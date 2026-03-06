Raid: Shadow Legends celebrates 7th anniversary with Argonites faction and Festival of Creation

7 years and over 700 heroes

Festival of Creation introduces the new Argonites faction

Legendary champion Pelops the Victor arrives through Classic Fusion

Anniversary events, tournaments, and login rewards run through April

Seven years is a long time for any mobile RPG to keep the lights on, yet Raid: Shadow Legends is still marching along quite happily. To mark the occasion, Plarium has kicked off a month-long anniversary celebration called the Festival of Creation, bringing a new faction into the fold along with the usual mix of events, tournaments, and login goodies.

If you’ve been anywhere near gaming YouTube over the past few years, you’ve almost certainly run into Raid before. There was a stretch where it felt like every second video opened with a sponsor read. Jokes aside, the RPG has slowly turned into one of mobile’s bigger live-service successes, racking up over 100 million downloads and reportedly more than $3 billion in lifetime revenue since its 2019 debut.

The headline addition this time is the Argonites, a new faction that calls the celebration home. Their champion representative, Pelops the Victor, arrives as a Legendary summon tied to a limited-time Classic Fusion event running until March 21st.

The anniversary itself leans into a sporty theme. The Argonites have opened something called the Gymanstikon, essentially an Olympic-style arena where champions from across Teleria compete in various contests. Some of them sound fairly normal - discus throwing, bull-jumping - while others veer off into fantasy territory, including squid wrestling.

There’s also the practical side of things. A seven-day login reward chain runs through March 31st, alongside anniversary tournaments and community activities scheduled until April 1st.

