Fisch codes (August 2025)

Get instant catchers, fish heads and different kinds of rods that will help you catch bigger fish by using the Fisch codes listed here.

If you are looking for a relaxing fishing game, Roblox has you covered! Fisch is a peaceful experience where you kick back and use your rod to catch fish, which can then be sold for money that you can use to upgrade your rod. There are over 400,000 different fish out there, so lots to collect if you are into catching them all!

When it comes to the fishing itself, it reminds me of Stardew Valley in terms of mechanics. I think even the sound effects are very similar to it! You cast your line out using a bar to see how far it goes. Then, you can tap the little shake circles to shake your rod. That's just a starting step to catch a fish.

It's a slow burn, but luckily, the developer has released Fisch codes to help you increase your items so you can purchase more stuff and catch more fish!

Working Fisch codes

SUPPORTERDESTINY - Destiny Rod Skin (new!)

METEOR - Skin

FISCHFEST - Rewards

SECONDARYENCHANT - Starfall Totem, Boat

ROSES - 2 Titles and Bobber

SORRY - Skins and Rods

4THOFJULY - Patriot Rod, Title, Shiny and Sparkling totems

SorryReward - 5 Golden Tentacles, C$1500

THEKRAKEN - Sunken ship bobber, C$2500

SORRYGUYS - 2 Kraken Tentacle baits, C$1000

ATLANTEANSTORM - 2 Hangman's Hook baits & C$1000

GOLDENTIDE - 3 Instant catchers

NewYear - $1000, 2 Holly Berries, 2 Peppermint Worms

GOODBYEFISCHMAS - $3000, 1 Aurora

NorthernExpedition - $1000, 2 Holly Berries, 3 Peppermint Worms

FISCHMASDAY - $1000, 2 Holly Berries, 2 Pepermint Worm

MERRYFISCHMAS - Holly Berry and Peppermint Worm

Advent - Cash, Weird Algae and Truffle Worms

HeadStart - Cash and Instant Catchers

AncientIsle - Cash, Weird Algae and Truffle Worms

ThankYouFollowers - 2,000 Cash

TheDepths - Weird Algae and Truffle Worms

Prehistoric - Cash, Weird Algae and Truffle Worms

200K - 3 Truffle Worm, 3 Weird Algae

100M - 2,500 money, 2 Truffle Worm, 2 Weird Algae

SorryForDowntime - 10 instant catchers and 10 fish heads

Scubaaaa - 10 Coral Geodes

FischFright2024 - Candy Corn Bobber, Plastic Rod, and Carbon Rod

Expired codes

PERSONALAQUARIUMS - Boat

DAILYSHOP (expires July 19th)

DARKHEART (expires July 19th)

FRIENDXP

ChangesComing

ThankYouFollowers3 - Event Horizon Rod

ThankYouFollowers2 - Astral Rod

ThanksFor10Mil - 10Mil Title, 40% faster Lure Speed for 1 hour, and 10,000 Cash.

SorryforShutdown - 15 Volcanic Geodes

How to use codes in Fisch

Step 1: Launch the game

Step 2: Tap on the Menu button in the top centre of your screen

Step 3: Scroll to the bottom of the Settings Menu

: Scroll to the bottom of the Settings Menu Step 4: Enter the code in the box below the word [Codes @woozynate]

The code will then be redeemed and give you your items!

To find more Fisch codes, you can go to the official Fisch Discord channel and take a look at 'announcements' or 'updates', as that's where developers usually share these codes.

Are there other ways to get some rewards in Fisch?

Of course, there are other ways to gain free items, Fisch codes are just one of them. You will get some free cash (around 200) when you first start the game, as a welcome bonus. As you play, quests are the best way to gain fishing rods and bobbers, by far. You should also be on the lookout when new events start, as they always give out nice rewards when you participate.Originally created by Jupiter Hadley, updated by Shaun Walton.