Acecraft to resume service in USA after extended absence from iOS and Android

Chocks away!

Nose-dive back into Acecraft as the hit bullet hell makes a return to mobile

Players in the United States have been unable to play for a while

But that's changed as Acecraft is now once more available on iOS and Android!

It happens sometimes, not often but enough, that we hear a big announcement and then...nothing. As was the case with Acecraft, the cartoon-style bullet-hell was pulled from US app stores. It was originally set to make a return way back in March, but silence reigned. Until now.

Yes, Acecraft is finally back on iOS and Android in the United States! And that's not just an announcement, it's available right now! While it's still not clear exactly why it was pulled in the first place, Acecraft's grand return comes alongside a suite of new content to draw fans in.

Three new characters are just the tip of the iceberg for Acecraft, with the debut of the spell-slinging Vivienne, scholarly Sylas and the feline superstar Leo. All of whom boast their own distinctive craft and playstyles. This relaunch also introduces the Pappo system, which provides companion creatures to more effectively level up your flyers.

Patience is a virtue

As you might expect, Acecraft devs Skystone Games are eager to draw players back in and get them started once more after some may have lapsed. And to help with that, they're releasing 'patience' rewards to get players reacquainted with Acecraft. Holders of the different passes will also be able to nab any unclaimed rewards, too.

While it's still a bit vague as to why exactly Acecraft was pulled, I've no doubt many of you are looking forward to jumping back in. So be sure to check out our Acefraft tier list if you do plan to, as our players outside of the US have been keeping it updated!

And if you'd rather become the bullet hell, then there are plenty of options out there for great mobile games like Vampire Survivors! A personal favourite of mine, it offers all the same screen-filling projectiles, only you're the one mowing down hordes of enemies!