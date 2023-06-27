Tarisland's closed beta test has finally begun on Android and PC

Last month, Tencent announced its latest entry, Tarisland, a cross-platform MMORPG coming to mobile and PC. While we’re still away from a global release, eager fans can get a taste of the game through the closed beta that has just kicked off. Android users in Brazil, Canada, the Philippines and the United Kingdom are eligible to participate in this playtest.

In Tarisland’s closed beta, players can currently choose from one of the seven available classes. These are ones that unlock before players get to the Ancash Canyon, SilverLit, the Misty Forest, or the respective questlines of these heroes. It is a crucial decision because the choice made at this stage will dictate what happens in raids and dungeons.

And for the competitive players out there, a special event with unmissable rewards awaits. The first player to beat all four dungeon bosses with a team of ten will be immortalised in Taris’ history by being showered with valuable prizes and exclusive titles.

If that sounds like too much of a challenge, the CBT offers enough other content to relax and explore the immersive world. Players will have the chance to check out the five crafting professions, battle it out in the Arena or Battlegrounds, or take on powerful World Bosses.

Haven’t heard about the game before? Tarisland is an expansive MMORPG that has been under wraps for years. It features a rich world with numerous biomes and distinctive civilisations, all tying into a thrilling story. The beta trailer linked above should give a good idea of what the game is like.

Interested players can check Tarisland’s closed beta test out as long as they have an Android and are part of one of the chosen regions. PC users have no restrictions as the CBT is open to everyone. Unfortunately, iOS users will have to sit this one out. Sign up on the official website to participate.