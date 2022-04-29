Top 10 best mobile otome games on Android and iOS

Get romantic with demon boys, detectives, and even samurai!

If you're looking for the next great mobile otome game to really capture your heart and get you invested, you've come to the right place. From pretty detective boys to stone-cold samurai warriors, your options for romance are vast and wide, but we can help you narrow it down!

What exactly is an otome game?

Of course, given the niche market these games appeal to, you might not be quite aware of what exactly an otome game is. These titles are specifically romance games, usually hosted within the shell of a visual novel. This means that you'll be interacting with a cast of boys, and it will be mostly boys as this genre is very specifically catered towards a female player base, to capture their hearts and learn more about them through dialogue, 2D art scenes, and sometimes even full CGI cutscenes.

Sometimes, the mechanics of the gameplay can be switched up. There are a few puzzle otome games on mobile, some with gacha mechanics, and others with town management elements! With all of these factors combined, it can be hard to decide exactly where to start. But really, at the end of the day, it all will come down to preference between settings, what sort of gameplay you're looking for, and of course, how attractive the boys are.

Now, even with these being of the romance genre, it is important to note that otome games usually involve quite a lot of drama and some can even get pretty heavy and involved. Numerous games on this list have stories that will truly stick with you and if you get really caught up in it, you may even find yourself shedding some real tears!

So, now that you know what you're getting into, let's dig into the types of mobile otome games available and what we have decided are the best of what is a very populated genre!

