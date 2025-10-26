Sword of Convallaria teases image of pixel-art Geralt in a hot tub for upcoming The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt collab

Wind's howling

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt crossover coming soon

Details are hush-hush, but Geralt seems to be in the picture

And perhaps some bath-related shenanigans too

Fresh off its Delicious in Dungeon collab in August, Sword of Convallaria is once again cooking something up within the pixel-art RPG - and by "cooking", I do mean letting a particularly bath-loving monster-hunter stew in a hot bath.

That's because it seems like Geralt from The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is joining the fray pretty soon, mainly because the key visual for the announcement puts the popular witcher front and centre - and in the aforementioned hot bath too. There isn't much to go on at the moment aside from that adorable pixelated image, but given how massive this franchise is, I think it's safe to say the upcoming crossover with Cd Projekt Red is going to be a big one.

For now, all we can really do is speculate, but I'm guessing the narrative is going to play a central role here, especially with Sword of Convallaria's epic JRPG elements. Personally, I'm hoping there'll be a quaint little Gwent mini-game to dive into - card-based adventures are always fun, after all.

Now, if you're not ready to "toss a coin to your witcher" just yet, you can prep your current roster of heroes for Geralt's (or perhaps Ciri's) arrival by having a look at our Sword of Convallaria tier list to see how your lineup stacks up. And if you're on the hunt for freebies (because you'll need all the resources you can get once the new collab characters arrive), why not take a peek at our Sword of Convallaria codes too?

By the way, speaking of Geralt, I recently had the pleasure of trying on Gunnar's Witcher glasses, which might just be something you'd like to consider grabbing to get in the mood for the upcoming collab.

In any case, this charming RPG is free to play on iOS and Android if you're looking to give it a go!