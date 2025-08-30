Fisch codes (August 2025)
Get instant catchers, fish heads and different kinds of rods that will help you catch bigger fish by using the Fisch codes listed here.
If you are looking for a relaxing fishing game, Roblox has you covered! Fisch is a peaceful experience where you kick back and use your rod to catch fish, which can then be sold for money that you can use to upgrade your rod. There are over 400,000 different fish out there, so lots to collect if you are into catching them all!
When it comes to the fishing itself, it reminds me of Stardew Valley in terms of mechanics. I think even the sound effects are very similar to it! You cast your line out using a bar to see how far it goes. Then, you can tap the little shake circles to shake your rod. That's just a starting step to catch a fish.
It's a slow burn, but luckily, the developer has released Fisch codes to help you increase your items so you can purchase more stuff and catch more fish!
Working Fisch codes
- SUPPORTERDESTINY - Destiny Rod Skin (new!)
- METEOR - Skin
- FISCHFEST - Rewards
- SECONDARYENCHANT - Starfall Totem, Boat
- ROSES - 2 Titles and Bobber
- SORRY - Skins and Rods
- 4THOFJULY - Patriot Rod, Title, Shiny and Sparkling totems
- SorryReward - 5 Golden Tentacles, C$1500
- THEKRAKEN - Sunken ship bobber, C$2500
- SORRYGUYS - 2 Kraken Tentacle baits, C$1000
- ATLANTEANSTORM - 2 Hangman's Hook baits & C$1000
- GOLDENTIDE - 3 Instant catchers
- NewYear - $1000, 2 Holly Berries, 2 Peppermint Worms
- GOODBYEFISCHMAS - $3000, 1 Aurora
- NorthernExpedition - $1000, 2 Holly Berries, 3 Peppermint Worms
- FISCHMASDAY - $1000, 2 Holly Berries, 2 Pepermint Worm
- MERRYFISCHMAS - Holly Berry and Peppermint Worm
- Advent - Cash, Weird Algae and Truffle Worms
- HeadStart - Cash and Instant Catchers
- AncientIsle - Cash, Weird Algae and Truffle Worms
- ThankYouFollowers - 2,000 Cash
- TheDepths - Weird Algae and Truffle Worms
- Prehistoric - Cash, Weird Algae and Truffle Worms
- 200K - 3 Truffle Worm, 3 Weird Algae
- 100M - 2,500 money, 2 Truffle Worm, 2 Weird Algae
- SorryForDowntime - 10 instant catchers and 10 fish heads
- Scubaaaa - 10 Coral Geodes
- FischFright2024 - Candy Corn Bobber, Plastic Rod, and Carbon Rod
Expired codes
- PERSONALAQUARIUMS - Boat
- DAILYSHOP (expires July 19th)
- DARKHEART (expires July 19th)
- FRIENDXP
- ChangesComing
- ThankYouFollowers3 - Event Horizon Rod
- ThankYouFollowers2 - Astral Rod
- ThanksFor10Mil - 10Mil Title, 40% faster Lure Speed for 1 hour, and 10,000 Cash.
- SorryforShutdown - 15 Volcanic Geodes
How to use codes in Fisch
- Step 1: Launch the game
- Step 2: Tap on the Menu button in the top centre of your screen
- Step 3: Scroll to the bottom of the Settings Menu
- Step 4: Enter the code in the box below the word [Codes @woozynate]
The code will then be redeemed and give you your items!
To find more Fisch codes, you can go to the official Fisch Discord channel and take a look at 'announcements' or 'updates', as that's where developers usually share these codes.
Are there other ways to get some rewards in Fisch?Of course, there are other ways to gain free items, Fisch codes are just one of them. You will get some free cash (around 200) when you first start the game, as a welcome bonus. As you play, quests are the best way to gain fishing rods and bobbers, by far. You should also be on the lookout when new events start, as they always give out nice rewards when you participate.
Originally created by Jupiter Hadley, updated by Shaun Walton.