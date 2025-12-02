Banana Eats codes (December 2025)

Redeem these Banana Eats codes and get free beacons, coins, skins and other gifts that will give you an edge over the killer banana.

Most Roblox experiences and mobile games offer gift codes from time to time, allowing you to snag free coins and other rewards to improve your sessions or speed up progress slightly. Luckily, the developers of this fruit-fueled horror experience on Roblox, are releasing Banana Eats codes, letting you nab rewards like beacons, bananas, and new skins.

Banana Eats is a Roblox experience in which you run and hide from a deranged banana hellbent on eating them. The banana’s goal, then, is simply to eat every player before they escape or time runs out. To win, you must hide from and outrun the killer banana until the exit opens, at which point you can make a mad dash for it. To survive, you'll need coins, which you can use to unlock Traps to stall the banana or buy perks to help you evade it. It all helps!

Active Banana Eats codes

FREEPIE - Free Beacon

Free Beacon BOONANAEATS - Free Beacon

Free Beacon LOCKERLESS - Free Beacon

Free Beacon 500SKINS - Free Banana

Free Banana 750MILLION - Free Peel

Free Peel BANANAISHERE - Free Banana

Free Banana BEACONS - Free Banana

Free Banana YUMMY - Beacon

Beacon BOOM - Beacon

Beacon PRIDE - 250 Coins

250 Coins KETCHUP - Beacon

Beacon CINCO - Coins

Coins FREECOINS - Coins

Coins HUNT - Free Peel

Free Peel STORYQUESTS - Beacon

Beacon RAINBOW - Coins

Coins SPRING - Beacon

- Beacon FREEGOLD - Coins

Coins FREEBURRITO - Free Beacon

Free Beacon HEARTS - Free Beacon

Free Beacon 700MILLION - Free skin

Free skin HAPPYHOLIDAYS - Free Peel

- Free Peel CANNED - Banana

Expired codes

HAPPY2025 - Free Skin

Free Skin THANKS - Coins

- Coins PUMPKINS - Coins

- Coins BOONANAEATS - Banana Peel

- Banana Peel 100BEACONS - Banana

- Banana PACBLOX - Beacon

- Beacon HAPPYBIRTHDAY - Birthday Skins

- Birthday Skins 50KFOLLOWERS - Ice Cream Skin

- Ice Cream Skin SNACK - Beacon

- Beacon CINCO - Coins

- Coins HUNT - Beacon

- Beacon RACING - Beacon

- Beacon EATING - Accessory

- Accessory HEARTS - Beacon

- Beacon >:D - Banana Skin

How to redeem Banana Eats codes?

To redeem the Banana Eats codes, you must be in the lobby, not in an active session. Towards the bottom of the screen, you will see a star. Tap the star to open up the code menu, then type in or copy and paste the desired code. If it is valid, your reward will pop up on the screen. Otherwise, you'll see a message stating you used an invalid or expired code. You can keep up with all the latest code releases by following @RyCitrus on X

If you enjoy earning free rewards for Roblox experiences, you may want to check out our lists of active codes for Fisch or Cheese TD codes. Older Roblox fans will be pleased to learn that we have stat reset codes for Blox Fruits.

Original article by Jack Brassell, updated by Shaun Walton.