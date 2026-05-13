Friendship Vs The World is a new co-op tower defence set to make its way to iOS

Friendship Vs The World is an upcoming co-op tower defence

It's set to arrive on mobile later this year after an initial PC release

And it sees you working together to outfit troopers to fight off the enemy

I think it speaks to the general sense of cynicism today that 'friend slop' has entered the common lexicon. Then again, I can't deny that the trendy new co-op game you play with your friends extensively, then never touch again, is a pretty common phenomenon. So here's hoping that Friendship Vs The World grabs you enough to keep playing!

And it certainly has a distinctive selling point. Because rather than being about survival horror, exploration or even a party game, Friendship Vs The World is a tower defence in the vein of something like Plants Vs Zombies!

In Friendship Vs The World, you and your friends are tasked to quickly construct troopers to defend the lanes of your base against encroaching hordes of enemies. So there's a little of Overcooked in there too, as you split up different tasks while creating different types of troopers to counter the enemy.

Styles clash

We may be waiting a while for Friendship Vs The World, unfortunately, as it's slated for a PC release to start with in the latter part of 2026. However, developer Jimjum Studios has confirmed that it will also be making its way to iOS at a later date.

But, all that being said, this is quite the ingenious concept for mobile, so it's strange they aren't bringing it to iOS and Android sooner. This platform is arguably the home of tower defence, after all. Still, at the very least, you'll have something else to pencil into your calendar for later this year!

And if you need some pointers on other great upcoming releases for mobile, then- well, you know the drill. Take a look at our list of the best upcoming mobile games in 2026 to find out what we've selected that you should keep an eye out for!