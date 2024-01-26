Top 15 best MMOs for Android

The best Android MMOs to ease your mind off the real-world problems in 2024

Updated by Ivan Spasojevic on 26.01.2024 - Swapped two games

As you might have guessed, there is a multitude of genres of massively multiplayer online games, and today we are going to take a look at some of the best MMOs for Android you can play right now.

From MMORPGs to battle royales and MOBAs, we've listed everything - so no matter if you like something that allows you to build, create, fight or just socialise, chances are you'll find it here.

Even if there have been a massive number of games released this year (and in the past, of course), not all of them turned out especially good. Therefore, we've tried to keep things in order and only list the games that players, ourselves included, found to be the greatest. That leaves us with a list of 15 hand-picked Android MMOs.

"But what about the best MMOs of all time", you may ask? Well, some of these will be, of course, featured! You didn't expect us to skip Old School RuneScape, did you?

From AdventureQuest to MU Origin and Albion Online, we've covered a bunch of titles that you can choose from, some of which will surely catch your attention.

So without further ado, let's take a look at some of the best MMOs for Android you can play right now - both old and new!