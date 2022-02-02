Fishing Clash gift codes (February 2022)
List of active and expired Fishing Clash gift codes
Updated on February 2nd, 2022 - Checked for new Fishing Clash gift codes
Wouldn’t it be great if you grabbed a legendary fish along with some free Fishing Clash gift codes before you went fishing? Wouldn't it also be nice to claim a few that might give you some rare in-game items? If that's the case, then we have got you covered with our frequently updated and working list of gift codes, ready for you to redeem.
Today, we have put out a list of both active Fishing Clash gift codes and expired ones that can be claimed in-game. To make this process easier, we have also written the process to redeem them stepwise. Now, let us take a look at it.
Fishing Clash active gift codesSome of the gift codes won't work if you are an older player or if you are above a certain level, so feel free to check them all out. Hopefully, most of them will work for you! Active Codes
- gnioks - Gold pack (New!)
- djdj
- JESCO
- Hello22
- frost2022
- NLTR1112
- POSITANO - Reward: 25000 Coins (Works only for players who have the new fishery unlocked)
- Christmas
- CRAB
- DELADZIOBO
- ALEBRIJES
- REFISHED
- PINCERS
- HITWETZ - Reward: 25000 Coins
- help - Redeem this code to get 1x Power up Pack and 1x Pack: Kenai River
- Ornament
- fearthestrong - Redeem this gift code to get 25000 coins
- salmon - Redeem this gift code for 25 Tokens and 1x Power up Pack
- loot - Only new players can redeem this gift code
How to redeem Fishing Clash Gift codes step by step
- Simply log into your game and locate the menu button on the top right corner of the screen.
- Tap on the Gift Codes option
- A box will pop up immediately, asking for the code
- Copy one of the codes from the list below and paste it there.
- Just press the button and the code is redeemed successfully.
ExpiredSome of these might still be working, so feel free to check!
- pisces
- PELICAN
- WHALE
- Makukaja
- POORBLOBBOturtle - 100 Pearls
- 2JZC20LETLS2 - 10k Coins
- fractal - 50 Pearls
- sukunda -1x Power up Pack
- Sun - Kenai Event rewards
- ibelieveicanflyyyy -1x Gold Fortune Pack
- 1875 - 1x Pack of Lures for the Deep SEA and 1x Power up Pack
- thankyoumum -100 Pearls
- SHALLOW – x50 Pearls
- ghabeifg – Fortune Gold Pack with Lures
- djdhabhd – 10k coins
- FROST – 5,000 Coins and Booster Pack
- HB3ZYW – 10k coins
- gnmte – 25 Buffs
- poppydots – x100 Pearls
- eve – Kenai 3-Star Rod Package
- FCXmas20 – Fortune Gold Pack with Lures
- LHASA – +100% luck (x25)
- sunken – 50 pearls
- Phillips – in-game items (weight, speed, luck)
- xylophone – high level gold coin box with fish cards
- tvusa – black pack of complementary foods
- ifnewlgtn – gold box with bonuses
- Kaapstad – catch fish (x25)
- taras – 25k coins
- otto – golden pack of baits
- Ydmcvbaew – 100 pearls
- Rumburak – Increase Speed, Luck and Crit Chance
- fopbnexzr75 – Fortune Gold Package with Bonuses
- kohaku – Golden Fortune Pack with Decoys
- 3years – 1 Legendary pack with random decoys
- bluecheer – 50 pearls
- honolulu – 10k coins
- sxfarvsi – bronze tackle box with maps
- zyzz – 50 pearls
- dorsz – 25,000 coins
- Yarborough – 25,000 coins
- EatEot – 50 pearls
- AUTUMN20 – 25k coins
- colorado – 100 pearls