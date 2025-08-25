Sword of Convallaria codes (August 2025)

- checked for codes

As someone who absolutely loves turn-based RPGs, this game turned out to be exactly what I needed, and, as a bonus, it boasts beautiful pixel graphics too. No matter if you are someone who loves the game or just plays it because it got you hooked, in this guide, I have collected every active Sword of Convallaria code that will give you some free materials.

By redeeming these SoC codes, you will be able to get some free Star Particles, Elysium Coins, Tarot Essence, and much more. It's a little something to help you on your way. After all, you never know when you might need it.

If you love the game as much as we did in our review, you might also be interested to know that we have a Sword of Convallaria tier list too! We'll keep it updated to reflect the meta, too.

Active Sword of Convallaria codes

1STANNIVEN - 300 Luxite

- 300 Luxite FORPEACEEN - 300 Luxite

- 300 Luxite SOC365EN - 300 Luxite (Expires September 26th)

- 300 Luxite (Expires September 26th) SUPERJULY7 - 300 Luxite

300 Luxite PEACE2025EN - 150 Luxite

- 150 Luxite HalfAnnivEN - 300 Luxite

- 300 Luxite NIGHTCRIMSON - Hope Luxite x300

- Hope Luxite x300 NEVERAPARTSOC - Hope Luxite x300

- Hope Luxite x300 Dec10thGOTD - Hope Luxite x100

- Hope Luxite x100 SOCEN100D - Hope Luxite x150 (expires March 31st)

- Hope Luxite x150 (expires March 31st) SOCDEVLOG4 - Hope Luxite x300

Expired codes

NEWYEAR2025EN - Hope Luxite x100 (expires January 31st)

Hope Luxite x100 (expires January 31st) MERRYXMAS24 - Hope Luxite x100 (expires January 25th)

Hope Luxite x100 (expires January 25th) c41bxj5v7xd8s - Hope Luxite x100 (expires February 1st)

- Hope Luxite x100 (expires February 1st) HOMASTREAS - Hope Luxite x100 (expires December 20th)

Hope Luxite x100 (expires December 20th) SOCSEACHEE6R

SOCSEAUP13

SOCSEABRAV27O

SOCSEAGIF82T

SOCMLSTN40K

SOC20KDC

SOCFORCE

SOCCREATOR

SOCTLP

SOCMTASHED

SOCUBER

SOCENLAUNCH

SOCTACTICS

SOCDORO

SOCBRAXO

SOCTimaeuSS

How to redeem codes in Sword of Convallaria

Step 1 : Open the Menu next to your character profile icon.

: Open the next to your character profile icon. Step 2 : Tap on the Settings button (top right corner).

: Tap on the button (top right corner). Step 3 : You need to be in the Account tab, and from there, press the Redeem button.

: You need to be in the tab, and from there, press the button. Step 4: Type in a code, and then press Redeem.

Here is how you can redeem the active codes in the game:

Why are my Sword of Convallaria codes not working?

How to get more codes

It's very important to know that all the codes are case-sensitive. You must type them exactly as shown; otherwise, they won't work, and you might end up missing out on some freebies.To remain up to date with the latest codes for Sword of Convallaria, all you have to do is save this page and keep an eye on it regularly. We add all the new codes that are released through the game's Discord page or any social media accounts.

If you're interested in other gifts, take a look at these The Grand Mafia codes and some codes for Lyssa Goddess of Rage.