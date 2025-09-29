Prospecting codes - Get some extra gold, shards and luck

Sifting for gold isn't easy. You need the best equipment and a little luck. With these Prospecting codes, you can get both!

This particular Roblox sim can either be relaxing or incredibly frustrating, depending on how you choose to play it. You can chill by a stream and sift for gold while kicking back, if you want, or you can try to perfect your methods to gain the most money possible.

Whichever approach you take, the Prospecting codes I've shared below will help. With them, you can claim some extra Cash to help you buy better equipment, but also some extra luck and shards, which will surely come in handy. Whoever said you cannot buy luck clearly didn't predict the rise of Roblox! Although it'd be impressive if they had, frankly.

So, let us dive in!

Active Prospecting codes

plants - 20,000 Gold, 200 Shards

- 20,000 Gold, 200 Shards 200KLIKES - 1.5x Luck for 2 hours

- 1.5x Luck for 2 hours hundredmillion - 20,000 Gold, 400 Shards, x2 Luck + Sellboost + Sizeboost for 2 hours

Expired

collection

millions

coolupdate

fossilized

newbeginning

updateone

traveler

sorrytwo

sorry

How to redeem codes in Prospecting

Step 1 : Open the Settings menu on the top side of the screen.

: Open the on the top side of the screen. Step 2 : Type in one of the codes found above.

: Type in one of the found above. Step 3: Hit the Claim button.

To get your hands on all of these rewards, just follow the steps below:

Important to know: Before you redeem the codes, make sure you're able to play the game, especially if you plan to use any that provide boosts for a certain period (1 hour, 2 hours, and so on). Since some grant boosts, you don't want to miss out on that bonus by logging off.

New codes are released regularly, but like I mentioned below, they are only available for a short time. The fastest way to keep up with all the new codes the devs release is to save this article and check it regularly. We will check the Discord and Roblox groups for new codes and then add them to the list.If some of the codes you're trying to redeem don't work, that's most likely because they have already hit their expiration date. Sadly, most Prospecting codes are only valid for a limited time.This is such a relaxing experience if you aren't trying to do it for money. You simply pick up geodes, your trusty pan, and a handful of sand, and just sift it away in the stream, enjoying the music and ASMR sounds. If you're trying to do it for the resources for better equipment, it's an entirely different story. That sees you searching for the best sand areas in the region, and trying to get a perfect sift every time. Then it feels like more work.

Regardless of how you look at it, these codes will give you plenty of resources to help you out. We've got plenty more Roblox codes for you, including Obby for Free UGC reward codes and Sol's RNG codes.