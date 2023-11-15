NIGHT CROWS is an upcoming NFT-based MMORPG crafted with Unreal Engine 5, launching globally in Q1 2024

Preferred Partner Feature

Wemade has just dropped a special teaser for NIGHT CROWS, offering eager fans a little sneak peek at the upcoming NFT game set in medieval Europe. With the launch of the visually stunning MMORPG's teaser website, players can get a taste of both fantasy and reality in the 13th century, rendered beautifully via Unreal Engine 5.

In NIGHT CROWS, you can look forward to unleashing your power on the battlefield using a wide variety of weapons, not just on the ground but also high up in the skies in real-time. There are different classes to tinker around with, each with unique traits to suit every play style. You can also take part in large-scale PvP battles with a whopping 1,000 players.

As for the game's blockchain-based elements, tokenomics include a multi-utility token where you can convert your characters into assets via NFTs, which, in turn, can be traded across the "omnichain network" around WEMIX3.0. You can craft your characters meticulously with the game's in-depth character customisation system, where you can personalise your looks down to the last detail.

If you're keen on learning more about NIGHT CROWS' global version, you can have a look at the teaser website to stay updated on all the latest developments. The game will launch in the first quarter of 2024, with pre-registration going live on January 11th.