just that. It looks significantly better than most, and if you want something that feels familiar, it's definitely the best Android MMO you can get your hands on today. Oh, and while we're at it, you might want to check out the latest Black Desert Mobile coupon codes!Download Black Desert Mobile
10
Utopia: Origin
While it's not exactly what many expect an MMO to be, Utopia: Origin is actually something unique, beautiful and relaxing when it comes to the genre. It's a sandbox MMORPG meets adventure and exploration, and that's to put it lightly. The game itself is extremely fun for anyone looking to dive into something a little different.
The colourful and engaging visual approach is stunning, and it leaves you wanting to go further and further every day. Of course, that includes exploring the sea as well! It's a beautiful game and if you haven't had a chance to try it yet, you should do so ASAP.Download Utopia: Origin
11
Marvel Future Revolution
Stepping away from the fantasy realm and into something a little bit more modern, realistic - if you may - and amazing at the same time, we have Marvel Future Revolution. If you haven't been hiding under a rock in the past decade, you've probably heard of Marvel in one way or another (the popular comic books, movies, games?). Marvel Future Revolution lets you become your very own superhero with a unique costume, superpowers and the entire spectacular superhero kit.
You can then explore the world and team up with other like-minded superheroes in the quest to take down enemies and unfold the MCU story behind the game. It's beautiful. We've also got a complete tier list of all the heroes to help you out, as well as some Marvel Future Revolution codes!Download Marvel Future Revolution
12
Sword Art Online: Integral Factor
Moving on from the MCU to something similar, except in the anime world we have Sword Art Online (or SAO). This started off as a (very!) popular manga, which was then adapted into an anime. Now, we have the actual game where you, alongside other players from around the world, are stuck (or locked) inside the system. Of course, it's not as tragic as it is in the anime, but it's good enough to give you an idea of what to expect.
Sword Art Online: Integral Factor is an absolutely amazing Android MMO game that will appeal to the genre-lover within you. From unique story chapters (never before seen in the anime) to experiencing the hands-on character skills and challenges, it's definitely the best MMO for Android in my book.Download Sword Art Online: Integral Factor
13
MapleStory M
With cartoonish and slightly pixelated graphics but incredibly fun and addictive gameplay, MapleStory M is the game that always sees you wanting more. The countless dungeons and boss battles present in it make it extremely appealing, as well as the fact that it's one of the best MMOs on mobile, hands-down. You have a lot of freedom regarding what you can do, and it's so easy to find other players from around the world to team up with.
We've also got a MapleStory M review if you're curious to read more, so make sure to check it out for our complete hands-on experience.Download MapleStory M
14
Albion Online
For those waiting for a mention of a stunning cross-platform MMO experience, the wait has come to an end. Albion Online is the game to take that crown, and it's right to do so. The game not only does the cross-platform right but on Android, it's also extremely smooth in terms of gameplay and with very few (if any) bugs.
If you like creating your character from scratch and turning it into something powerful and unique, Albion Online lets you do just that, and a lot more. It's a game where creativity prospers, and that's why it's probably one of the best cross-platform Android MMO games at the moment.Download Albion Online
15
Perfect World Mobile
Perfect World Mobile - the game that fascinated many, and not necessarily for the right reasons. The game was pretty popular once it was released, and many players stayed true to it and still play it to this day. It might seem like it's not too beginner-friendly, but once you get the hang of it, it'll soon become manageable.
Of course, for every new player trying to get strong and catch up with the top players on the server, it's pretty difficult. After all, it's an MMORPG that is full of events and constant updates. So, is it one of the best MMOs for Android phones and tablets in 2024? Maybe - you'll have to try it out for yourself!Download Perfect World Mobile