Tarisland is hosting its second closed beta test in a few days

The last we heard of Tarisland was during the first closed beta test that took place early in August. Since then, fans have been eager to hear about Tencent’s highly anticipated cross-platform MMORPG that will arrive on mobile and PC. While we still don’t have a launch date in sight, you can get your hands on the game through another CBT that releases on November 15th.

The second closed beta test for Tarisland brings a truckload of new content, further opening up the immersive land of Taris. Two new classes have been introduced, the Shadow Swordsman who excels at dealing melee damage, and a mysterious one who we don’t know much about besides their specialized skills of ranged damage and healing.

These new characters will be perfect for the gameplay modes being added. In the 10-player raid, you’ll be tasked with interesting challenges as the background of the raid slowly reveals itself through story-based quests. And for those looking to fight other players, the PvP experience is being enriched with an arena, two battlegrounds, and a ranking system.

Several improvements have also been made following the first playtest. Expect to see optimizations for various PvE and PvP modes as well as refined crafting skill systems. And of course, if these battles sound like a lot, the game features loads of other content that will enable you to simply relax and explore the gorgeous world.

If you haven’t heard about the title before, Tarisland is an expansive MMORPG boasting a humongous world, full of diverse biomes and distinctive civilizations. Everything is connected through a thrilling storyline that will keep you captivated at all times.

Tarisland’s second closed beta test will be available exclusively in Argentina, Brazil, Canada and North America and select countries in Europe and Southeast Asia. The game will be available on Android and PC only. You can visit the official website for more information.