Attack on Titan Revolution codes (May 2024)

Have you ever dreamt about a game where you can experience the thrill and joy of hunting down a Titan, just like Eren and Mikasa did? Well, then you need to try a little Roblox game called AoT Revolution. This guide covers all the Attack on Titan Revolution codes, so you can get those nice free spins and boosts.

Just like any good Roblox experience, Attack on Titan Revolution has it all: good music, exciting gameplay, and lots of unique families to join for additional stats.

Attack on Titan Revolution codes (active)

DEVCODE1 - 200 Spins (New!)

- 200 Spins LIKES45K - 3x All-Stars Crates

- 3x All-Stars Crates LIKES40K - 40 Spins

- 40 Spins LIKES35K - 30 Spins

- 30 Spins LIKES25K - 5k Gems

- 5k Gems LIKES20K - 30 Spins

- 30 Spins MEMBERS90K - 30 Spins

- 30 Spins MEMBERS80K - 35 Spins

- 35 Spins MEMBERS70K - 50 Spins

- 50 Spins MEMBERS40K - 35 Spins

- 35 Spins PLAYERS20K - 30 Minutes of 2x Gold and XP Boost, 15 Minutes of 2x Luck Boost

- 30 Minutes of 2x Gold and XP Boost, 15 Minutes of 2x Luck Boost RERELEASE - 75 Spins

- 75 Spins FOLLOWJLEAY - 4k Gems

- 4k Gems FOLLOWERGI999 - 4k Gems

- 4k Gems SUB2SLYKAGE - 80 Spins



Expired codes

MEMBERS30K

MEMBERS10K

MEMBERS7K

MEMBERS2K

MEMBERS1K

FREESPINS

PLAYERS10K

PLAYERS5K

LIKES15K

LIKES10K

LIKES7K

LIKES5K

LIKES2K

LIKES1K

LIKES500

LIKES3500

SORRY2

SORRY

DEMO2

DEMO

SHUTDOWN2

SHUTDOWN1

: To be able to redeem the codes, you need to be at least level 5. So start grinding some EXP in battles, and you'll find yourself redeeming hundreds of free spins in no time!

How to redeem Attack on Titan Revolution codes?

Step 1 : While you're on the Main Menu, select the CODES option.

: While you're on the Main Menu, select the option. Step 2 : After you open the CODES menu, you will see on the right side a text box. Type in your code in that text box .

: After you open the CODES menu, you will see on the right side a text box. . Step 3: After typing in one of the active codes, hit the REDEEM button.

To redeem the gift codes, follow the steps I listed below.

The rewards will automatically be allocated, as long as you meet the requirement I've mentioned before (reach at least level 5).

If a code is not working, that means you either haven't levelled up enough, or you need to re-check the code, because it might be expired. Whenever you try redeeming an expired code, the game will give you the "[INVALID]" response.

How to get more AOT Revolution codes?

With the new big update, the game's developers release new codes regularly, so if you want to be the first one to claim free spins, boosts and Gems, then just keep an eye on this page, because we'll add all the new codes as soon as they're out.

