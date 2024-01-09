10 iOS and Android games like Pokemon GO
Gotta play them all!
Pokemon Go is a pretty unique game in concept, especially when it comes to the location-based aspect of the game. There just haven't been many location based mobile games that have stuck around! And the concept behind Pokemon; collecting, battling, and taking gyms is just something that doesn't transfer to other games. However, if the spawns aren't on or if you are otherwise a bit bored with Pokemon Go, there are quite a few other games to check out!
Though many of these games won't have the iconic Pokemon that we all know and love, they do have a lot going for them. Let's get into our list of the best games like Pokemon Go.If you are looking for Pokemon games specifically, check ouy our Best Mobile Pokemon Games
1
Monster Hunter Now
Monster Hunter Now is the latest location-based game from Niantic, the creator of Pokemon Go. With that in mind, there is a lot to love about Monster Hunter Now, even if you know nothing about Monster Hunter. The maps of where items spawn and monsters spawn is the same one you will know from Pokemon Go. There are many monsters to fight, and the fighting style of the game feels way more action packed (and takes more of your attention) then Pokemon Go. If you are looking for something a bit more action-packed, Monster Hunter Now is for you.
2
Rick and Morty: Pocket Mortys
If your favorite thing about Pokemon Go is collecting Pokemon and battling them, you can collect a bunch of different characters and then battle against others in Rick and Morty: Pocket Morty! This is a bit of a different vibe than Pokemon Go, as all of your characters follow you about, but there is a lot of fun to be had in collecting your characters, leveling up, and fighting against your friends!
3
ZRX: Zombies Run + Marvel Move
If your favorite thing about Pokemon Go is the fact that you are using it to get out and about, and exercise, in a gamified way, then ZRX: Zombies Run + Marvel Move might be your next game! This game aims to be an interactive fitness adventure, where you have two options to get about and move your body. Zombies, Run mode has you running, quickly, while hearing Zombies close behind you. You'll need to run to physical places around you, to gather virtual supplies and keep your base alive. In Marvel Move, you can exercise alongside your favorite Super Hero, who will talk with you and help you keep to your fitness goals. It is more of a fitness game, but still a fun one if your goal is to get out and about!
4
Ingress Prime
Ingress Prime was the game that Niantic released before Pokemon Go, which shares the same map that Pokemon Go was built from. In this game, you will find yourself going to physical points in the real world, often around public art installations, landmarks, and places of interest in the real world. While visiting locations, you can scan them, and use them to help your faction, who is looking to either takeover the world or protect humanity. You can battle between other factions and try to work together with your faction when needed. If you like the vibe of Pokemon Go but want something a little less catch-them-all, Ingress is a good game to try!
5
SIGIL
SIGIL is another location based game, where you are possibly destroying or joining a cult - it's really down to you and what you actually want to do. There are different quests to follow, items to loot from the world around you, and a bunch of real time battles against NPCs. You can pick what enemies you fight and which ones you ignore, before being transported to a board where you are fighting and dodging your way around. It's got a lot of content, especially if you like magic and silly stories, and this game has you out and about much like Pokemon Go!
6
Dragon Quest Walk
Stick with me here, Dragon Quest Walk is a very popular, location-based game in Japan. It is completely in Japanese, but you don't actually need to read the text to know what is going on, due to all of the symbols used within the game that will tell you what is going on. In this RPG, you can complete quests, find monsters, and explore your world. It's very similar to Pokemon Go in concept, but there are different monsters to find and a different map to explore. You will be encouraged to get out and play in it!
7
Pikmin Bloom
Another popular game by Niantic, they do really love location-based games, Pikmin Bloom has you collecting cute little flower-creatures, allowing them to grow, and sharing them with your friends! It's less violent then the other games that you can find by Niantic, as there isn't really any battling or the like, but you can take on weekly challenges and gain rewards from walking around your town and exploring with your flowery friends.
8
Jurassic World Alive
If you are a fan of dinosaurs, Jurassic World Alive is a location-based game where you are able to explore, battle monsters, create new breeds, and train them up so that you are more fierce! Seeing dinosaurs roam free in the wrold is already quite fun, but being able to use the DNA of the dinos to create hybrids brings this game to a different level, and provides a bit more depth too. Your end goal is to create the perfect team of dinosaurs to battle against other players and dominate.
9
Orna: A fantasy MMO & GPS RPG
Orna is a location-based RPG that has you collecting thousands of items, attacking other players, and keeping an eye out in your town for location-based event that could be happening near you! Though this game is much more complex than Pokemon Go, it's got a lot of long-term gameplay that can be taken on, especially with the amount of content to explore.
10
Randonautica
If you are looking for a strange app to have you explore a random location near you, Randonautica is an app all about finding a location and exploring it, with your desire in mind. It might not be a game, per say, but it's an interesting way to put something out into the world, gain a location, and then see if there is any answers that you can find there. We spent a few hours with the app ourselves, which you can read to get a better idea.