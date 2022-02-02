Fishing Clash gift codes (February 2022)

List of active and expired Fishing Clash gift codes

- Checked for new Fishing Clash gift codes

Wouldn’t it be great if you grabbed a legendary fish along with some free Fishing Clash gift codes before you went fishing? Wouldn't it also be nice to claim a few that might give you some rare in-game items? If that's the case, then we have got you covered with our frequently updated and working list of gift codes, ready for you to redeem.

Today, we have put out a list of both active Fishing Clash gift codes and expired ones that can be claimed in-game. To make this process easier, we have also written the process to redeem them stepwise. Now, let us take a look at it.

Fishing Clash active gift codes

gnioks - Gold pack (New!)

- Gold pack djdj

JESCO

Hello22

frost2022

NLTR1112

POSITANO - Reward: 25000 Coins (Works only for players who have the new fishery unlocked)

Reward: 25000 Coins Christmas

CRAB

DELADZIOBO

ALEBRIJES

REFISHED

PINCERS

HITWETZ - Reward: 25000 Coins

- Reward: 25000 Coins help - Redeem this code to get 1x Power up Pack and 1x Pack: Kenai River

Redeem this code to get 1x Power up Pack and 1x Pack: Kenai River Ornament

fearthestrong - Redeem this gift code to get 25000 coins

- Redeem this gift code to get 25000 coins salmon - Redeem this gift code for 25 Tokens and 1x Power up Pack

Redeem this gift code for 25 Tokens and 1x Power up Pack loot - Only new players can redeem this gift code

How to redeem Fishing Clash Gift codes step by step

Simply log into your game and locate the menu button on the top right corner of the screen.

Tap on the Gift Codes option

A box will pop up immediately, asking for the code

Copy one of the codes from the list below and paste it there.

Just press the button and the code is redeemed successfully.

Some of the gift codes won't work if you are an older player or if you are above a certain level, so feel free to check them all out. Hopefully, most of them will work for you!

Expired

pisces

PELICAN

WHALE

Makukaja

POORBLOBBOturtle - 100 Pearls

2JZC20LETLS2 - 10k Coins

fractal - 50 Pearls

sukunda -1x Power up Pack

Sun - Kenai Event rewards

ibelieveicanflyyyy -1x Gold Fortune Pack

1875 - 1x Pack of Lures for the Deep SEA and 1x Power up Pack

thankyoumum -100 Pearls

SHALLOW – x50 Pearls

ghabeifg – Fortune Gold Pack with Lures

djdhabhd – 10k coins

FROST – 5,000 Coins and Booster Pack

HB3ZYW – 10k coins

gnmte – 25 Buffs

poppydots – x100 Pearls

eve – Kenai 3-Star Rod Package

FCXmas20 – Fortune Gold Pack with Lures

LHASA – +100% luck (x25)

sunken – 50 pearls

Phillips – in-game items (weight, speed, luck)

xylophone – high level gold coin box with fish cards

tvusa – black pack of complementary foods

ifnewlgtn – gold box with bonuses

Kaapstad – catch fish (x25)

taras – 25k coins

otto – golden pack of baits

Ydmcvbaew – 100 pearls

Rumburak – Increase Speed, Luck and Crit Chance

fopbnexzr75 – Fortune Gold Package with Bonuses

kohaku – Golden Fortune Pack with Decoys

3years – 1 Legendary pack with random decoys

bluecheer – 50 pearls

honolulu – 10k coins

sxfarvsi – bronze tackle box with maps

zyzz – 50 pearls

dorsz – 25,000 coins

Yarborough – 25,000 coins

EatEot – 50 pearls

AUTUMN20 – 25k coins

colorado – 100 pearls

Some of these might still be working, so feel free to check!

What are Fishing Clash gift codes?

Where to find more codes?