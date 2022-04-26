Shining Nikki codes - April 2022
Get some of the exclusive items free through our redeem codes
If you’re into Shining Nikki, a newly released title by Papergames, then you must be aware that the IAPs, particularly costumes, makeup items and other sets, are quite expensive. Well, do you want to find out how you can get these for free without spending a single penny?
To help out with getting new outfits, Shining Nikki has codes that grant you all the pricey exclusive items and of course for free upon redemption. This article is all about the free goodies and the simple steps involved in how to redeem Shining Nikki codes. You can also claim some gifts in other similar games because we have Alchemy Stars codes, AFK Arena redeem codes, Disgaea RPG redeem codes and many others for you!
Active Shining Nikki codes
- NIKKI2022 - 20 Pink Gems, 50 Stamina, 5k Gold
Don't miss the Facebook event!
Expired
?Preview: Reedpipes of Old ? Giveaway Event? SSR Set: Reedpipe Song - River Chant Designer: Aphrodia Event Time: 2022-4-23 5:00 - 2022-4-29 23:59 ?From now to 4/28 23:59 (UTC-7)
Follow and tweet with your ID to win: [???? x 3000]x 1 [???? x 300]x 10#Shiningnikki pic.twitter.com/CJqnGYILWm — Shining Nikki (@ShiningNikki_SN) April 22, 2022
- ROSSET - 20 Pink Gems, 50 Stamina, 5k Gold
- HOTPOTLOVER - 30 Pink Gems, 10 Memory Track, 10000 Gold
- SHININGYOU
- MECHACAKE - 30 Pink Gems, 10 Poetry of Time, 10000 Gold
- NIGHTARTIST - 30 Pink Gems, 10 Poetry of Time, 10000 Gold, 10 Keys
- LILITHSWISHES - 80 Stamina
- LOENSWISHES - 10 Poetry of Time
- MERCURYSWISHES - 50k Gold
- QINYISWISHES - 10 Poetry of Time
- ZOEYSWISHES
- YEXIAOSWISHES
- WISHESONCLOUD - 100 Stamina, 20 Poetry of Time
- MRMERCURY - 50 Pink Gems, 10 Memory Track, 10000 Gold
- LETSSHINE2022 - 50 Pink Gems, 10 Memory Track, 50000 Gold
- ANOTHERNIKKI - 1x Fantasy Ticket, 10000x Gold
- HBDNIKKI2021 - 500x Pink Gem, 126x Stamina, 126000x Gold
- PRINCESSNIKKI - 50x Pink Gem, 5x Concept Shards SSR, 50000x Gold
- HANDSUP - 50x Pink Gem, 1x Fantasy Ticket, 50000x Gold
- MOMOSPLAN - 50x Pink Gem, 5x Memory Track, 50000x Gold
- CHEER4NIKKI - 188x Pink Gem, 1x Fantasy Ticket, 18888x Gold
- WOWNIKKI - 30 Pink Gems, 20 Poetry of Time, 20000 Gold
- GIFTFROMRAY - 50x Pink Gems
- GIFTFROMBROSEAL - 40x Pink Gems
- DREAMSINTOREALITY - 30x Pink Gems
- SNOWHAWK - 30x Pink Gem, 10x Gear, 10000x Gold
- GIFTERMOMO - 60 Stamina, 10 Memory Key R, 30000 Gold
- NIKKIDAY
- MOMOSFEAST - 200x Pink Gem, 18888x Gold
- HERMAJESTY - 15 Pink Gem, 30 Gear, 5000 Gold
- TRICKMOMO - 100x Pink Gems, 10k Gold
- TREATNIKKI - 100x Pink Gems, 10k Gold
- FAIRONE - 30 Pink Gem, 10 Gear, 10000 Gold
- NIKKISWAG
- BFF4EVER
- NIKKISHOW - 1 fantasy ticket and 10,000 Gold
- MOMOWITHZOEY
- PRAISEMOMO - 200 Pink Gems, 100 Stamina, 50k Gold
- NIKKIPARTY
What are Shining Nikki codes?The redeemable codes grant you exclusive in-game items such as gems, tickets and other valuable freebies. Shining Nikki codes are officially given out by the developer of the game so there’s no involvement of any illegal process.
How to redeem the codes step by step?The process is pretty simple, follow the instructions down below to redeem your Shining Nikki codes instantly.
- Launch the game and head to complete the tutorial. After completion of the basic tutorial the codes tab unlocks
- Head to your profile page by tapping the Avatar on the top left corner
- Click on the settings and then on Redeem code
- Copy one of the code from our list
- Paste it inside the box and tap Claim to receive them instantly
Remember, the game lets you redeem the codes after you complete the tutorial.
Where to find more codes for Shining Nikki?You can follow the official Twitter account of the game as the Shining Nikki codes are sent out by the developer on some special events or occasions. Also, the easiest way to find more of these codes is by bookmarking us as we regularly keep the page up to date whenever a new code is released. Original post by Suchit Mohanty, updated by Pocket Gamer Staff.
