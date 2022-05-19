RAID: Shadow Legends is giving players a free Legendary Champion, Deliana, and all you have to do is log into the game

Plarium has announced an epic new addition to RAID: Shadow Legends, its popular dark fantasy collection RPG. From May 23rd to July 28th, players can score a free limited edition Legendary Champion Deliana simply by logging into the game, giving everyone even more reasons to dive into the game's mythical realm.

In RAID: Shadow Legends, players can expect to engage in thrilling multiplayer fights, epic boss battles and challenging arena matches. There are hundreds of Champions from 14 factions to collect, with over a million possible Champion builds to tinker around with.

With this particular update, players can claim limited edition Legendary Champion Deliana for free by logging into the game for any seven days within the period of May 23rd to July 28th. In essence, players will have the last chance to start logging in on July 20th to make sure all 7 days are accounted for.

This upper-tier Legendary character is a way for the game to celebrate its third anniversary with its loyal players, with a whopping 80 million downloads and more than two million active users every month since the game was officially released in 2019. To top it all off, players can nab tons of XP Brews upon creating their profile and entering the promo code "MYDELIANA" to make sure the new hero is nice and leveled up from the get-go.

If you're keen on joining in on all the festivities, you can download RAID: Shadow Legends on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can also visit the official website to know more about the game.

