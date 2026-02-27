Bowblitz codes (February 2026) - Free Diamonds, Energy, and even a Super Box Key

Never underestimate the power of a perfectly timed freebie - especially when your foes are charging at you from all sides. Let our Bowblitz codes save the day!

Bowblitz takes inspiration from Survivor.io and quite a few others, but it does so in a very good way. The concept is simple - your character stands still, while you have to aim and shoot at incoming enemies. The trick is targeting key foes so you can get to the boss stage.

Each time you kill an enemy, you get some EXP (which you can see in the arrow at the top of the screen), and with each level that you get, you can choose a new skill. There are various skills that can be combined to grant even more bonuses, and there are different characters you can pick and play.

With these Bowblitz codes, you'll definitely have a blast ripping through your enemies!

These will give you lots of Diamonds, Coins and Energy, which are all necessary to power up your character and let you advance to the next stage. You can also get some free keys, which are "key" to getting some exclusive pieces of equipment - especially the Super Box Keys.

So, why don't we dive right in?

Active Bowblitz codes

6GRYYF3S - 100 Diamonds, 20 Energy

- 100 Diamonds, 20 Energy 5NZ84AJE - 5000 Coins, 300 Diamonds, 1 Super Box Key

- 5000 Coins, 300 Diamonds, 1 Super Box Key CVMM378B - 100 Diamonds, 20 Energy

- 100 Diamonds, 20 Energy U2YP4KB5 - 100 Diamonds, 20 Energy

- 100 Diamonds, 20 Energy RQE8AJDU - 100 Diamonds, 20 Energy

- 100 Diamonds, 20 Energy XK9L9FNN - 100 Diamonds, 20 Energy

- 100 Diamonds, 20 Energy HN6YU9GE - 100 Diamonds, 20 Energy

- 100 Diamonds, 20 Energy SCPJQV6V - 100 Diamonds, 20 Energy

- 100 Diamonds, 20 Energy EX3D5U2Y - 5000 Coins, 300 Diamonds, 1 Super Box Key

- 5000 Coins, 300 Diamonds, 1 Super Box Key VIP666 - 300 Coins, 20 Diamonds, 1 Normal Box Key

- 300 Coins, 20 Diamonds, 1 Normal Box Key VIP777 - 300 Coins, 10 Energy, 1 Normal Box Key

- 300 Coins, 10 Energy, 1 Normal Box Key VIP888 - 200 Coins, 20 Energy, 1 Normal Box Key

Expired

There are no expired codes

How to redeem codes in Bowblitz?

Step 1 : Open the menu on the right side of the screen.

: Open the on the right side of the screen. Step 2 : Select Gift Code .

: Select . Step 3 : Type in the code .

: Type in the . Step 4: Hit Confirm.

You can follow the steps below to redeem all the rewards I listed above:

Rewards not working?

What's the Bowblitz Discord?

How to get more freebies?

If you can't redeem the codes (that should be working), double-check and make sure you typed them in exactly as we did. They're case-sensitive, so if you happen to make a mistake, you'll get a prompt that tells you "it does not exist".The official Discord server for Bowblitz usually hands out codes, too.As mentioned, new ones are usually shared on their Discord server, but if you don't want to open DC every day to check, we're updating this list regularly, so you can just pin it to your browser and open it from time to time. That way, you'll always be updated on the latest additions.

