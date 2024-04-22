Tarisland finally opens pre-registrations with several goodies up for grabs

From in-game rewards to iPhones, there's a lot to be won

Pre-registrations officially open on Android, iOS, and PC

Millstone event will offer exclusive in-game rewards

Raffle event includes a shot at earning items like iPhones and graphic cards

We’ve been hearing about Tarisland for almost a year now, Tencent’s upcoming MMORPG slated to launch on PC and mobile. While development began as a replacement for World of Warcraft in China, the title is now looking to release globally. After a long wait, pre-registrations have finally begun, with numerous special events being organised for everyone.

The developers have planned an entire digital event for fans, which will allow you to get to some exclusive sneak peeks of Tarisland. A special pre-registration website has been designed with loads of exclusive features and a shot at winning bucketloads of rewards.

As part of the pre-registration process, you can participate in two types of events – Millstone events and the Raffle Event. By pre-registering with LI PASS, you'll gain access to elite mounts, pets, and other in-game rewards through the Millstone events. In addition, signing up for the Raffle Event means you could potentially get your hands on a number of in-game rewards as well as an iPhone, $50 gift cards, and graphics cards for PC.

If you haven’t heard of Tarisland before, it is an MMORPG created on Unreal Engine 4 and promises to take you on a thrilling journey through its captivating fantasy world. This magical land is overflowing with stories and gameplay opportunities waiting to be uncovered. From raiding dungeons to exploring a massive world, you’ll always be on the move.

Here’s a list of the best MMOs to play on Android right now!

The game also features classic RPG mechanics such as the ability to choose from character classes from nine different options, each further containing two specialisations as well. The intricately branched talent tree will let you tailor your hero’s skills based on your playstyle, further adding to the customizability. Add cross-platform capabilities to that, and you're good to go.

Pre-register for Tarisland by clicking on your preferred link below. We don’t have a release date in sight, but expect it to be soon given pre-registrations have finally opened up.