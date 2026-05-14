Fender Mix Headphones review - "The LEGO of headphones"

I must admit I was intrigued when I heard about Fender’s new modular headphones. A headset that snaps together like LEGO? To say I was excited was an understatement. Luckily, these beauties didn’t disappoint.
The Fender Mix headphones come in a sturdy white cardboard box. Upon opening it, you’ll find a zipped case in which you’ll find the headphones, a mini zippered pouch containing the charging cord, and a 3.5mm AUX cable. You’ll also find a quick start guide in the box.
Made of sturdy plastic, the headphones feature an extendable headband. Each ear covering features a metallic circle at its centre with the brand name written upon it. On the bottom of the left ear housing is a port for the 3.5mm AUX cable. Towards the bottom of the right ear covering, you’ll see a white oval-shaped button and a silver circular button. At the very bottom, you’ll see the charging port.
The plush headband keeps you feeling comfortable even after hours of use. The ultra-soft, padded ear covers fit snugly around your ear without applying an uncomfortable amount of pressure. I was able to play games and listen to music for hours on end without feeling a whiff of discomfort.
These beauties are compatible with any device that has either a 3.5mm AUX or USB-C port. On the downside, unlike some headsets, you’ll only be able to connect them to your mobile device by inserting the dongle into the charge port. This isn’t necessarily a huge deal, but you may have to remove your device’s case to plug it in, depending on how hefty it is.
The modular design also means you can easily replace any part that becomes damaged over time without having to shell out for an entirely new headset. The ear coverings are secured to the housing with strong magnets, yet are surprisingly easy to pull apart.
Each ear housing features a USB that you can slot into the ends of the headband. This impressive modular design not only offers a great way to customise and upgrade your headphones, but it is also incredibly satisfying to take apart and put back together. In between sessions, I found myself playing with them like a fidget toy.
Fender boasts that the Mix Headphones have a battery life of up to 100 hours, and this doesn't seem to be an exaggeration. The long-lasting battery allows you to use your Mix headphones wirelessly for extended periods of time between charges. I’ve used these beauties for several hours a day over five days and have yet to run out of battery.
Most of the time, there is not a significant enough difference between the two for the average user to notice. Whether playing Drova: Forsaken Kin or Divinity: Original Sin 2 on my iPad or Fallout London on my PC, the sound was crystal clear, no matter which mode I used. The audio continued to be high-quality when streaming music and TV series as well.
Unfortunately, my TV and Laptop don’t currently support Auracast mode, so I was unable to test it. However, the ability to broadcast audio to multiple sets of headphones and earbuds simultaneously has me considering an upgrade.
These headphones also feature powerful hybrid active noise cancellation. When lowering the pads around your ears, you'll immediately notice how hushed the world around you is.
Fender’s new Mix headset offers comfort, customisation, and a powerful battery life. The LEGO-esque modular design is both novel and practical since it allows you to replace any part at any time. However, if you’re looking for a sweet pair of headphones on a budget, you’ll be disappointed by the price tag. Further, needing to use a dongle to connect to your mobile devices is a little inconvenient.
Still, if you’re in the market for a quality headset with crisp, clean-sounding audio and you’re willing to shell out $299.00, the Fender Mix headphones are an excellent investment, especially if you love having something on hand to fidget with.