Last War best heroes tier list

Want to always use the best heroes in Last War: Survival? Then buckle up, because I've created a Last War tier list so you can always upgrade the top-ranking heroes and destroy any zombies that come your way!

Although there are not too many characters at the time of writing, the ones we have available are more than enough for you to assemble a team and head into battle. There are three main classes of heroes, each one specialising in a specific vehicle/weapon type:

Tank

Missile

Aircraft

Based on that, they have different weapon types and thus attack ranges. I know, it's a lot of information, but if you're new to the game, trust me. It will make a lot more sense once you play some battle stages.

For each class, there are three types:

Attack

Support

Defense

The best heroes in Last War

I've ranked all the heroes below into a Last War tier list running from SS-tier to C-tier, where SS-tier has the strongest options. Those are the ones you should always upgrade and give equipment to.

I know very well that some of the top-ranking heroes are slightly more difficult to obtain, but Last War is fairly F2P-friendly, so even if you decide not to spend money, you can still recruit them all. Just give it some time. Oh, and a lot of playtime.

At the top of the list is the one hero you get in your first offer (when you start playing), which is Kimberly. If you have the means and love the game, she is the one hero to rule them all, and is worth every penny. As for the others, you will eventually get your hands on them.

Just make sure you don't waste resources on the heroes in B tier and below unless you absolutely have to. Oh, and make sure you read our Last War guide, because you'll find lots of useful tips there.

With that out of the way, feel free to check out our Last War tier list or the specific tier you're interested in below:

Original article by Cristina Mesesan. Updated by Mihail Katsoris.