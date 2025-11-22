Sword of Convallaria will kick off its collaboration with The Witcher 3 in just a few days

Toss a coin

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt collab kicks off on November 28th

Geralt, Yennefer, Triss, and Ciri join as playable characters

You can also get your hands on themed gear

After a month of teasing, portal silhouettes, and everyone correctly guessing the obvious, the crossover is finally official: Sword of Convallaria is joining forces with The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, and yes, Geralt, Yennefer, Triss, and Ciri are all fully playable. If you’ve ever wondered what happens when a brooding monster hunter steps into a pixel-tactics RPG, XD Games is ready to show you.

The collaboration kicks off on November 28th and runs all the way until January 22nd, 2026, giving you plenty of time to pull your favourite Witcher characters into your Convallaria roster. The reveal came during the recent Special Preview Program stream, complete with a short but stylish animated trailer showing Geralt and Yennefer slipping through a portal straight into Convallaria’s world.

During the event, you’ll be able to obtain Geralt, Yennefer, Triss, and Ciri as playable units, each adapted into the pixel-art style while keeping their signature flair. Geralt swinging through grid-based combat? Ciri blinking between tiles? Yennefer deleting enemies with pure attitude? Yes, please.

There’s also a spread of Witcher-themed gear up for grabs across multiple event activities. Expect weapons like Zireael, the Obsidian Star, Flames of the Fearless, and classic Witcher swords, plus event skins for Geralt, Yennefer, and Triss if you’re leaning into full cosplay mode. It’s the kind of crossover loot that would make even Dandelion write a ballad about drop rates.

The event arrives just as Sword of Convallaria continues building momentum across Steam, iOS, and Android, and this collaboration feels like the biggest crossover swing the tactics RPG has taken so far.

If you’re jumping in on day one, make sure you snag the latest Sword of Convallaria codes for extra pulls, and if you’re not sure which units deserve your resources, our Sword of Convallaria tier list should save you a few regrets!