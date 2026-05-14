Crossy Road Castle will welcome Bluey soon for a fun-filled family-event

The family's climbing the tower now

Crossy Road Castle teams up with Bluey

Limited-time event runs from May 22nd to July 22nd

New levels and characters inspired by Bluey’s world

Bluey is taking over games, and world domination seems to be very much on the agenda. Fruit Ninja a few months back, and now Crossy Road Castle. The limited-time crossover is live on Apple Arcade from May 22nd through July 22nd, and whether you're a parent who's had the theme tune lodged in your brain for three years or an adult who watches it completely ironically, this one's worth knowing about.

The event is called Bluey and Bingo's Obstacle Course, and it drops the Blue Heeler siblings into Crossy Road Castle's chaotic tower climbing with a brand new setting: Bluey's House, faithfully recreated in that chunky voxel style. It looks exactly right, which is the main thing you want from a crossover. Nobody needs their favourite cartoon awkwardly shoehorned into something that doesn't suit it.

Up to four people can tackle it together, which suits the show's whole ethos perfectly. Bluey has always been about family chaos barely held together by good intentions, and Crossy Road Castle already runs on that exact energy. Chuck some gnomes in as obstacles and you've basically got a playable episode.

Seventeen Bluey-inspired characters and hats to collect, new additions dropping every two weeks, sixty replayable levels, and hidden secrets scattered throughout. It's more generous than a typical limited-time event, and the rolling content drops give you reason to return rather than burning through everything on the first sitting.

The Bluey x Crossy Road Castle crossover runs exclusively on Apple Arcade until July 22nd. New subscribers can get started on a 30-day free trial, which is a decent way in if you've been sitting on the fence about the service.

Our definitive list of every Apple Arcade game is worth a scroll if you want to see what else is on offer alongside it.