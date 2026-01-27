Menu
Promo & Redeem Codes

Motto Immortal codes - Unite the goddesses with these extra Elysian Gems (January 2026)

Looking to get a headstart in saving the entire planet? Then check out our list of Motto Immortal codes to summon those goddesses in a jiffy!

By Jack Brassell
|
iOS + Android
| Motto Immortal

Motto Immortal is a new mobile action RPG with an emphasis on mythology and ancient gods. You play as the Wayfarer prophesied to unite Goddesses from a variety of pantheons. Alongside goddesses such as Pisces and Aries, you’ll fight to destroy the Shadow-Blight that’s cast the world into darkness.

Recruiting deities and saving the planet is hard work. Luckily, Motto Immortal codes are available to supply you with free resources like the premium currency Elysian Gems and Godcall Plumes used for summoning new gods and goddesses. And best of all, you don’t need to hunt these down, as we’ve tested all the available codes and compiled them here.

Active Motto Immortal codes: 

  • 10PLUMES - 10 Godcall Plumes
  • IMMORTAL - Elysian Gems
  • MISWAN - 300 Elysian Gems
  • MOTTO - 300 Elysian Gems
  • MOTTOAQ - 300 Elysian Gems
  • MOTTOFB - 500 Elysian Gems
  • MOTTOINS - 500 Elysian Gems
  • MOTTORPG  - Zodiac Selector, 2 Upgrade Mats Selector (2hr),10 Godcall Pinion
  • MOTTOYT15 - 300 Elysian Gems
side by side shots of code redemption and gift code reward screens

Expired:

  • N/A

How to redeem Motto Immortal codes:

Once you finish the prologue, you’ll be able to redeem your freebies by following these simple steps:

  • Step 1: Tap your profile icon in the upper left corner of the screen
  • Step 2: Tap the Gift Code button
  • Step 3: Type any active code into the text box and tap claim
  • Step 4: If it's active, you’ll immediately receive your rewards

If you enter a code and don’t receive a reward, check for typos. Also, be sure to check back here for new ones as we update our lists often.

side by side screenshots of world map and deities in combat

Motto Immortal features strategic 5v5 combat in which deity selections and placement are key to victory. Beyond the main story, there are multiple modes to enjoy, such as the Maze of the Old Ones trial, which focuses on resource management and combat.

Jack Brassell
Jack Brassell
Jack Brassell is a self-proclaimed nerd with a lifelong passion for storytelling. An aspiring author, Jack writes mostly horror and young adult fantasy. She is currently working to attain an associates degree in game design.
