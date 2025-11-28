Dandy Ace sees you feeling fancy in this roguelike isometric dungeon-crawler on iOS and Android

Feelin' footloose and fancy free

Take on the forces of the Green-eyed Illusionist as the Dandy Ace

Isometric roguelite action sees you gather cards to cast spells

Make your way through fancy, flashy action on iOS or Android

Well, it's a Friday, and you know what that means! No, not that. It means we're going to dig into some underrated releases you might not have heard of. There are more than a few we think deserve highlighting, and this time around, it's the fast-paced and fabulous Dandy Ace!

Available to buy on iOS and Android for $9.99, Dandy Ace puts you in the finely tailored shoes of a magician attempting to escape a world of mirrors. To do so, he has to defeat the Green-eyed Illusionist Lele, who imprisoned him in the first place, and you'll need to jump into the roguelike action to help him out.

Dandy Ace is not shy about putting that roguelite action front and centre. Lele's Castle will continuously change, and you'll have a suite of magical cards to choose from. As you progress through each run, you'll slowly gain the upgrades and abilities needed to finally foil the castle.

Whoo, I'm about to make a name for myself here

With its colourful aesthetic and a real dandy of a player character, it's not hard to see the inspirations Dandy Ace wears on its sleeve. At the same time, it's refreshing to see the roguelike/roguelite format in such a fancy and rather fun package.

Dandy Ace features entirely redesigned controls and UI from its original release, especially built for mobile. So if you're looking to feel fancy as you kick butts and take names (or cards), then Dandy Ace might be what you need this coming weekend.

And if you want to see more current releases we feel are worth a look, then you know what I'm about to write. Check out our regular feature of the top five new mobile games to try this week! Where we rank the best launches for you to play on the weekend.