Fender Mix Headphones review - "The LEGO of headphones"

Fun modular design

Crisp, clear audio

Plush ear pads keep you feeling comfortable

I must admit I was intrigued when I heard about Fender’s new modular headphones. A headset that snaps together like LEGO? To say I was excited was an understatement. Luckily, these beauties didn’t disappoint.

The Fender Mix headphones come in a sturdy white cardboard box. Upon opening it, you’ll find a zipped case in which you’ll find the headphones, a mini zippered pouch containing the charging cord, and a 3.5mm AUX cable. You’ll also find a quick start guide in the box.

The Fender Mix Headphones Look Basic

The headphones feature a sleek, stylish design available in all black or white with silver accents. While Fender Mix headphones look nice, there is nothing distinct about their appearance; they honestly just look like an average set of headphones.

Made of sturdy plastic, the headphones feature an extendable headband. Each ear covering features a metallic circle at its centre with the brand name written upon it. On the bottom of the left ear housing is a port for the 3.5mm AUX cable. Towards the bottom of the right ear covering, you’ll see a white oval-shaped button and a silver circular button. At the very bottom, you’ll see the charging port.

The plush headband keeps you feeling comfortable even after hours of use. The ultra-soft, padded ear covers fit snugly around your ear without applying an uncomfortable amount of pressure. I was able to play games and listen to music for hours on end without feeling a whiff of discomfort.

Connect Wirelessly Using the Dongle

The Mix headphones can connect to your PC or other device with either a wired or wireless connection via the included dongle. The dongle is hidden snugly between the left housing and the ear pad. Simply pull the earpad away to remove it, gently remove the dongle from its slot, plug it into the desired device, and turn on Bluetooth to use the wireless connection.

These beauties are compatible with any device that has either a 3.5mm AUX or USB-C port. On the downside, unlike some headsets, you’ll only be able to connect them to your mobile device by inserting the dongle into the charge port. This isn’t necessarily a huge deal, but you may have to remove your device’s case to plug it in, depending on how hefty it is.

The Fender Mix Headphones Snap Together Like LEGO

What really makes the Fender Mix Headphones stand out is their modular design. You can detach the headband, ear coverings, and housing with ease. They come apart and snap back together in a similar fashion to LEGO bricks. This allows you to customise the look of your headphones. Of course, you’ll need to purchase extra pieces separately.

The modular design also means you can easily replace any part that becomes damaged over time without having to shell out for an entirely new headset. The ear coverings are secured to the housing with strong magnets, yet are surprisingly easy to pull apart.

Each ear housing features a USB that you can slot into the ends of the headband. This impressive modular design not only offers a great way to customise and upgrade your headphones, but it is also incredibly satisfying to take apart and put back together. In between sessions, I found myself playing with them like a fidget toy.

Fender boasts that the Mix Headphones have a battery life of up to 100 hours, and this doesn't seem to be an exaggeration. The long-lasting battery allows you to use your Mix headphones wirelessly for extended periods of time between charges. I’ve used these beauties for several hours a day over five days and have yet to run out of battery.

The Fender Mix Headphones Feature Three Audio Modes

You can switch between the three available audio modes: Lossless, Low Latency, and Auracast via the silver button on the right housing. Lossless mode delivers smooth, crisp audio exactly as it was created with no compression. Low Latency mode, on the other hand, offers compressed audio at a faster speed, preventing dialogue in games and shows from coming through out of sync with the visual aspect of the experience.

Most of the time, there is not a significant enough difference between the two for the average user to notice. Whether playing Drova: Forsaken Kin or Divinity: Original Sin 2 on my iPad or Fallout London on my PC, the sound was crystal clear, no matter which mode I used. The audio continued to be high-quality when streaming music and TV series as well.

Unfortunately, my TV and Laptop don’t currently support Auracast mode, so I was unable to test it. However, the ability to broadcast audio to multiple sets of headphones and earbuds simultaneously has me considering an upgrade.

These headphones also feature powerful hybrid active noise cancellation. When lowering the pads around your ears, you'll immediately notice how hushed the world around you is.

Fender’s new Mix headset offers comfort, customisation, and a powerful battery life. The LEGO-esque modular design is both novel and practical since it allows you to replace any part at any time. However, if you’re looking for a sweet pair of headphones on a budget, you’ll be disappointed by the price tag. Further, needing to use a dongle to connect to your mobile devices is a little inconvenient.

Still, if you’re in the market for a quality headset with crisp, clean-sounding audio and you’re willing to shell out $299.00, the Fender Mix headphones are an excellent investment, especially if you love having something on hand to fidget with.