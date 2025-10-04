Last War best heroes tier list
Want to always use the best heroes in Last War: Survival? Then buckle up, because I've created a Last War tier list so you can always upgrade the top-ranking heroes and destroy any zombies that come your way!
Although there are not too many characters at the time of writing, the ones we have available are more than enough for you to assemble a team and head into battle. There are three main classes of heroes, each one specialising in a specific vehicle/weapon type:
- Tank
- Missile
- Aircraft
Based on that, they have different weapon types and thus attack ranges. I know, it's a lot of information, but if you're new to the game, trust me. It will make a lot more sense once you play some battle stages.
For each class, there are three types:
- Attack
- Support
- Defense
The best heroes in Last WarI've ranked all the heroes below into a Last War tier list running from SS-tier to C-tier, where SS-tier has the strongest options. Those are the ones you should always upgrade and give equipment to.
I know very well that some of the top-ranking heroes are slightly more difficult to obtain, but Last War is fairly F2P-friendly, so even if you decide not to spend money, you can still recruit them all. Just give it some time. Oh, and a lot of playtime.
At the top of the list is the one hero you get in your first offer (when you start playing), which is Kimberly. If you have the means and love the game, she is the one hero to rule them all, and is worth every penny. As for the others, you will eventually get your hands on them.
Just make sure you don't waste resources on the heroes in B tier and below unless you absolutely have to. Oh, and make sure you read our Last War guide, because you'll find lots of useful tips there.
With that out of the way, feel free to check out our Last War tier list or the specific tier you're interested in below:
SS Tier | S Tier | A Tier | B Tier | C Tier
Original article by Cristina Mesesan. Updated by Mihail Katsoris.
1
SS Tier
These are the absolute best heroes in the game at the moment:
- Marshall (Tank, Support)
- Kimberly (Tank, Attack)
- DVA (Aircraft, Attack)
- Morrison (Aircraft, Attack)
- Tesla (Missile, Attack)
- Fiona (Missile, Attack)
DVA is an Aircraft hero that absolutely shreds enemies. She has an outstanding kit regardless of the season you play in, and she can fit into pretty much any team. When you unlock her third skill, she will become the ultimate weapon against large hordes of zombies.Kimberly
As I mentioned before, Kimberly is an outstanding character and one that deserves your attention. She can be purchased for about $1 in the first offer, the moment you start playing. If you're considering buying her, let me be of service and say that she's worth it. Start upgrading her at the beginning, and you've got yourself a good core.Tesla
Tesla is a Missile hero that can easily clear out waves of zombies and pretty much anything that stands in between. He's a core of many Missile team formations. His high base stats make him even better with each upgrade, and with the right teammates, he can be an end-game carry.
2
S Tier
The following heroes are almost as good as the aforementioned ones:
- Williams (Tank, Defense)
- Mason (Tank, Attack)
- Murphy (Tank, Defense)
- Carlie (Aircraft, Defense)
- Lucius (Aircraft, Defense)
- Schuyler (Aircraft, Attack)
- Adam (Missile, Defense)
- Swift (Missile, Attack)
This powerful Tank hero can actually tank.He is a Defense character that can be obtained quite easily, and fairly early on. I recommend using him if you have two other good Tank heroes, so you can at least get the deployment buff and boost his stats a little more.Mason
Even though he starts off as an SSR, he can be upgraded to UR. If you lack some damage on your Tank team, make sure you max him out because together with Murphy and Kimberly, you've got yourself the best core.Carlie
With solid defensive stats, but even better attacks, Carlie is the core of her trait. She is an exceptional Aircraft hero, and if you have the means to upgrade her, it's definitely worth it.
3
A Tier
At the beginning of the game, you can easily get away with upgrading these heroes and using them for a while:
- Stetmann (Tank, Attack)
- Violet (Tank, Defense)
- Sarah (Aircraft, Support)
- McGregor (Missile, Defense)
Violet can deal plenty of damage with her poisonous potionous skills, and she can be a pretty good front liner until you get something better.Sarah
With decent support skills, Sarah can be a good hero to use in your Aircraft team. You could upgrade her as a secondary option, or even switch her in from time to time when necessary.McGregor
The only reason McGregor is not higher up on the list is because, unless he has crazy defensive stats, his Taunt can kill him. He can be a good decoy in some situations, but unless you're careful, that could also bring about his demise. Sad times.
4
B Tier
Similar to the A-tier heroes but slightly weaker, we have the following bunch:
- Monica (Tank, Support)
- Scarlett (Tank, Defense)
- Richard (Tank, Attack)
- Cage (Aircraft, Defense)
- Elsa (Missile, Defense)
Monica is a good beginner support, but I wouldn't bother with her too much. You can use her until you get a decent alternative hero, and then just forget about her.Scarlett
She is not a great hero, but you can use her as a front liner until you can swap her out. You should swap her out right away, as soon as you got something better!Elsa
Elsa has decent buffs, but she cannot tank for too long. You can use her in the early game until you get something better, though!
5
C Tier
I strongly recommend not bothering with ANY of these heroes:
- Farhad (Tank, Attack)
- Gump (Tank, Defense)
- Loki (Tank, Defense)
- Maxwell (Aircraft, Attack)
- Ambolt (Aircraft, Attack)
- Venom (Missile, Attack)
- Blaz (Missile, Attack)
- Kane (Missile, Attack)
You don't really need to worry about using any of them for long because as soon as you start playing, you'll be able to recruit at least one SSR, and then some more not long after. Investing any resources in the heroes in the C tier is pointless since you will only end up using them for at MOST 30 minutes of gameplay.
