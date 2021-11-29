MM2 value list: December 2021

There are almost three hundred items in Murder Mystery 2, and finding the values of each one can be difficult. To help you out, we have made an MM2 value list of all the items and their respective values, which you can refer to while trading.

Murder Mystery 2, commonly known as MM 2, is all about solving a mystery and surviving the rounds. In each round, there will be a murderer chasing the survivors and each has to showcase their detective skills to discover the murderer’s identity.

Before we head to the value list, let’s discuss them a bit.

What is the MM2 Value list?

Who made the MM2 Value list?

The MM2 Value list includes all the prices of items that can be traded in the game. These items are usually bought from the in-game shop or collected by completing certain achievements.The list is a simple tabular representation of the values for reference while trading. The values are set by the game developers and frequently change with each patch update. Whenever there’s a change, we will make sure to update the list with the new values.