Cheese TD codes (August 2025)

A new Roblox experience that caught the audience's eye is focused on cheese! To make it even tastier, we have gathered active codes for Cheese TD in this guide.

Cheese TD is exactly what you'd expect based on the name: a Roblox tower defense game with a cheese theme! You are basically playing as a character who likes mice and wants to ensure their stash isn't stolen by massive, cheese-eating monsters. This is done through a number of different tower defence levels.

Within each level, you can see the path that these cheese monsters will take. You and up to three of your friends can place different towers that can then be upgraded as time goes on. You'll earn money when enemies are killed or when a new wave starts. Your towers depend on what you unlock, so you will need to unlock more mouse towers in Cheese TD to take on more challenging levels. If you are looking for a head start on that front, we have compiled a list of Cheese TD codes for you!

Active Cheese TD codes

abnormallylongcodefornoreasoninparticular - Unlocks in-game rewards (you need to win 3 rounds before you can use it) *

*Not going to lie, I played the three rounds and then used the code, which said it worked, but I did not see any change in the items I had.

Expired codes

How to use codes in Cheese TD?

Step 1: Launch the game

Step 2: Walk past the notice board to the platform on the right side of the path

Step 3: Talk to the creature that says CODES above its head

Step 4: Type in the code and hit redeem.

There are no expired codes right now in Cheese TD.Unlike other Roblox games, you can't redeem Cheese TD codes from the Shop or Settings. Instead, follow these steps.

