Pet Simulator X codes (July 2024) - free diamonds, coins and boosts

Our Pet Simulator X codes will always keep your coins and diamond reserves full since these codes allow you to claim some for free.

Pet Simulator X is the most popular and latest addition to the Pet Simulator series. In comparison to the previous version of this hit Roblox title, this particular iteration features many more pets and in-game items.

While playing, you can collect and hatch eggs of legendary pets including Dragons and unicorns. Not only do you collect eggs, but you also travel to various places and discover floating islands. While travelling you meet new people who will trade pets and exchange eggs with you.

All working Pet Simulator X codes

Currently, there are no active Pet Simulator X codes. We will update the list as and when new ones get released.

Expired codes

404roblox - eight triple coin boosts

tonsofcoins - triple coin boost

1Mfollowers - 5x triple coin boost

xmas - 4x triple damage boost

santapaws - 4x triple damage boost

happyholidays - 3x triple coin boost

im2lucky - 3x ultra lucky boost

1mplus300k - 2x ultra lucky boost

happysaturday11 - boost

yaydiamonds2 - 50k Diamonds

alienpets - boost

yaydiamonds - 50k Diamonds

its1million - 100k Diamonds

pumpkin333 - 20,000 Diamonds

bandsundrbidn - 30,000 Diamonds

sorry4thewait - Triple Coin Boost

VoiceChat - two triple coin boosts

triple800 - triple coin boost

easyboosts

halfamillion

steampunkpets

anothertriple

TripleCoins999

Underworld

Clouds

halfamillion

plaid1234

big1234

morecoins4u

morecodes3

blamedavid

Back2Back

FreeDiamonds0

SuperUltra1

Triple275k

FirstUpdate

Ultra225k

DiscordDiamonds

MoreCoins180k

EzDiamonds150k

Easy125k

Triple80k

Lucky50k

Super25k

Release

How to redeem Pet Simulator X codes?

Open the game and find the Twitter icon on the home screen

Tap on it and copy one of the Pet Simulator X codes from the above list

Paste the one you copied

Tap on 'Enter to redeem the codes'

