Pet Simulator X codes (July 2024) - free diamonds, coins and boosts
Our Pet Simulator X codes will always keep your coins and diamond reserves full since these codes allow you to claim some for free.
Pet Simulator X is the most popular and latest addition to the Pet Simulator series. In comparison to the previous version of this hit Roblox title, this particular iteration features many more pets and in-game items.
While playing, you can collect and hatch eggs of legendary pets including Dragons and unicorns. Not only do you collect eggs, but you also travel to various places and discover floating islands. While travelling you meet new people who will trade pets and exchange eggs with you.
All working Pet Simulator X codes
- Currently, there are no active Pet Simulator X codes. We will update the list as and when new ones get released.
Expired codes
- 404roblox - eight triple coin boosts
- tonsofcoins - triple coin boost
- 1Mfollowers - 5x triple coin boost
- xmas - 4x triple damage boost
- santapaws - 4x triple damage boost
- happyholidays - 3x triple coin boost
- im2lucky - 3x ultra lucky boost
- 1mplus300k - 2x ultra lucky boost
- happysaturday11 - boost
- yaydiamonds2 - 50k Diamonds
- alienpets - boost
- yaydiamonds - 50k Diamonds
- its1million - 100k Diamonds
- pumpkin333 - 20,000 Diamonds
- bandsundrbidn - 30,000 Diamonds
- sorry4thewait - Triple Coin Boost
- VoiceChat - two triple coin boosts
- triple800 - triple coin boost
- easyboosts
- halfamillion
- steampunkpets
- anothertriple
- TripleCoins999
- Underworld
- Clouds
- halfamillion
- plaid1234
- big1234
- morecoins4u
- morecodes3
- blamedavid
- Back2Back
- FreeDiamonds0
- SuperUltra1
- Triple275k
- FirstUpdate
- Ultra225k
- DiscordDiamonds
- MoreCoins180k
- EzDiamonds150k
- Easy125k
- Triple80k
- Lucky50k
- Super25k
- Release
How to redeem Pet Simulator X codes?
- Open the game and find the Twitter icon on the home screen
- Tap on it and copy one of the Pet Simulator X codes from the above list
- Paste the one you copied
- Tap on 'Enter to redeem the codes'