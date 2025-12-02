Tennis Zero codes (December 2025)

From these Tennis Zero codes, you can get free lucky spins or Yen, which are both something you'll really need if you want to stand a chance.

Thought Tennis Clash was easy? Then why not take it up a notch and try out Tennis Zero? You'll create your character and equip them with a neat Flow and a Style - these should have a good synergy, so you can form your play style around that. You will have to serve a certain way and use all the tricks you have up your sleeve just so you won't lose.

It's extremely similar to Tennis Clash, except it's a lot more hands-on as you'll need to pay attention to where the ball is and your positioning. You need to pack a punch whenever you hit that tennis ball too - it's almost as good as the real deal.

Here we have the latest Tennis Zero codes that'll net you some free spins! These are used to acquire your styles, while the Yen are the in-game currency. You never know - you could be one lucky spin away from the ultimate style.

Let's check them out!

Active Tennis Zero codes

MAKEOVER - 25 Lucky Style Spins, 25 Lucky Flow Spins,

Expired

SOLORIN7

REFRETURN

NEWFLOW

SlAYERHYPE

SLAYERS

TENNISISGREAT

TODAYSPICKS

UPDATE3

SORRYFORSHUTDOWN5

SORRYFORSHUTDOWN4

NARU

UPD9

GGS

RANKHYPE

TAKEOVER

BBZAWARD

CURSE

KING

THUNDER

JACKPOTBUFF

SUPERPACKAGE

SUNCHILD

30MILVISITS

FIRSTUPD

How to redeem your freebies

Step 1 : Join the official Tennis Zero Roblox group .

: Join the . Step 2 : Tap on the Codes button (gift box) on the bottom left corner of the screen.

: Tap on the button (gift box) on the bottom left corner of the screen. Step 3: Type in your code, then hit Redeem.

If you want to redeem these goodies, make sure you follow these steps:

How to get more rewards?

Codes not working?

New ones are shared either in the game on top of the codes redeem option, but more exclusive codes can be found on the official Discord server. We add them all to this list, so you can just save this page and check it from time to time.I know it's frustrating, but these Tennis Zero codes are only valid for a limited time. Most of them are valid for up to a week, so you need to be quick. Another reason why some of them might not work is if you have a space behind the code. You should make sure there are no spaces after typing in; otherwise, it'll come up as "invalid".

