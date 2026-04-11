Spin a Soccer Card codes (April 2026) - Grab some Gems and Spins

Looking to expand your digital collection a bit quicker? Our Spin a Soccer Card codes are here to help you out.

Opening Pokémon booster packs is still hugely popular, but if you're looking for something else, you can check out Spin a Soccer Card. In this Roblox game, you don't collect cute little creatures. You collect footballers.

And you don't just open packs to gather random cards: they help you earn money so you can keep buying new packs! It's a very rewarding experience where you're constantly looking to increase your collection without spending real-life money. You can even trade cards with other players.

There are currently no fewer than 1177 available, so you'll probably need a little help to collect them all. Luckily, there are redeem codes available in this game. Below, you'll find a complete list of active Spin a Soccer Card codes, as well as instructions on how to redeem them.

ALL ACTIVE SPIN A SOCCER CARD CODES

FROZEN-DRAGON - Packs x2, Spin x3 (new!)

lets1spin – Spin x2

EXPIRED CODES

APRILDAY3 - Spin x1, Gems x67

APRILDAY2 - Spin x2

APRILDAY1 - Gems x41, Bronze Packs x67, Spins x2, $41

TIGER-MEGA - Spins x3

TRADEUPDATE – Gem x50, Spin x2

CHAMP-CRYSTAL – Pack x2 aligned to your rebirth level, Extra Spin x3 (requires at least two rebirths to be redeemed successfully)

RAVEN-OMEGA

MOON-STRIKER

GOLDEN-BRONZE

release

CHAMP-LEGEND

GOLDEN-SHADOW

MYTHIC-CRYSTAL

How to redeem Spin a Soccer Card codes?

Step 1: Launch the game and finish the tutorial

Step 2: Click on the Shop icon on the left side of the screen

Step 3: Scroll down until you find the Redeem Codes box

Step 4: Enter your code and redeem it. If you haven't already, the game will ask you to join its community in order to unlock this feature.

As usual for a Roblox game, it only takes a few seconds:

How to get more codes?

If you're looking for more codes, you can join the official Discord server where developers share new ones. If you prefer, simply bookmark this article and come back often, as we will update it regularly.

And if you're enjoying any of the other Roblox experiences currently available, we've likely covered those too. For instance, we have Sailor Piece codes and Bee Garden codes.