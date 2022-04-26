Starry Love redemption codes (April 2022)

All of the working Starry Love redemption codes

Are you looking to grab some free in-game items using a Starry Love redemption code? If the answer is a 'Yes', then you have come to the right place. Today, we will share the list of updated Starry Love redemption codes in this post. By using each one, you can get free diamonds, minor cash, outfits, and much more.

List of Starry Love redemption codes

dodo0425 - New!

Here is the working Starry Love redemption code.

Make sure you enter them correctly, including any special characters and capital letters to avoid any errors.

Expired

coco0418

biro11

kama04

mayday28

rain0321

naya0314

GIRLSDAY

loli0228

mido21

zoma14

dondon07

luckytiger

nona0117

europego

doma0110

amore1227

sasa1220

marioma13

lili06

fofa29

donia22

kama1115

moli1101

smsm081

aslia25

cutecat1011

enjoysl

slceremony

slconfidant

stfestival666

modogogo

modosl

modo8888

offset88

xingyushi93

hxekno1

dibo18

Starry Love redeem codes are time-bound, so make sure to use them as soon as possible before they expire. You can bookmark this page and visit it often to look for gifts, as we will try to keep updating this post with every new redemption code.

How to redeem the Starry Love redemption code?

Open the game and go to settings. (The settings icon can be accessed by expanding the menu by clicking on the star icon right above the Story button, in the bottom right of the screen)

Now click on the 'redemption code' button

Enter any of the codes mentioned above and click on the 'redeem' button

Now go to your in-game mails, and you collect the reward

That's pretty much it. The rewards will then be added to your account, and you can then use them as you like

Code redemption in Starry Love is a pretty easy task. If you have played the game even for a couple of days, you will likely be aware of the redemption process in the game. But if you have just joined the game or are having trouble figuring it out, then just follow the steps below to redeem the codes for some rewards:

About Starry Love

Starry Love is a free-to-play mobile otome romance game . It is an RPG that takes you on a romantic journey filled with love and sees you meeting many handsome men. It's a perfect game for anyone who enjoys forming virtual relationships with attractive anime guys.

The game is set in the city of StarTale, which is filled with excitement, love, and romance. Talking of features of the game, it offers excellent customization options. Everything from skin tone, outfits, and the haircuts of the celebrity avatar can be changed and customized as per the players' wishes before you enter the game. The game comes preloaded with many beautiful outfits, and a wide range of style ventures are provided to choose from.

Starry Love is available to download on both Google Play Store and App Store.

Original article by Sumant Meena, updated by Pocket Gamer Staff.