Motto Immortal codes - Unite the goddesses with these extra Elysian Gems (January 2026)

Looking to get a headstart in saving the entire planet? Then check out our list of Motto Immortal codes to summon those goddesses in a jiffy!

Motto Immortal is a new mobile action RPG with an emphasis on mythology and ancient gods. You play as the Wayfarer prophesied to unite Goddesses from a variety of pantheons. Alongside goddesses such as Pisces and Aries, you’ll fight to destroy the Shadow-Blight that’s cast the world into darkness.

Recruiting deities and saving the planet is hard work. Luckily, Motto Immortal codes are available to supply you with free resources like the premium currency Elysian Gems and Godcall Plumes used for summoning new gods and goddesses. And best of all, you don’t need to hunt these down, as we’ve tested all the available codes and compiled them here.

Active Motto Immortal codes:

10PLUMES - 10 Godcall Plumes

- 10 Godcall Plumes I MMORTAL - Elysian Gems

- Elysian Gems MISWAN - 300 Elysian Gems

- 300 Elysian Gems MOTTO - 300 Elysian Gems

- 300 Elysian Gems MOTTOAQ - 300 Elysian Gems

- 300 Elysian Gems MOTTOFB - 500 Elysian Gems

- 500 Elysian Gems MOTTOINS - 500 Elysian Gems

- 500 Elysian Gems MOTTORPG - Zodiac Selector, 2 Upgrade Mats Selector (2hr),10 Godcall Pinion

- Zodiac Selector, 2 Upgrade Mats Selector (2hr),10 Godcall Pinion MOTTOYT15 - 300 Elysian Gems

Expired:

N/A

How to redeem Motto Immortal codes:

Step 1: Tap your profile icon in the upper left corner of the screen

Step 2: Tap the Gift Code button

Step 3: Type any active code into the text box and tap claim

Step 4: If it's active, you’ll immediately receive your rewards

Once you finish the prologue, you’ll be able to redeem your freebies by following these simple steps:

If you enter a code and don’t receive a reward, check for typos. Also, be sure to check back here for new ones as we update our lists often.

Motto Immortal features strategic 5v5 combat in which deity selections and placement are key to victory. Beyond the main story, there are multiple modes to enjoy, such as the Maze of the Old Ones trial, which focuses on resource management and combat.

That said, if you're looking to cleanse your palate with something a tad different, how about grabbing these Stickman Go codes? Our list of Arknights Endfield codes offers plenty of freebies, too!