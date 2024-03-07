Top 15 most suitable Roblox games for kids

Updated on March 7th, 2023 - re-checked the games. Original article by Jupiter Hadley, updated by Cristina Mesesan

Roblox is a platform that looks to be friendly for the younger generation. Everything uploaded to the Roblox platform is checked via AI to ensure it’s safe for kids to look at and enter. With that said, there are tons of different games being added to the platform each and every week.

These different games have different focuses, with many of them being aimed at kids! As there are so many different games to choose from, we hand-selected a bunch of Roblox games that are suitable for kids!

The games on this list aren’t focused on violence and aren’t too challenging. Some of them focus on imagination, a really common thing that kids use to play, while others have adorable aspects like pets to collect and simple yet fun aspects to keep them engaged. All of the games on this list are not only appropriate for children but are also super fun for them to explore and play through.

None of them should be super hard, and all of them will be engaging enough for your child to really enjoy. I have also avoided games that require a lot of in-app purchases or have tricky purchases that your child may end up interacting with by mistake.

Let’s get into the most suitable Roblox games for kids.