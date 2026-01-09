Raid: Shadow Legends to team up with Ubisoft's Assassin's Creed for new crossover event

Grab your white hoodie and wrist blade

Assassin's Creed is the latest series to crossover with Raid: Shadow Legends

Series mascot Ezio, as well as Kassandra, Bayek, Basim and Edward, will all debut as playable

Jump into the event to nab Ezio for free as part of a 14-day login event

Well, it's the first Friday of the New Year. Okay, technically that was last Friday, but this is the one I count since it's the first full week. And we've got plenty to cover today! Starting off with Raid: Shadow Legends teaming up with none other than Ubisoft's Assassin's Creed for a new crossover event!

Raid: Shadow Legends is no stranger to crossovers, what with the Alien and Predator having only recently joined the fray. But Assassin's Creed is a series with a whopping pedigree, and even more characters to draw on than even those two aforementioned film series.

Set to run until April 8th, the event will let you acquire series icon Ezio as part of a seven-day reward programme. Meanwhile, Kassandra of Assassin's Creed Odyssey will be available as part of a fusion event, and Bayek, Basim and Edward Kenway can all be nabbed as part of the limited-time events throughout the crossover.

Something something legacy

As I've said time and again, it seems like crossover events such as this are becoming something of a staple. More than they have been before, at least. Not sure what that says about the current state of mobile gaming, but it does mean more goodies for those of you diving in this month. And if you're looking for more of them, be sure to check in on our Raid: Shadow Legends code list

In terms of need-to-know dates, Kassandra's Fusion event runs until January 24th, but she'll still be available via Shards until April 8th when the event wraps. And logging in beyond seven days will net you more goodies than just Ezio in the Loyalty Programme, too.

And if you're looking to jump into some of the other big things this week, then you know what to do. The latest edition of our ranking covering the best five new mobile games to try this week is now live!