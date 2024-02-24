Tarisland is collaborating with Emmy winner Russell Brower to create musical compositions for the game

Emmy Award-winning and BAFTA-nominated composer to create compositions for 6 of Tarisland's maps

Behind-the-scenes video showcases everything that led to this collaboration

Tarisland, Tencent’s highly anticipated MMORPG, has just announced a thrilling partnership with renowned composer Russell Brower, aimed at enriching your gameplay experience with captivating musical compositions. The game’s already immersive world will be even more enchanting thanks to Brower’s musical prowess.

In this collaboration, Russell Brower, an Emmy Award-winning and BAFTA-nominated composer, will enhance six maps previously featured in Tarisland's Closed Beta Test version. The music will serve as a compelling storytelling tool, enhancing the vivid experience within the fantastical world of Tarisland.

Here’s a list of the top MMOs to play on Android!

Accompanying this partnership is a behind-the-scenes video, which showcases an exclusive glimpse into the creative process behind the music design for Tarisland. Check out the video embedded below to see all the efforts that went into the compositions.

Thanks to the clip, you’ll be able to learn how Russell Brower and Tencent decided to join hands for Tarisland. It was their shared visions that let this partnership thrive. Brower then goes on to discuss his inspirations that led to the creation of the six exclusive compositions created specifically for the game’s maps. All pieces have emotional and thematic elements that have been seamlessly embedded within them.

For those of you who are interested in the musical world, the video further delves into Russell’s musical philosophy and composition process. You’ll be able to learn about his methodology and approach to creating enchanting soundscapes, showcasing the expertise of an accomplished composer. And to top it off, you can also experience the magic of live recording. Get a sneak peek into the captivating melodies and immersive soundscapes that will accompany you on your Tarisland adventure.

Tarisland isn’t too far from releasing. The MMORPG was originally slated to launch in 2023, but that has been pushed to Q1 2024. This means that the game should be out on Android and iOS devices by the end of next month. Visit the official website for all the latest updates.