MM2 value list: December 2021
There are almost three hundred items in Murder Mystery 2, and finding the values of each one can be difficult. To help you out, we have made an MM2 value list of all the items and their respective values, which you can refer to while trading.
Murder Mystery 2, commonly known as MM 2, is all about solving a mystery and surviving the rounds. In each round, there will be a murderer chasing the survivors and each has to showcase their detective skills to discover the murderer’s identity.
Before we head to the value list, let’s discuss them a bit.
What is the MM2 Value list?The MM2 Value list includes all the prices of items that can be traded in the game. These items are usually bought from the in-game shop or collected by completing certain achievements.
Who made the MM2 Value list?The list is a simple tabular representation of the values for reference while trading. The values are set by the game developers and frequently change with each patch update. Whenever there’s a change, we will make sure to update the list with the new values.
1
Ancient
(Image Via: Murder Mystery 2 Wiki)
Among all the items in MM2, Ancients are priced higher and are rarely traded. So, make sure you sell or buy the item that actually fits your purpose.
- Niks Scythe: Value – 150000
- Elderwood Scythe: Value – 145
- Log Chopper: Value – 130
- Hallowschythe: Value – 125
- Icebreaker: Value – 120 2020 Xmas Event
- Batwing: Value – 60
- Ice Wing: Value – 40
2
Rares
(Image Via: Murder Mystery 2 Wiki)
Rare items in MM2 are handpicked and best in class. One must at least own a couple of them to dominate the game as they provide extra stats.
- Cane knife: Value – 160
- Cane gun: Value – 160
- Toxic Knife: Value – 130
- Ginger gun: Value – 125
- Ginger knife: Value – 125
- Mummy: Value – 110
- Jack: Value – 90
- Vampire Gun: Value – 35
- Toxic Gun: Value – 25
- Vampire Knife: Value – 20
- Orange Marble: Value – 15
- Bats Value – 12
- Cane Knife: Value – 2
- Icicles Gun: Value – 2
- Ghosts: Value – 4x T1 Legend
- Monster: Value – 2x T1 Legend
- Aurora knife: Value – 2x T1 Legend
- Cy Swirl Gun: Value – 2x T1 Legend
- Snakebite Knife: Value – 2x T1 Legend
- Nether: Value – 1x T1 Legend Crafting
- Spitfire: Value – 1x T1 Legend Crafting
- Damp: Value – 1x T1 Legend Crafting
- Molten gun: Value – 1x T1 Legend Crafting
- Molten knife: Value – 1x T1 Legend Crafting
- Bones: Value – 1x T1 Legend
- Portal: Value – 1x T1 Legend
- Snowy: Value – 4x T1 Rare
- Gingerbread: Value – 4x T1 Rare
- Magma: Value – 3x T1 Rare
- Green Marble: Value – 3x T1 Rare
- Cane Gun: Value – 3x T1 Rare
- Icicles Knife: Value – 3x T1 Rare
- Rainbow gun: Value – 1x T1 Rare Mystery Crate
- Aurora Gun: Value – 1x T1 Rare
- Cy Swirl Knife: Value – 1x T1 Rare
- Snakebite Gun: Value – 1x T1 Rare
- Dungeon: Value – 1x T1 Rare
- Space: Value – 1x T1 Rare
- Deep Sea: Value – 1x T1 Rare
- Nightfire: Value – 1x T1 Rare
- Galaxy: Value – 4x T1 Uncommon
- Rainbow: Value – 4x T1 Uncommon
- Imbued: Value – 4x T1 Uncommon
- Galactic: Value – 4x T1 Uncommon Gun Box 1
- Krypto: Value – 4x T1 Uncommon Knife box 2
- Spectrum: Value – 4x T1 Uncommon Knife box 2
- iRevolver: Value – 4x T1 Uncommon
- Hacker: Value – 4x T1 Uncommon
- Nova: Value – 4x T1 Uncommon
- Vortex: Value – 4x T1 Uncommon
- Ace: Value – 4x T1 Uncommon
- Bacon: Value – 4x T1 Uncommon
- Korblox: Value – 4x T1 Uncommon
- Squire: Value – 4x T1 Uncommon
- Abstract: Value – 4x T1 Uncommon
- Musical: Value – 4x T1 Uncommon
- Black: Value – 4x T1 Uncommon
- Purple: Value – 4x T1 Uncommon
3
Uniques
(Image Via: Murder Mystery 2 Wiki)
The best part of trading Unique items is you can simply get access to all of it once you buy the Gold Trophies.
- Corrupt: Value – 695
- Gold Trophies: Value – 150,000 - All Items
4
Legendary
(Image Via: Murder Mystery 2 Wiki)
Legendary items in MM2 are a must for traders who are starting new. These items are the best in-game but not better than the rare items.
- JD: Value – 210
- Cotton Cy: Value – 215
- Green Elite: Value – 160
- Ghost Knife: Value – 150
- Tree gun: Value – 140
- Tree knife: Value – 140
- Web: Value – 130
- Rupture: Value – 130
- Ghost Gun: Value – 45
- Scratch: Value – 20
- Cavern Knife: Value – 16
- Ginger Gun: Value – 4
- Santas Magic: Value – 3
- Red Fire: Value – 2
- Witched: Value – 2
- Ripper Knife: Value – 2 Event Tier System
- Blue Scratch: Value – 1
- Blue Elite: Value – 1
- Green Fire: Value – 1
- Predator knife: Value – 4x T1 Legend Crafting
- Emerald: Value – 4x T1 Legend Crafting
- Sparkle: Value – 4x T1 Legend Crafting
- Overseer gun: Value – 4x T1 Legend Crafting
- Midnight: Value – 4x T1 Legend Crafting
- Skulls: Value – 4x T1 Legend
- Ripper Gun: Value – 4x T1 Legend
- Ginger Knife: Value – 3x T1 Legend
- Rune: Value – 1x T1 Legend Mystery Crate
- Cavern Gun: Value – 3x T1 Legend
- Splash Gun: Value – 1x T1 Legend
- Elite: Value – 4x T1 Rare
- Shiny: Value – 4x T1 Rare
- Fusion: Value – 4x T1 Rare
- Fade: Value – 4x T1 Rare
- Splash: Value – 4x T1 Rare
- Universe: Value – 4x T1 Rare
- Overseer knife: Value – 4x T1 Rare
- Predator gun: Value – 4x T1 Rare
- Plasmite: Value – 4x T1 Rare
- Viper: Value – 4x T1 Rare
5
Vintage
(Image Via: Murder Mystery 2 Wiki)
If you like classic weapons such as a pistol, splitter and Knife, Vintage items have all of them ready to trade.
- America: Value – 70
- Golden: Value – 65
- Blood: Value – 50
- Phaser: Value – 35
- Prince: Value – 25
- Shadow: Value – 25
- Laser: Value – 20
- Ghost: Value – 15
- Splitter: Value – 10
- Cowboy: Value – 5
6
Pets
(Image Via: Murder Mystery 2 Wiki)
Although you will be obtaining a pet from the Common Egg, it is equally important to know what each pet costs to trade.
- Chroma Fire Bunny: Value – 160
- Chroma Fire Bat: Value – 150
- ChromaFire Cat: Value – 145
- ChromaFire Fox: Value – 125
- Chroma Fire Pig: Value – 115
- ChromaFire Bear: Value – 100
- Chroma Fire Dog: Value – 85
- Purple Pumpkin: Value – 140
- Steambird: Value – 130
- Phoenix Value – 125
- Sammy: Value – 120
- DeathSpeaker: Value – 120 Pet Box 1
- Electro: Value – 115
- Frost Bird: Value – 100
- Blue Pumpkin: Value -75
- Jet: Value – 65
- Red Pumpkin 2019: Value – 60
- Green Pumpkin 2019: Value – 55
- Eyeball: Value – 45
- Fire Bat: Value – 35
- Fire Bear: Value – 35
- FireBunny: Value -35
- Ice Phoenix: Value – 35
- FireFox: Value – 25
- Fire Pig: Value – 25
- Fire Cat: Value – 25
- Traveller: Value – 25
- Nobledragon: Value – 25
- Tankie: Value – 25
- Fire Dog: Value – 20
- Mechbug: Value – 20
- Skelly: Value – 5
- Ghosty: Value – 5
- Icey: Value – 3
- Overseer Eye: Value – 5
- Red Pumpkin: Value – 5
- Green Pumpkin: Value – 4
- Rudolph: Value – 2
- Vampire Bat: Value – 2
- Bat: Value – 1x Tier 1 Legend
- Blue Pumpkin 2019: Value – 1x Tier 1 Legend
- Elitey: Value – 2x Tier 1 Rare
- Elf 2019: Value – 2x Tier 1 Rare
- Black Cat: Value – 2x Tier 1 Rare
- Zombie Dog: Value – 2x Tier 1 Rare
- Bear: Value – 1x Tier 1 Rare
- Pumpkin: Value – 4x Tier 1 Uncommon
- Fairy: Value – 3x Tier 1 Uncommon
- Dogey: Value – 2x Tier 1 Uncommon
- Chilly: Value – 2x Tier 1 Uncommon
- Seahorsey: Value – 2x Tier 1 Uncommon
- Fox: Value – 1x Tier 1 Uncommon
- Pig: Value – 1x Tier 1 Uncommon
- Pumpkin 2019: Value – 1x Tier 1 Uncommon
- Reindeer: Value – 3x Tier 1 Common
- Elf: Value – 3x Tier 1 Common
- Piggy: Value – 2x Tier 1 Common
- Pengy: Value – 2x Tier 1 Common
- UFO Value – 2x Tier 1 Common
- Badger: Value – 2x Tier 1 Common
- Santa Dog: Value – 1x Tier 1 Common
- Bunny: Value – 1x Tier 1 Common
- Cat: Value – 1x Tier 1 Common
- Dog: Value – 1x Tier 1 Common
7
Godly
(Image Via: Murder Mystery 2 Wiki)
There are a lot of items in this Godly section, however, there are only a bunch of them that are essential.
- Seer: Value – 10x T1 Legendary Crafting
- Chroma Lightbringer: Value – 200
- Chroma Darkbringer: Value – 200
- Chroma Luger: Value – 170
- Chroma Gemstone: Value – 143 Mystery Crate
- Chroma Heat: Value – 143
- Chroma Laser: Value – 140
- Chroma Fang: Value – 115
- Chroma Tides: Value – 110
- Chroma Shark: Value – 100
- Chroma DeathShard: Value – 85
- Chroma Slasher: Value – 80
- Chroma Seer: Value – 70 Crafting
- Chroma Boneblade: Value – 63
- Chroma Saw: Value – 60
- ChromaGingerblade: Value – 55
- Sugar: Value – 210
- Cy: Value – 210
- Red Luger: Value – 150
- Eternal Cane: Value – 135
- Luger Cane: Value – 133
- Eternal IV: Value – 130
- Elderwood Revolver: Value – 128
- Amerilaser: Value – 120
- Ginger Luger: Value – 120
- Jinglegun: Value – 120 or
- Pixel: Value – 115
- Old Glory: Value – 105
- Clockwork: Value – 103
- Blaster: Value – 100
- Virtual: Value – 100
- EternalIII: Value – 95
- Green Luger: Value – 93
- Iceblaster: Value – 90
- Xmas: Value – 85
- Hallows Edge: Value – 83
- Luger: Value – 75
- Eternal II: Value – 60
- Minty: Value – 73
- Boneblade: Value – 70
- Tides: Value – 67
- Chill: Value – 65
- Flames: Value – 65
- Hallowgun: Value – 65
- Shark: Value – 63
- Hsaw: Value – 60
- Heat: Value – 60
- Battle Axe II: Value – 58
- Eternal: Value – 55
- Spider: Value – 50
- Pumpking: Value – 53
- Laser: Value – 48
- Lightbringer: Value – 45
- Darkbringer: Value – 45
- Slasher: Value – 43
- Fang: Value – 43
- Death Shard: Value – 40
- Nebula: Value – 40 Nebula gamepass
- BattleAxe: Value – 38
- Gingerblade: Value – 38
- Night Blade: Value – 38
- Winters Edge: Value – 35
- Ice Dragon: Value – 35
- Red Seer: Value – 35 Crafting
- Blue Seer: Value – 35 Crafting
- Purple Seer: Value – 35 Crafting
- Orange Seer: Value – 35 Crafting
- Yellow Seer: Value – 35 Crafting
- Gemstone: Value – 35 Mystery Crate
- Frostsaber: Value – 32
- Snowflake: Value – 32
- Ice Shard: Value – 30
- Saw: Value – 25
- Hallows Blade: Value – 25
- Vampires Edge: Value – 25
- Ghost Blade: Value – 22
- Frostbite: Value – 20
- Peppermint: Value – 20
- Cookieblade: Value – 20
- Heartblade: Value – 20
- Eggblade: Value – 18
- Prismatic: Value – 12
- Bioblade: Value – 10
8
Boxes & Keys
Boxes and Keys are usually surprise boxes that have a fair chance to obtain a new weapon.
- Box of Ultra Wrap: Value – 475
- Box of Gold Papers: Value – 425
- Boxes of Purple Papers: Value – 300
- Box of Blue Papers: Value – 225
- Box of Red Papers: Value – 175
- Boxes of Green Papers: Value – 130
- Box of Fert: Value – 65
- Xmas Gifts: Value – 2
- Mystery Keys: Value – 1
- Snowflake Key: Value – 1
- Skeleton Key: Value – 1