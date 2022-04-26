Shining Nikki codes - April 2022

Get some of the exclusive items free through our redeem codes

If you’re into Shining Nikki, a newly released title by Papergames, then you must be aware that the IAPs, particularly costumes, makeup items and other sets, are quite expensive. Well, do you want to find out how you can get these for free without spending a single penny?

To help out with getting new outfits, Shining Nikki has codes that grant you all the pricey exclusive items and of course for free upon redemption. This article is all about the free goodies and the simple steps involved in how to redeem Shining Nikki codes.

Active Shining Nikki codes



NIKKI2022 - 20 Pink Gems, 50 Stamina, 5k Gold



ROSSET - 20 Pink Gems, 50 Stamina, 5k Gold

- 20 Pink Gems, 50 Stamina, 5k Gold HOTPOTLOVER - 30 Pink Gems, 10 Memory Track, 10000 Gold

- 30 Pink Gems, 10 Memory Track, 10000 Gold SHININGYOU

MECHACAKE - 30 Pink Gems, 10 Poetry of Time, 10000 Gold

NIGHTARTIST - 30 Pink Gems, 10 Poetry of Time, 10000 Gold, 10 Keys

- 30 Pink Gems, 10 Poetry of Time, 10000 Gold, 10 Keys LILITHSWISHES - 80 Stamina

- 80 Stamina LOENSWISHES - 10 Poetry of Time

- 10 Poetry of Time MERCURYSWISHES - 50k Gold

- 50k Gold QINYISWISHES - 10 Poetry of Time

- 10 Poetry of Time ZOEYSWISHES

YEXIAOSWISHES

WISHESONCLOUD - 100 Stamina, 20 Poetry of Time

- 100 Stamina, 20 Poetry of Time MRMERCURY - 50 Pink Gems, 10 Memory Track, 10000 Gold



- 50 Pink Gems, 10 Memory Track, 10000 Gold LETSSHINE2022 - 50 Pink Gems, 10 Memory Track, 50000 Gold

- 50 Pink Gems, 10 Memory Track, 50000 Gold ANOTHERNIKKI - 1x Fantasy Ticket, 10000x Gold

- 1x Fantasy Ticket, 10000x Gold HBDNIKKI2021 - 500x Pink Gem, 126x Stamina, 126000x Gold



- 500x Pink Gem, 126x Stamina, 126000x Gold PRINCESSNIKKI - 50x Pink Gem, 5x Concept Shards SSR, 50000x Gold



- 50x Pink Gem, 5x Concept Shards SSR, 50000x Gold HANDSUP - 50x Pink Gem, 1x Fantasy Ticket, 50000x Gold



- 50x Pink Gem, 1x Fantasy Ticket, 50000x Gold MOMOSPLAN - 50x Pink Gem, 5x Memory Track, 50000x Gold



- 50x Pink Gem, 5x Memory Track, 50000x Gold CHEER4NIKKI - 188x Pink Gem, 1x Fantasy Ticket, 18888x Gold

- 188x Pink Gem, 1x Fantasy Ticket, 18888x Gold WOWNIKKI - 30 Pink Gems, 20 Poetry of Time, 20000 Gold



- 30 Pink Gems, 20 Poetry of Time, 20000 Gold GIFTFROMRAY - 50x Pink Gems

- 50x Pink Gems GIFTFROMBROSEAL - 40x Pink Gems

- 40x Pink Gems DREAMSINTOREALITY - 30x Pink Gems



- 30x Pink Gems SNOWHAWK - 30x Pink Gem, 10x Gear, 10000x Gold

- 30x Pink Gem, 10x Gear, 10000x Gold GIFTERMOMO - 60 Stamina, 10 Memory Key R, 30000 Gold

- 60 Stamina, 10 Memory Key R, 30000 Gold NIKKIDAY

MOMOSFEAST - 200x Pink Gem, 18888x Gold

- 200x Pink Gem, 18888x Gold HERMAJESTY - 15 Pink Gem, 30 Gear, 5000 Gold

- 15 Pink Gem, 30 Gear, 5000 Gold TRICKMOMO - 100x Pink Gems, 10k Gold

- 100x Pink Gems, 10k Gold TREATNIKKI - 100x Pink Gems, 10k Gold

- 100x Pink Gems, 10k Gold FAIRONE - 30 Pink Gem, 10 Gear, 10000 Gold

- 30 Pink Gem, 10 Gear, 10000 Gold NIKKISWAG

BFF4EVER

NIKKISHOW - 1 fantasy ticket and 10,000 Gold

- 1 fantasy ticket and 10,000 Gold MOMOWITHZOEY

PRAISEMOMO - 200 Pink Gems, 100 Stamina, 50k Gold

- 200 Pink Gems, 100 Stamina, 50k Gold NIKKIPARTY

What are Shining Nikki codes?

The redeemable codes grant you exclusive in-game items such as gems, tickets and other valuable freebies. Shining Nikki codes are officially given out by the developer of the game so there’s no involvement of any illegal process.

How to redeem the codes step by step?

Launch the game and head to complete the tutorial. After completion of the basic tutorial the codes tab unlocks

Head to your profile page by tapping the Avatar on the top left corner

Click on the settings and then on Redeem code

Copy one of the code from our list

Paste it inside the box and tap Claim to receive them instantly

The process is pretty simple, follow the instructions down below to redeem your Shining Nikki codes instantly.

Remember, the game lets you redeem the codes after you complete the tutorial.

Where to find more codes for Shining Nikki?