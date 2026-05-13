Logitech G study reveals esports rising in popularity as a viable career option

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A new global study commissioned by Logitech G suggests younger gamers are increasingly viewing esports and professional gaming as a genuine career path — and they want education systems to catch up.

According to the research, nearly two-thirds of respondents believe there should be more formal education pathways into esports and competitive gaming, while over half now see professional gaming as a legitimate profession.

Unsurprisingly, younger audiences are leading the charge. Support for esports education came from 67% of Gen Z respondents and 60% of Millennials, reflecting just how normal competitive gaming has become for players raised on online multiplayer, streaming culture, and creator-driven communities.

Gaming careers are becoming more mainstream

The study highlights how esports careers are continuing to move further into the mainstream, especially as competitive gaming expands across PC, console, and mobile platforms.

But while attitudes are shifting, the industry still faces image problems. Respondents pointed to financial instability, intense competition, and a lack of parental support as some of the biggest barriers stopping esports from being viewed like more traditional career paths.

One in five people surveyed also said the lack of formal qualifications or recognised education routes is a major reason professional gaming still isn’t taken seriously by some audiences.

Derek Perez, Global Communications Gaming lead at Logitech G, comments: “This research shows how far esports and gaming have come – not only as entertainment, but as a genuine path to personal and professional success. However, more can be done to support younger generations in pursuing careers in professional gaming.

“The more companies like Logitech support athletes and the industry overall, the more opportunities there will be for people around the world to pursue roles in esports.”

The esports grind is getting recognised

The survey also suggests wider audiences are starting to appreciate just how demanding competitive gaming can be.

Globally, 84% of respondents described professional gaming as mentally demanding, while more than half also viewed it as physically demanding — a sign that perceptions around esports training and performance are slowly evolving.

Education was another major talking point, with nearly half of respondents saying schools should offer esports classes alongside traditional sports. Meanwhile, 65% supported formal university, college, or specialist pathways into the industry.

Respondents also said better media coverage, improved access to training facilities, and greater transparency around earnings would help esports gain broader legitimacy.

As esports infrastructure continues to grow, access to reliable, high-performance gear is also becoming a bigger part of helping players compete at a higher level.

Derek Perez concludes: “Ensuring access to training, facilities, and technology is essential in ensuring the continued growth of careers in professional gaming. As a leader in gaming technology, Logitech G is committed to empowering everyone – from aspiring esports stars to everyday gamers – with gear designed for precision and reliability.

“With products like the PRO X2 SUPERSTRIKE, the first gaming mouse to feature a Haptic Inductive Trigger System, and the Logitech G512 X TMR Analog/Mechanical Gaming Keyboard, our most versatile keyboard ever, we help all gamers perform at their best, whether competing on the world stage or building skills for life beyond the game.”

For more information about Logitech G’s gaming gear lineup, visit the official Logitech G website.