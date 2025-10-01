Emergency Hamburg codes (October 2025)

Cash makes the world go round here, so make sure you claim these Emergency Hamburg codes to help you out whenever you're in a pinch.

What do firemen, policemen and robbers have in common? Why, of course, they are all part of the vast world of Emergency Hamburg. What else could make a community as active as this one, if not a GTA-inspired bonanza?

The moment you join, you'll be asked to pick a role. You can change your role later on, but like the saying goes, "with great power comes great responsibility". You will be responsible for arresting the unlawful and upholding the law if you select the policeman as your role, and putting out fires if you go for the fireman role.

All in all, you'll have quests/tasks to complete, and you will be paid according to your work hours (just like you would in real life). Just bear in mind there are speed cameras around the traffic lights, so you should keep your speeding habits to a minimum too.

And as you might expect, in-game Cash is the one resource you need the most, since you'll need it to buy a new car or to improve your quality of life!

Active Emergency Hamburg codes

SUMMER25 - 7500 In-game Cash

Expired codes

DISCORD150 - 8000 in-game Cash

700M - 7000 in-game Cash

Christmas2024

Halloween2024

SecondAdvent

FirstAdvent

RobberyWeek24

BusBuddy

Update333

thehunt2024

How to redeem Emergency Hamburg codes

Step 1 : Press the TAB button on your keyboard to open the inventory.

: Press the button on your keyboard to open the inventory. Step 2 : Select the phone from your inventory.

: Select the from your inventory. Step 3 : Go to the Settings menu on said phone.

: Go to the menu on said phone. Step 4 : Select the Redeem Codes option.

: Select the option. Step 5: Type the code in, and then hit the Redeem button.

It can be a little bit confusing to find the redemption interface, especially if you're a new player. Lucky for you, I shared the entire process to redeem them below:

How to get more freebies?

Not getting the rewards?

New ones are released on the official X account that the developers manage, and they usually drop every month. They won't stay active for a very long time, so make sure to save this page and keep an eye on it, because we'll keep you updated whenever we have any new ones!If some of these Emergency Hamburg codes aren't working, that's likely because they expired. As I mentioned before, they aren't valid for long, so you should try to redeem them ASAP!

