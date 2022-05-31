Roblox Piggy skins, items and modes explained

Piggy is one of the more popular, spooky games that you can find on Roblox. This game has you and your friends entering a world together that has some sort of strange pig creatures who are looking to kill you. You can attempt to escape unless you are the pig, in which case you will need to kill them all! At the end of the timer, if everyone isn’t dead, they’ve made it. If you are new to the world of Piggy, you may find all of the different items and modes to be confusing. Let’s get into all of the details of what different aspects of Piggy are!

Piggy Roblox Skins

Skins, within most Roblox games , are cosmetic items that players can wear when they play as Piggy, to change their appearance. These items can be bought from the Shop within the game or rewarded for specific tasks. Bots, (non-player characters), also wear skins for their appearance at random.

You will need to use Piggy Tokens to purchase the various skins within the game. You can gain these by either escaping as a player or killing a player like Piggy (or the traitor) or purchasing them. You will get 15 tokens each time you escape (unless you have the 2x Piggy Tokens Gamepassy) and 5 Piggy Tokens per kill/capture as the Piggy or Traitor. If you outlive the Traitor or escape as the Traitor, you can also gain 30 Piggy Tokens. Sometimes, Piggy has in-game quests and events which reward more for different tasks. The number of Piggy Tokens you have can be seen in the Shop, on the upper right-hand corner of the screen.

In Book 1, there are a bunch of different skins.

Piggy - Free, default skin

Piggy (Distorted) - Rewarded for collecting all of the pages of Piggy: Book 1 and Piggy: Book 2

Gurty - Free, as an April Fools 2021 joke replacing Piggy

Little Brother - 50 Piggy Tokens

Mother - 75 Piggy tokens

Father - 100 Piggy Tokens

Grandmother - 125 Piggy Tokens

Sheepy - 150 Piggy Tokens

Pandy - 160 Piggy Tokens

Teacher - 175 Piggy Tokens

Memory - 200 Piggy Tokens

Kitty - 225 Piggy Tokens

Mimi - 235 Piggy Tokens

Dinopiggy - 240 Piggy Tokens

Daisy - 245 Piggy Tokens

Angel - 250 Piggy Tokens

Pony - 260 Piggy Tokens

Devil - 270 Piggy Tokens

Doggy - 275 Piggy Tokens

Giraffy - 285 Piggy Tokens

Beary - 290 Piggy Tokens

Foxy - 300 Piggy Tokens

Elly - 310 Piggy Tokens

Soldier - 315 Piggy Tokens

Zompiggy - 325 Piggy Tokens

Badgy - 335 Piggy Tokens

Bady (Alternative) - Gained by 300 vials + Level 6. Season 1 Mr. P’s Lab Exclusive

Bunny 350 Piggy Tokens

Skelly - 375 Piggy Tokens

Clowny - 385 Piggy Tokens

Tigry - 400 Piggy Tokens

Mousy - 415 Piggy Tokens

Parasee - 425 Piggy Tokens

Zizzy - 450 Piggy Tokens

Ziggy (Soldier) - Rewarded by gaining 750 gifts + Level 10. Season 3 - Holiday Hustle Exclusive

Ghosty - 460 Piggy Tokens

Robby - 475 Piggy Tokens

Billy - 500 Piggy Tokens

Budgey - 525 Piggy Tokens

Torcher - 550 Piggy Tokens

Mr. P - Rewarded for free, as a Plant: True Ending Exclusive

In Book 2, there are more skins still!

Officer Doggy - 275 Piggy Tokens

Rash - 300 Piggy Tokens

Katie - 325 Piggy Tokens

Kona - 335 Piggy Tokens

Pandy (Uniform) - 350 Piggy Tokens

Dessa - 375 Piggy Tokens

Archie - 385 Piggy Tokens

Raze - 400 Piggy Tokens

Tigry (Uniform) - 415 Piggy Tokens

Kolie - 425 Piggy Tokens

Markus - 425 Piggy Tokens

Alfis - 450 Piggy Tokens

Dakoda - 460 Piggy Tokens

Tobi - 465 Piggy Tokens

Felix - 475 Piggy Tokens

Delta - 485 Piggy Tokens

Mari - 500 Piggy Tokens

Kamosi - 550 Piggy Tokens

Kamosi (Alternative) - Rewarded for 750 Relics + Level 10, as a Season 4 Expectant Exploration Exclusive

Spidella - 625 Piggy Tokens

Twins - 650 Piggy Tokens

Kraxicorde - 700 Piggy Tokens

Silzous - 725 Piggy Tokens

Willow - Rewarded for collecting all of the pages for Piggy: Book 1 and Piggy: Book 2

??? - Free, Lab: Hidden Ending Exclusive

Extra Skins

Pumpiggy - 300 Piggy Tokens

Reindessa - 375 Piggy Tokens

Crove - 500 Piggy Tokens

Crove (Alternative) - Rewarded for 600 candies + Level 9, as a Season 2 - The Haunting Exclusive.

Poley - Free, as a Piggy-Jailbreak Collaboration Exclusive.

Mr. Sticky - Free, as a Spooky Hunt Exclusive

Owell - Free, as a Spooky Hunt Exclusive

Frostiggy - Free, as a Winter Holiday Hunt Exclusive

Primrose - Free, as a Winter Holiday Hunt Exclusive

Bess - Free, as an Egg Hunt Exclusive

Gold Piggy - Free, as an Egg Hunt Exclusive

Phenna - Free, as a Temple - Chapter 10 Exclusive

Anteo - Rewarded for 1,050 Vials + Level 10, as a Season 1 - Mr. P’s Lab Exclusive

Laura - Free, as a Camp - Chapter 11 Exclusive

Bakari - Rewarded for 1050 candies + Level 11, as a Season 2- The Haunting Exclusive

Sentinel - Rewarded for collecting all Book 1 Pages

Mr. Bliss - Rewarded for 1050 gifts + Level 11, as a Season 3 - Holiday Hustle Exclusive

Gryffyn - Rewarded for 1050 Relics _ Level 11, as a Season 4 Expectant Exploration Exclusive.

Pickle Rick - 15 Piggy Tokens, a developer exclusive skin for MiniToon and Stealthy

Lisa - 15 Piggy Tokens, a developer exclusive skin for IK3As

Sketchy - Free

Items in Piggy

Items in Piggy are used to unlock specific areas or rooms, as well as escaping different maps!

Red Key is used to unlock the Red Lock. This item can be found in every chapter except Hospital, City and Winter Holiday

Blue Key is used to unlock the Blue Lock. This item is found in every chapter except Hospital Cty - Chapter and Winter Holiday.

Green Key is used to unlock the Green Lock. This item is found in every chapter except Hospital, City - Chapter 9, Plant, and Winter Holiday.

Orange Key is used to unlock the Orange Lock. This item is found in every chapter except Hospital, City, Plant, and Winter Holiday.

Yellow Key is used to unlock the Yellow Lock. This item is found in every chapter except Winter Holiday.

Purple Key is used to unlock a safe as well as the purple lock in build mode. This item is found in every chapter except Winter Holiday.

White Key is used to unlock the Exit Door as well as a Safe in the chapter called Plant. This item is found in every chapter except City, Outpost, Store, Factory and Port.

Hammer is used for breaking places that are boarded up with wood. This item is found in every chapter except City, Mall, Outpost, Alleys, Store, Refinery, Winter Holiday, Theater, Sewers, Factory Port and Ship.

Wrench is used for powering generators, opening electric locks and fixing mechanisms. This item can be found in every chapter except Hospital, Plant, Alleys, Store, Refinery, Safe Place, Winter Holiday, Sewers, Factory, Port and Docks.

Pistol is used for defending yourself against Piggy, knocking them out. This item can be found in every chapter, except Gallery, School, Metro, alleys, Store, Safe Place, Winter Holiday and Sewers.

Gun Ammo is used to reload the Pistol. This item can be found in every chapter, except Gallery, School, Metro, alleys, Store, Safe Place, Winter Holiday and Sewers.

Red Gear and Green Gear are used to hoist up a bucket, containing the White Key from the Well/Draining the Flooded Exit in School. These items can be found in the House and School Chapters.

Code 0000 is an item used to access the code on the keypad near the exit. This item can be found in the chapters House, Carnival and City.

Battery is used for many different things depending on the chapter. In Station, it is used to unlock the Gas Can Fuel in Doggy’s Car. In Hospital, it is used to get the purple test tube. In Alleys, it is given to the Officer Doggy to stun Piggy for 20 seconds. In Store it is given to Zizzy to escape. In Refinery, it is given to Pony who needs it to power up a toy car and in Port, it is used to power the Lighthouse.

Gas Can is an item that can be used for various things, depending on the chapter. In Station or Outpost, it is used as fuel for Doggy’s Car and the tank. It is also used for blowing the iron gate to get the blue card. In Temple, it is given to Robby so that he can track down Piggy and knock them out for 20 seconds.

Bone is found in every chapter and is given to Doggy, who will then knock down Piggy for 20 seconds.

Blue Porcelain Egg is used to unlock the Gallery’s Door White Key, in the Gallery Chapter.

Wooden Torch does nothing until it is lit in the campfire, found in the Forest chapter.

Lit Torch is used for melting ice and as a light source. This item is found in Forest and Plant.

Book is used to unlock the room where Bunny is in the school or as a present for Mimi in Winter Holiday.

Carrot is an item that has different uses depending on the chapter. If in School or Hospital, it is given to Bunny to track down and knock out Piggy for 20 seconds. In City, it is given to Pony, and he will slice the wooden plank that is boarded to a lock. In Outpost, it is also given to Pony, who will then knock out piggy for 20 seconds. In Store, it is given to Pony who will then push a shelf. If given to Pony in Refinery, he will then use a vent.

Red Keycard is used to open Red Keycard Locks in Hospital and City Chapters.

Orange Keycard is used for opening Orange Keycard Locks in Hospital, City and Plant.

Green Keycard is used for opening Green Keycard Locks in Hospital, City, Mall, Plant and Refinery.

Blue Keycard is used for opening Blue Keycard Locks in Hospital, Metro, City and Outpost.

Empty Test Tube is used for getting green and purple liquid for the test room, in the Hospital chapter.

Green Vial and Pink Vial are used for getting the white key out of the safe in the test room or used to get the dynamite in Hospital and Plant Chapters.

Unloaded Crossbow and Loaded Crossbow are used to knock out Piggy, with Carrots as ammo in the Metro.

Coin is used on the Vending Machine to unlock the Blue Keycard in Metro, but you need two coins.If you are in Plant, you can use two coins to get the Mallet in the Vending Machine. You can use two coins on the claw game in the arcade in Mall to obtain the white key. In Theater, you can use one coin to get a ticket from the ticket booth.

Water Gun is found in the Carnival, where you can use it in Carnival Games to get a Hammer and the code. It is used to get Ms. P’s Picture in Plant.

Mallet is gained using the Water Gun in Carnival and Plant. Then is also used to get Ms. P’s Picture in Plant.

Grass is another item with lots of abilities depending on what chapter you are in. When given to Zizzy in City, Mall or Store, she will then track down Piggy, Grandmother or Mousy and knock them out for 20 seconds. When given to Owell in Store or Halloween Event, she will give you a book hidden somewhere around the map. When given to Giraffy or Zee, they will then knock out Piggy for 20 seconds. This item is found in City, Mall, Store, Safe Place and Sewers.

Dynamite is found in City, Plant and Docks. It is used for blowing up the entrance of Grandmother’s Poutine, in order to get the fire extinguisher. You can also use this item to blow up the plant and reach Phase 2. Use it to blow up the torch room to find the purple key, and to blow up a stone blocking a stairway entrance.

Fire Extinguisher is used for putting out fires in City, Outpost, Safe Place and Factory.

Crowbar is only found in Mall, and used for prying things open as well as subduing the Hammer.

Mirror is also only found in Mall and used to reflect lasers in the Bank.

Tank Ammo is found in Outpost, where you can then use it to fire at a building and get different items, like the Blue Keycard.

Robot is used to unlock the White Key in Distorted Memory and given to Georgie as a present during Winter Holiday.

Apple is given to George in Plant, who will then knock out Piggy for 20 seconds.

Ms. P’s Photo is given to Mr. P to complete Phase 2 of Plant or to complete the first step to getting the True Ending. This is found in Player+Bot modes in City and Plant.

Items introduced in Book 2

Scissors are used for cutting any barriers or plants, as well as cutting the tin box for Halloween Event. This item is in every current book 2 chapter apart from Safe Place, Sewers, Port, Ship, Docks and Temple.

Screwdriver is used for unlocking doors that have screws, containers or fixing pipes, and is currently in all chapters apart from Store, Port, Docks and Temple.

Mop is used to clean up water spills, and pipes in the Alleys, and can be given to Zuzy in the Sewers to get the White Key.

Remote Control is used on any TV in the Chapter Store.

Ladder is used to access upper levels in the Store and lower levels in Safe Place, as well as to save Pandy in Factory.

Smoke Bomb is used as a temporary distraction for Kitty in Refinery.

Elevator Key is used for unlocking the Elevator in Safe Place.

Blowtorch is given to Mimi to melt the front door lock in Safe Place.

Presents is by the Christmas Tree, like Stock, in the Winter Holiday Chapter.

Shovel is used for shovelling piles of snow away, saving Kitty from a pile of bricks, to clear out bricks blocking the second and third floor in the blue themed room in Winter Holiday.

Fencing Sword is a present for Zee and Zuzy during Winter Holiday.

Dreidel is a gift for Giraffy in Winter Holiday.

Ticket grants you the ability to go to the Main Stage in the Theater.

White Gears are found in the Sewers, where they can be used to drain down the water or acid.

Wooden Sword is found in the Factory, where you can give it to Pony who will then attack the willow, causing the sword to break.

Axe is found in Factory, where you can use it on the planks that are blocking the Baren.

Candle is used to light up the maze and collect insolence eyes if you keep it in your inventory in Docks, and used to melt spider webs and on question marks in Temple.

Modes in Piggy

Piggy has a bunch of different game mode options that will change how the game is played.

Bot is a mode that allows the main Piggy to be an AI. Up until Chapter 5 - Sewers, this bot follows around the nearest player until it kills them. After Chapter 5, the bot is able to use a pathfinding mechanic, allowing it to wander around and place traps (either slow traps or big traps depending on the map) until it sees a player. Then the bot chases after the player until they are out of range. These bots are faster than the previous ones. This mode is required to beat the first step of the second phase if you are aiming to find the Hidden Ending.

Player is a mode where a randomly selected player is chosen as Piggy. The chosen player can pick a skin to play as. If this player leaves, a bot will take their place.

Player + Bot is a mode where there is a selected player as well as a bot spawning at the 9:30 mark in the game, making it much more challenging for players to beat the map. To use this mode, you must complete the first step in the True Ending. If the chosen player leaves, there will not be a bot added to the game.

Infection is a newer mode, where a person in the lobby gets picked as an infected player, and each time a person is killed, they become another infected player. A bot will take the original player’s place if they leave the game, and still infect others within the map when killing them.

Traitor is a game mode where one random player will be picked as the Traitor. There is no way to tell that they are the traitor. Everyone else will play the map as normal, or gun down the traitor if they can. The traitor is looking to kill everyone as well or escape. The bot can still kill the traitor. The traitor does get traps and later a Knife to kill players with.

Swarm is a mode where at 9:30 a normal bot will spawn, either a simple or complex one. Then, every minute afterwards, another bot will spawn. At first, these bots will move slowly, but with each one, they will be quicker. The first bot will spawn with the bot skin of that map, then the next bots will spawn with random skins.

Tag is a mode where at 9:30 everyone but one player will become a crawling Trap. Crawling Traps must hunt down the one player that is not a Crawling Trap. If a Crawling Trap touches the player who is not one, they will infect that player and become uninfected themselves. This will continue until the timer runs out, or the uninfected player escapes.

Piggy is always being updated so I am sure there will be more chapters, items and more added to the game soon.

In the end, we have made a lot of guides and stories for this beloved platform, so you can read how to acquire Robux in Roblox, how to fix Roblox error code 286, and even who's John Doe in Roblox.