5 new mobile games to try this week - November 27th, 2025
Fresh mobile picks you should give a go this week
- Lead a revolution against Snow White
- Cosy up with some low-poly golf
- Explore dungeons with endless progression
Who doesn't love new games? We certainly do - there's just something about the exhilaration of a new title you can't wait to dive into, as the loading screen pops up and you enter a brave new world.
Of course, new mobile games are a dime a dozen these days, and who has the time to scour the iPhone, iPad and/or Android stores to catch the latest title that drops? Fret not - we've gathered a quick list of 5 new mobile games you should try this week, whether that's an undiscovered indie gem or a high-profile AAA masterpiece.
That said, you can head on over to our NEW WEEKLY MOBILE GAMES hub if you're on the hunt for more curated adventures to obsess over!
1
Cozy Golf
Any kind of sport will always have some form of competitive pressure that comes with it, whether against others, yourself, or a ticking clock. But it seems Cozy Golf aims to eliminate all that with - as the title suggests - plenty of cosy vibes and physics-based shenanigans, all presented with low-poly visuals and a charming soundtrack.
There are 280 levels handcrafted to offer you a totally chill journey across 35 environments - you can even collect postcards as you go along, because those are always relaxing, aren't they? And with no ads to pester you as you stroll from one level to the next, it does seem like the perfect way to wind down after a long, hard day's work.
2
Neverfall: Dungeon Trials
Ah, the idle life. Wouldn't we all love to progress through our daily tasks without having to lift a single finger? That's precisely the appeal of idle RPGs, and with Neverfall: Dungeon Trials, you'll get exactly that but with Live2D heroines fighting by your side.
As you delve deeper into endless dungeons and level up through equally endless progression, you'll also get to know more than a hundred heroes and recruit them to your cause. You can customise their skills and buff up your roster - and with the infinite ten-pull mechanic from the summons pool here, creating the ultimate squad is as effortless as the gameplay itself.
3
Adventure to Fate: Dungeons
Now, if you'd rather go fully hands-on with your dungeon-diving adventures, perhaps a roguelite RPG is more your cup of tea. Adventure to Fate: Dungeons is exactly as it says on the tin - you'll explore dungeons over and over again across a compelling turn-based loop in search of endless loot. There are three different dungeons you can explore, along with four difficulty modes from Casual to Hellish.
Of course, to battle all the evils lurking in the dark, you'll need all the skills and spells you can get - thankfully, there are more than 900 of them to tinker around with across six starting classes here. With hundreds of quests to clear, 30+ achievements to aim for, and an impressively deep Monster Bestiary to uncover, there's plenty to keep you busy - and you don't even need an internet connection to do it.
4
Union of Gnomes
Evil witches always seem to disguise themselves as the fairest of them all - which is why if anybody claimed Snow White to be a secretly evil witch herself, it won't come as a surprise. Union of Gnomes knows all about just how looks can be incredibly deceiving, because in this universe, Snow White is exactly that - and it's up to you to assemble your ultimate gnome squad to take her down.
That premise alone should be enough to compel you to play this quirky deck-building roguelite, but just in case you need more convincing, there are 130 cards to collect and 24 skill effects to strategise with, all so you can defeat the 19 fairy tale-inspired bosses and declare victory for your revolution.
5
Netflix Puzzled
Just like your daily dose of vitamins, a daily challenge to boost your brain cells is also a healthy habit to have - and Netflix Puzzled is a fantastic way to do just that. If you're already a fan of the subscription service's franchises - KPop Demon Hunters and Stranger Things included - you'll find plenty of Easter eggs and themed puzzlers to keep your brain happy and fed, whether it's a new word puzzle to ramp up your vocabulary or a fresh logic challenge to obsess over with your morning coffee.
And because there are no pesky ads to interrupt your intense jigsaw puzzling or your Sudoku-of-the-day, you can really focus on flexing your intellectual muscles here!