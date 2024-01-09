10 iOS and Android games like Pokemon GO

Gotta play them all!

Pokemon Go is a pretty unique game in concept, especially when it comes to the location-based aspect of the game. There just haven't been many location based mobile games that have stuck around! And the concept behind Pokemon; collecting, battling, and taking gyms is just something that doesn't transfer to other games. However, if the spawns aren't on or if you are otherwise a bit bored with Pokemon Go, there are quite a few other games to check out!

Though many of these games won't have the iconic Pokemon that we all know and love, they do have a lot going for them. Let's get into our list of the best games like Pokemon Go.