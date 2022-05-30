RAID: Shadow Legends ultimate guide

All you need to know in one place

Did you decide to give RAID: Shadow Legends a try, but found it a tad overwhelming at first? Worry not - you're in the right place, because today we're going to share with you our ultimate RAID: Shadow Legends guide, as well as all the tips and tricks you need to know in order to progress quickly and make all the right investments.

If you're not too familiar with the game just yet, RAID is an RPG featuring a ton of content and even more champions than you can imagine (yeah, it's that many). We'll give you some more information about them later on in the guide, but for now, we're going to focus on some of the most important starter tips.

Some of the information we're going to cover includes useful beginner tips, and stretches all the way to team compositions, upgrading your characters and their equipment, and even how and where to farm for more resources and EXP. Bear in mind that this game has been around for a while, so reaching the top of the ladder might prove to be a little bit challenging if you're just starting your journey. However, if you are willing to put in the time and effort, we're confident that with a little bit of luck you'll manage to climb the rankings considerably!

Before we dive in, there is a little something you should consider if you played RAID: Shadow Legends before.

First and foremost - decide if you're ready to start a new account or continue using your old one

This tip only applies to anyone who's played the game before (let's say, a couple of years ago) and want to make a return. Since there are some RAID codes that are still available, you might want to consider switching to a brand new account and redeeming those codes. They could give you some pretty good benefits, including EXP boosts, free characters, Silver and Energy.

You shouldn't overlook these because as simple as they might seem (the rewards), they'll help a great deal. For instance, the EXP boosts will help you advance in the game a lot quicker than usual, and if you put a couple of hours into it after claiming these boosts, you'll level up more than you would on an old account that's, say, level 20. You could easily achieve that within a few hours AND keep the freebies.

We strongly suggest considering this if you're a returning player because nowadays the game has so much more content than it did back in the day, and it'll be close to impossible to run out of tasks to do and EXP to gain in the first few days of playing.

A few general hints

We know it's a massive game, and some people invest a lot of time and money in it - you will have to be prepared to meet a lot of these people and compete against them in PvP and other leaderboards and events.

Prepare to minimise the "wall"

The game doesn't have a "paywall" per se, but there are a lot of limited offers, battle passes and packs that give great deals on in-game items. These all add up to that pseudo "paywall" (for the record, we call it that because an actual paywall is a point in the game where you can't progress anymore unless you spent some money - here, it's not the case; you will progress, it will just take a little bit more time). If you spend more than a couple of hours in the game each day and complete ALL the daily quests and as many achievements as you can, you'll progress quicker.

You should also take advantage of every event that's currently underway, be it on social media (giveaways and such) or in-game. For instance, if you see one of the game's content creators having a giveaway, don't be shy to participate - you never know, you might just get lucky!

Completing the entire hero collection will take A LOT of time

If you're thinking about playing RAID for the sake of collecting all the champions, you might want to reconsider. The gacha element of the game is not that great, and you won't be able to summon time and time again unless you spend some money. The good summons (those that use Sacred Shards) are pretty scarce, so you will mostly have to rely on the Void (which is arguably pretty rare too), Ancient, and Mystery Shards to get your desired heroes.

That will leave a pretty large number of heroes, mostly Legendary, out of the equation. What you should do is try to get a couple of good heroes with the chances you get at the start of the game (from quests and events), and if your luck turns out to be terrible, just start another account fresh (and don't forget to use the abovementioned codes).

Enough with the introductions though - let's dive into our RAID: Shadow Legends guide through that big blue button!